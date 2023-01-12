Elvis Costello y Burt Bacharach recopilan sus temas conjuntos en una lujosa caja

Elvis Costello y Burt Bacharach han colaborado juntos durante un largo periodo de tiempo demostrando que la combinación de las letras intensas y agudas de uno con la música melódica y sofisticada del otro, conforman una unidad que ha dado grandes resultados.

Ahora esa unión se puede disfrutar al completo en The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, una recopilación de todas las canciones escritas por Costello en colaboración con Burt Bacharach, conmemorando las tres décadas de trabajo creativo entre ambos.

Recopilado por Costello, la edición súper deluxe incluye el álbum Painted From Memory remasterizado y una nueva colección titulada Taken From Life, que incluye canciones de la propuesta musical teatral para «Painted From Memory» y actuaciones en vivo. Además, incluye un ensayo detallado de 10,000 palabras escrito por Costello.

Este es el contenido de ‘The Songs of Bacharach & Costello’

CD1 -Painted From Memory

1.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -In The Darkest Place 2023 Remaster

2.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Toledo 2023 Remaster

3.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -I Still Have That Other Girl 2023 Remaster

4.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -This House Is Empty Now 2023 Remaster

5.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Tears At The Birthday Party 2023 Remaster

6.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Such Unlikely Lovers 2023 Remaster

7.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -My Thief 2023 Remaster

8.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -The Long Division 2023 Remaster

9.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Painted From Memory 2023 Remaster

10.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -The Sweetest Punch 2023 Remaster

11.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -What’s Her Name Today? 2023 Remaster

12.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -God Give Me Strength 2023 Remaster

CD2 -Taken From Life

1.Elvis Costello -You Can Have Her

2.Cassandra Wilson & Bill Frisell -Painted From Memory

3.Elvis Costello & The Imposters -Don’t Look Now

4.Elvis Costello & The Imposters -Everyone’s Playing House

5.Audra Mae -I Looked Away

6.Elvis Costello & The Imposters -Taken From Life

7.Don Byron & Bill Frisell -My Thief

8.Jenni Muldaur -Shameless

9.Elvis Costello & The Imposters -Photographs Can Lie

10.Audra Mae -In The Darkest Place

11.Elvis Costello & The Imposters -Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?

12.Jenni Muldaur -Stripping Paper

13.Elvis Costello & Imposters -He’s Given Me Things

14.Audra Mae -What’s Her Name Today?

15.Elvis Costello -Look Up Again

16.Burt Bacharach Lie Back & Think Of England

CD3 -It’s A Lonely World -Live

1.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve -Toledo Live In Tokyo, Japan, Nakano Sunplaza Hall -February 8, 1999

2.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve-In The Darkest Place Live In Melbourne, Australia, Athenaeum Theatre -February 16, 1999

3.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve -My Thief Live In Tokyo, Japan, Nakano Sunplaza Hall -February 8, 1999

4.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve -I Still Have The Other Girl Live In Tokyo, Japan, Shibuya Hall -February 10, 1999

5.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve -I’ll Never Fall In Love Again Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall -June 16, 1999

6.Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve -God Give Me Strength Live In Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall-June 16, 1999

7.Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra -Painted From Memory Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen -January, 5, 1999

8.Elvis Costello, Steve Nieve & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra -What’s Her Name Today? Live In Stockholm, Sweden, Berwaldhallen -January, 5, 1999

9.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -This House Is Empty Now Live In New York City, Late Night with Conan O’Brien -Nov. 27, 1998

CD4 -Costello Sings Bacharach & David

1.Elvis Costello & The Attractions -I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself Live in Norwich, UK, University of East Anglia -October 17, 1977

2.Elvis Costello & Nick Lowe -Baby It’s You

3.Elvis Costello -Please Stay

4.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -I’ll Never Fall In Love Again

5.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Make It Easy On Yourself Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall -October 29, 1998

6.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -My Little Red Book Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall -October 29, 1998

7.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -Anyone Who Had A Heart Live in London, UK, Royal Festival Hall -October 29, 1998

8.Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach -I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself Live In New York City, Sessions at West 54th -October 18, 1998