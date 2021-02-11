Fleetwood Mac reeditará su directo ‘Live’ con material inédito

Fleetwood Mac publicó su primer disco en directo en 1980. El álbum capturó toda la energía y creatividad que la formación clásica del grupo británico desplegaba sobre un escenario. “Fleetwood Mac Live” se grabó durante la gira de Tusk (1979/80) y contenía versiones en directo de grandes clásicos como “Dreams”, “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” o “Don’t Stop”.

El 9 de abril Rhino publica una nueva versión del disco que contiene la versión remasterizada del álbum original (en vinilo y CD) y más de una hora de material inédito en directo grabado entre 1977 y 1982 y recogido en un tercer CD. Catorce canciones grabadas en las giras de Tusk (1979/80), Rumours (1977) y Mirage (1982). La caja incluye también un single vinilo 7″ con dos maquetas inéditas de “Fireflies” y “One More Night.” Contiene además un estuche de 12×12 con un libreto repleto de fotos inéditas, un itinerario de la gira “Tusk Tour” y un texto reciente del escritor David Wild.

Introducing: Fleetwood Mac Live Super Deluxe! Out April 9, experience the remastered 3-CD/2-LP version of the original release from 1980. Recorded live mainly from the Tusk world tour, hear all of your favorite hits, deep cuts and more. Pre-order now: https://t.co/yFUF85sWGp pic.twitter.com/xyXB2Lvitn — Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) February 10, 2021

Este será el contenido de la edición ampliada de Live de Fleetwood Mac

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Monday Morning”

2. “Say You Love Me”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Over & Over”

6. “Sara”

7. “Not That Funny”

8. “Never Going Back Again”

9. “Landslide”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

1. “Fireflies”

2. “Over My Head”

3. “Rhiannon”

4. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5. “One More Night”

6. “Go Your Own Way”

7. “Don’t Stop”

8. “I’m So Afraid”

9. “The Farmer’s Daughter”

Disc Three

1. “Second Hand News” *

2. “The Chain” *

3. “Think About Me” *

4. “What Makes You Think You’re The One” *

5. “Gold Dust Woman” *

6. “Brown Eyes” *

7. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)” *

8. “Angel” *

9. “Hold Me” *

10. “Tusk” *

11. “You Make Loving Fun” *

12. “Sisters Of The Moon” *

13. “Songbird” *

14. “Blue Letter” *

Bonus Track

1. “Fireflies” – Remix – Long Version

Original Album Remastered

LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

1. “Monday Morning”

2. “Say You Love Me”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Over & Over”

LP One: Side Two

1. “Sara”

2. “Not That Funny”

3. “Never Going Back Again”

4. “Landslide”

LP Two: Side One

1. “Fireflies”

2. “Over My Head”

3. “Rhiannon”

4. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5. “One More Night”

LP Two: Side Two

1. “Go Your Own Way”

2. “Don’t Stop”

3. “I’m So Afraid”

4. “The Farmer’s Daughter”

Bonus 7-Inch Single

A. “Fireflies” – Demo *

B. “One More Night” – Demo *

* previously unreleased