Estos días acaba de ver la luz una nueva lista que seguro, generará debates. La revista británica Uncut ha hecho público un listado con los 500 mejores discos de los 70.

Aludiendo a las cinco décadas que han pasado desde que la crítica musical se aficionó a hacer estos personales rankings, la revista lo justifica así: «El rock de calidad destacó entonces y todavía lo hace (The Rolling Stones, The Who o Led Zeppelin). La década de 1970 fue un auge tan importante para la producción y venta de música que desde entonces hemos estado tratando de dar sentido a sus riquezas. Reggae y dub. La visión panorámica de lo que se originó como música «soul», ahora convertida en épica en manos de autores como Curtis Mayfield, The Temptations y Stevie Wonder. La nueva música de Alemania, creada por Can, Kraftwerk y Neu! Cantautores brasileños. Innovadores británicos como Bowie, Fripp y Eno…

Hubo avances artísticos; álbumes para unir una causa o movilizar a una generación, y al menos cinco que desmantelan la música para reconstruirla desde cero. Todos merecen tu profunda consideración porque han llegado hasta aquí y parece poco probable que vayan a desaparecer. Por eso hacemos listas. Y por qué, incluso cuando estamos rodeados de buena música nueva, no podemos resistir la tentación de mirar hacia atrás en busca de más».

Nada menos que 500 álbumes de los más variados estilos, para compilar los mejores discos de los 70. ¿Estás de acuerdo con los primeros puestos?, ¿echas algo en falta? La polémica (como suele ser en estos casos) está servida.

Los 500 mejores discos de los 70 para Uncut

1. Television «Marquee Moon» (1977)

2. David Bowie «Low» (1977)

3. Marvin Gaye «What’s Going On» (1971)

4. Bob Dylan «Blood on the Tracks» (1975)

5. David Bowie «Hunky Dory» (1971)

6. Roxy Music «For Your Pleasure» (1973)

7. David Bowie «The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars» (1972)

8. The Rolling Stones «Exile on Main St» (1972)

9. David Bowie «Station to Station» (1976)

10. The Rolling Stones «Sticky Fingers» (1971)

11. The Clash «London Calling» (1979)

12. Stevie Wonder «Innervisions» (1973)

13. The Velvet Underground «Loaded» (1970)

14. Neu! «Neu!» (1972)

15. Neil Young «On the Beach» (1974)

16. Ramones «Ramones» (1976)

17. Joy Division «Unknown Pleasures» (1979)

18. Sly & the Family Stone «There’s a Riot Goin’ On» (1971)

19. Curtis Mayfield «Curtis» (1970)

20. Joni Mitchell «Hejira» (1976)

21. Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers «The Modern Lovers» (1976)

22. Steely Dan «Aja» (1977)

23. Stevie Wonder «Songs in the Key of Life» (1976)

24. Neil Young «After the Gold Rush» (1970)

25. Nick Drake «Bryter Layter» (1970)

26. Kraftwerk «The Man-Machine» (1978)

27. Kraftwerk «Trans Europe Express» (1977)

28. The Stooges «Fun House» (1970)

29. Lou Reed «Transformer» (1972)

30. Elvis Costello & the Attractions «This Year’s Model» (1978)

31. Can «Ege Bamyasi» (1972)

32. Bruce Springsteen «Darkness on the Edge of Town» (1978)

33. Blondie «Parallel Lines» (1978)

34. Robert Wyatt «Rock Bottom» (1974)

35. Public Image Ltd «Metal Box» (1979)

36. Bruce Springsteen «Born to Run» (1975)

37. Richard and Linda Thompson «I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight» (1974)

38. Patti Smith «Horses» (1975)

39. The Beach Boys «Surf’s Up» (1971)

40. Carole King «Tapestry» (1971)

41. Can «Future Days» (1973)

42. Serge Gainsbourg «Histoire de Melody Nelson» (1971)

43. Roxy Music «Roxy Music» (1972)

44. Sex Pistols «Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols» (1977)

45. Alice Coltrane «Journey in Satchidananada» (1970)

46. Fleetwood Mac «Rumours» (1977)

47. John Cale «Paris 1919» (1973)

48. The Specials «The Specials» (1979)

49. Gram parson «GP» (1973)

50. Funkadelic «Maggot Brain» (1971)

51. Nick Drake «Pink Moon» (1972)

52. David Bowie «Aladdin Sane» (1973)

53. Talking Heads «Fear of Music» (1979)

54. Paul McCartney and Wings «Band on the Run» (1973)

55. Miles Davis «On the Corner» (1972)

56. Big Star «#1 Record» (1972)

57. Miles Davis «Bitches Brew» (1970)

58. Michael Jackson «Off the Wall» (1979)

59. Curtis Mayfield «Superfly» (1972)

60. Lou Reed «Berlin» (1973)

61. John Martyn «Solid Air» (1973)

62. Neil Young «Zuma» (1975)

63. Joni Mitchell «Blue» (1971)

64. Shuggie Otis «Inspiration Information» (1974)

65. Todd Rundgren «Something/Anything?» (1972)

66. T. Rex «The Slider» (1972)

67. Led Zeppelin «Untitled» (1971)

68. Milton Nascimento & Lo Borges «Clube da Esquina» (1972)

69. Willie Nelson «Red Headed Stranger» (1975)

70. Brian Eno «Another Green World» (1975)

71. Warren Zevon «Excitable Boy» (1978)

72. Brian Eno «Here Come the Warm Jets» (1974)

73. Todd Rundgren «A Wizard, a True Star» (1973)

74. Elvis Costello & the Attractions «Armed Forces» (1979)

75. Brian Eno «Before and After Science» (1977)

76. David Bowie «Young Americans» (1975)

77. David Bowie «The Man Who Sold the World» (1970)

78. Brian Eno «Ambient 1: Music for Airports» (1978)

79. The B-52’s «The B-52’s» (1979)

80. John Lennon «John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band» (1970)

81. Iggy Pop «Lust for Life» (1977)

82. AC/DC «Powerage» (1978)

83. David Bowie «»Heroes»» (1977)

84. T. Rex «Electric Warrior» (1971)

85. Van Halen «Van Halen» (1978)

86. Suicide «Suicide» (1977)

87. The Doors «LA Woman» (1971)

88. Black Sabbath «Paranoid» (1970)

89. The Clash «The Clash» (1977)

90. Herbie Hancock «Head Hunters» (1973)

91. Steely Dan «Countdown to Ecstasy» (1973)

92. Iggy and the Stooges «Raw Power» (1973)

93. David Bowie «Diamond Dogs» (1974)

94. New York Dolls «New York Dolls» (1973)

95. David Crosby «If I Could Only Remember My Name» (1971)

96. Big Star «Radio City» (1974)

97. Black Sabbath «Master of Reality» (1971)

98. Brian Eno «Discreet Music» (1971)

99. Kate Bush «The Kick Inside» (1978)

100. The Beatles «Let It Be» (1970)

101. Iggy Pop «The Idiot» (1977)

102. Simon & Garfunkel «Bridge Over Troubled Water» (1970)

103. Chic «C’est Chic» (1978)

104. The Rolling Stones «Goats Head Soup» (1973)

105. Van Der Graaf Generator «Pawn hearts» (1971)

106. Bob Marley and the Wailers «Catch a Fire» (1973)

107. Mott the Hoople «Mott» (1973)

108. Van Morrison «Veedon Fleece» (1974)

109. Talking Heads «77» (1977)

110. Rod Stewart «Every Picture Tells a Story» (1971)

111. Van Morrison «Moondance» (1970)

112. James Brown «Sex Machine» (1970)

113. Can «Tago Mago» (1971)

114. Wire «Pink Flag» (1977)

115. Joni Mitchell «The Hissing of Summer Lawns» (1975)

116. Creedence Clearwater Revival «Cosmo’s Factory» (1970)

117. The Slits «Cut» (1979)

118. Neil Young «Harvest» (1972)

119. Pink Floyd «The Dark Side of the Moon» (1973)

120. Big Star «Third/Sister Lovers» (1975)

121. The Grateful Dead «American Beauty» (1970)

122. Gene Clark «No Other» (1974)

123. Laura Nyro and Labelle «Gonna Take a Miracle» (1971)

124. The Rolling Stones «Some Girls» (1978)

125. Bob Marley & the Wailers «Exodus» (1977)

126. Led Zeppelin «Physical Graffiti» (1975)

127. Steely Dan «Pretzel Logic» (1974)

128. The Saints «(I’m) Stranded» (1978)

129. Roy Harper «Stormcock» (1971)

130. Pink Floyd «Wish You Were Here» (1975)

131. Dion «Born to Be with You» (1975)

132. Talking Heads «More Songs About Buildings and Food» (1978)

133. Al Green «I’m Still in Love with You» (1972)

134. Roxy Music «Stranded» (1973)

135. The Who «Who’s Next» (1971)

136. Traffic «The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys» (1971)

137. Kraftwerk «Autobahn» (1974)

138. Donny Hathaway «Live» (1972)

139. Ian Dury «New Boots and Panties!!» (1977)

140. George Harrison «All Things Must Pass» (1970)

141. Aretha Franklin «Amazing Grace» (1972)

142. Bob Dylan «Desire» (1976)

143. The Only Ones «The Only Ones» (1978)

144. Paul Simon «Paul Simon» (1972)

145. Kevin Ayers «Whatevershebringswesing» (1971)

146. Jimi Hendrix «Band of Gypsys» (1970)

147. Elton John «Goodbye Yellow Brick Road» (1973)

148. AC/DC «Highway to Hell» (1979)

149. Miles Davis «A Tribute to Jack Johnson» (1971)

150. Françoise Hardy «La Question» (1971)

151. Guy Clark «Old No 1» (1975)

152. Yoko Ono «Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band» (1970)

153. Japan «Quiet Life» (1979)

154. Ramones «Rocket to Russia» (1977)

155. Pink Floyd «The Wall» (1979)

156. Randy Newman «Sail Away» (1972)

157. Steely Dan «The Royal Scam» (1976)

158. Curtis Mayfield «Back to the World» (1973)

159. Supertramp «Breakfast in America» (1979)

160. Chip Taylor «Chip Taylor’s Last Chance» (1973)

161. The Only Ones «Even Serpents Shine» (1979)

162. John Prine «John Prine» (1971)

163. Charlie Haden «Liberation Music Orchestra» (1970)

164. Joyce «Passarinho Urbano» (1976)

165. Peter Gabriel «Peter Gabriel» (1977)

166. Al Green «Call Me» (1973)

167. Marvin Gaye «I Want You» (1976)

168. Jackson Browne «Late for the Sky» (1974)

169. This Heat «This Heat» (1979)

170. Fleetwood Mac «Tusk» (1979)

171. Sister Sledge «We Are Family» (1979)

172. Wire «154» (1979)

173. Popol Vuh «Einsjäger und Siebenjäger» (1975)

174. Ultravox «Ha!-Ha!-Ha!» (1977)

175. Waylon Jennings «Honky Tonk Heroes» (1973)

176. The Jam «Setting Sons» (1979)

177. Groundhogs «Split» (1971)

178. Fripp/Eno «No Pussyfooting» (1973)

179. Ornette Coleman «Skies of America» (1972)

180. Undertones «Undertones» (1979)

181. Roxy Music «Country Life» (1974)

182. Bill Withers «Live at Carnegie Hall» (1973)

183. Electric Light Orchestra «Out of the Blue» (1977)

184. The Art Ensemble of Chicago «Nice Guys» (1979)

185. Aerosmith «Toys in the Attic» (1975)

186. Genesis «A Trick of the Tail» (1975)

187. Marvin Gaye «Here, My Dear» (1978)

188. AC/DC «If You Want Blood You’ve Got It» (1978)

189. Punishment of Luxury «Laughing Academy» (1979)

190. The Kinks «Muswell Hillbillies» (1971)

191. Funkadelic «One Nation Under a Groove» (1978)

192. Magazine «Real Life» (1978)

193. Curtis Mayfield «There’s No Place Like America Today» (1975)

194. Electric Light Orchestra «A New World Record» (1976)

195. Little Feat «Dixie Chicken» (1973)

196. Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway «Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway» (1972)

197. The Fall «Dragnet» (1979)

198. Van Der Graaf Generator «Still Life» (1976)

199. George Jones «The Grand Tour» (1974)

200. Vashti Bunyan «Just Another Diamond Day» (1970)

201. Pharoah Sanders «Black Unity» (1971)

202. Joni Mitchell «Court and Spark» (1974)

203. Ornette Coleman «Dancing in Your Head» (1977)

204. The Congos «Heart of the Congos» (1977)

205. Gil Scott-Heron «Pieces of a Man» (1971)

206. Genesis «Selling England by the Pound» (1973)

207. Herbie Hancock «Sextant» (1973)

208. Jackson Browne «The Pretender» (1976)

209. Sly & the Family Stone «Fresh» (1973)

210. Al Green «Let’s Stay Together» (1972)

211. Renaissance «Scheherezade and Other Stories» (1975)

212. Dennis Wilson «Pacific Ocean Blue» (1977)

213. The Cure «Three Imaginary Boys» (1979)

214. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers «Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers» (1976)

215. The Saints «Eternally Yours» (1978)

216. John Lennon «Imagine» (1971)

217. Tom Robinson Band «Power in the Darkness» (1978)

218. Ramones «Leave Home» (1977)

219. The Bee Gees and Various Artists «Saturday Night Fever» (1977)

220. Slapp Happy «Sort Of» (1972)

221. Bruce Springsteen «The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle» (1973)

222. Ian Hunter «All American Alien Boy» (1976)

223. Dr Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band «Dr Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band Meets King Penett» (1977)

224. John Cale «Fear» (1974)

225. Paul McCartney «McCartney» (1970)

226. Pink Floyd «Meddle» (1971)

227. Mahavishnu Orchestra «Between Nothingness & Eternity… Live!» (1973)

228. The Stranglers «Rattus Norvegicus» (1977)

229. Lee Hazlewood «Requiem for an Almost Lady» (1971)

230. The Raincoats «The Raincoats» (1979)

231. Gang of Four «Entertainment!» (1979)

232. Judee Sill «Heart Food» (1973)

233. Kraftwerk «Radio-Activity» (1975)

234. The Stylistics «The Stylistics» (1970)

235. The Jam «All Mod Cons» (1978)

236. Supertramp «Crime of the Century» (1974)

237. Tim Buckley «Greetings from LA» (1972)

238. Tangerine Dream «Phaedra» (1974)

239. Jimi Hendrix «Rainbow Bridge» (1971)

240. Hawkwind «The Space Ritual Alive in Liverpool and London» (1973)

241. Groundhogs «Thank Christ for the Bomb» (1970)

242. Paul Simon «There Goes Rhymin’ Simon» (1973)

243. Neil Young «Tonight’s the Night» (1975)

244. Amon Düül II «Yeti» (1970)

245. Nico «Desertshore» (1970)

246. Fleetwood Mac «Future Games» (1971)

247. Terry Riley «Persian Surgery Dervishes» (1972)

248. Willis Alan Ramsay «Willis Alan Ramsay» (1972)

249. Cluster & Eno «Cluster & Eno» (1977)

250. John Lennon «Mind Games» (1973)

251. Led Zeppelin «Presence» (1976)

252. Free «Fire and Water» (1970)

253. Michael Rother «Flammende Herzen» (1977)

254. Dave Edmunds «Get It» (1977)

255. Caravan «In the Land of Grey & Pink» (1971)

256. The Rolling Stones «Black and Blue» (1976)

257. John Prine «Sweet Revenge» (1973)

258. Yes «The Yes Album» (1971)

259. Frank Sinatra «Watertown» (1970)

260. Jethro Tull «Aqualung» (1971)

261. Meatloaf «Bat Out of Hell» (1977)

262. Alice Cooper «Billion Dollar Babies» (1973)

263. Deep Purple «In Rock» (1970)

264. Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim «Elis & Tom» (1974)

265. Nina Simone «Emergency Ward» (1972)

266. Led Zeppelin «Houses of the Holy» (1973)

267. Neu! «Neu 75» (1975)

268. Temptations «Psychedelic Shack» (1970)

269. Jimmy Cliff «The Harder They Come» (1972)

270. Kate Bush «Lionheart» (1979)

271. Bert Jansch «La Turnaround» (1974)

272. Led Zeppelin «Led Zeppelin III» (1970)

273. Elvis Costello «My Aim Is True» (1977)

274. War «The World Is a Ghetto» (1972)

275. Genesis «Wind and Wuthering» (1976)

276. Andwella «World’s End» (1970)

277. Electric Light Orchestra «Face the Music» (1975)

278. The Cramps «Gravest Hits» (1979)

279. Ian Hunter «Ian Hunter» (1975)

280. Temptations «Masterpiece» (1973)

281. Cockney Rebel «The Psychomodo» (1974)

282. Paul & Linda McCartney «Ram» (1971)

283. Tim Buckley «Starsailor» (1970)

284. Al Green «The Belle Album» (1977)

285. Bobby Womack «Understanding» (1972)

286. Electric Light Orchestra «Eldorado» (1974)

287. Gram Parsons «Grievous Angel» (1974)

288. Miles Davis «Big Fun» (1974)

289. Neu! «Neu! 2» (1973)

290. Stevie Wonder «Music of My Mind» (1972)

291. Curtis Mayfield «Roots» (1971)

292. Temptations «Sky’s the Limit» (1971)

293. The Isley Brothers «3+3» (1973)

294. Swell Maps «A Trip to Marineville» (1979)

295. Joe Gibbs & the Professionals «African Dub All-Mighty» (1976)

296. Francis Lai «Bilitis OST» (1977)

297. Steely Dan «Can’t Buy a Thrill» (1971)

298. Supertramp «Crisis? What Crisis?» (1975)

299. Cyamade «Cyamade» (1972)

300. The Kinks «Everybody’s in Show-Biz» (1972)

301. Stevie Wonder «Fulfillingness’ First Finale» (1974)

302. Townes van Zandt «High Low and in between» (1971)

303. The Fall «Live at the Witch Trials» (1978)

304. Randy Newman «Good Old Boys» (1974)

305. Kris Kristofferson «The Silver-Tongued Devil and I» (1971)

306. The Cars «The Cars» (1978)

307. Popol Vuh «Hosianna Mantra» (1972)

308. Steely Dan «Katy Lied» (1975)

309. King Tubby and Lee Perry «King Tubby Meets the Upsetter at the Grass Roots of Dub» (1974)

310. Harmonia «Musik von Harmonia» (1974)

311. Harry Nilsson «Nilsson Schmilsson» (1971)

312. Tom Waits «Blue Valentine» (1978)

313. Gong «Camembert Electrqiue» (1971)

314. Labi Siffre «Crying Laughing Loving Lying» (1972)

315. Van Dyke Parks «Discover America» (1972)

316. Yoko Ono «Approximately Infinite Universe» (1973)

317. Van Morrison «It’s Too Late to Stop Now» (1974)

318. Willie Nelson «Phases and Stages» (1974)

319. Captain Beefheart «Clear Spot» (1972)

320. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young «Déjà Vu» (1970)

321. Roberta Flack «Killing Me Softly» (1973)

322. John Cale «Slow Dazzle» (1975)

323. Julius Hemphill «Dogon A.D.» (1972)

324. Pere Ubu «The Modern Dance» (1978)

325. Lee Hazlewood «Cowboy in Sweden» (1970)

326. Johnny Cash «Man in Black» (1971)

327. Mike Heron «Smiling Men with Bad Reputations» (1971)

328. Willie Nelson «Stardust» (1978)

329. Lou Reed «Street Hassle» (1978)

330. Brian Eno «Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)» (1974)

331. Jorge Ben «A Tábua de Esmerelda» (1974)

332. Led Zeppelin «The Song Remains the Same» (1976)

333. Dr John «In the Right Place» (1973)

334. Augustus Pablo «King Tubbys Meets Rockers Uptown» (1976)

335. Smokey Robinson «A Quiet Storm» (1975)

336. 10cc «Sheet Music» (1974)

337. Gladys Knight & the Pips «Standing Ovation» (1971)

338. Cheap Trick «Cheap Trick» (1977)

339. Emmylou Harris «Elite Hotel» (1975)

340. Genesis «Foxtrot» (1972)

341. Thin Lizzy «Jailbreak» (1976)

342. Buzzcocks «Love Bites» (1978)

343. Gentle Giant «Octopus» (1972)

344. Prince Far I «Under Heavy Manners» (1977)

345. Rickie Lee Jones «Rickie Lee Jones» (1979)

346. Laura Nyro «Christmas and the Beads of Sweat» (1970)

347. Ennio Morricone «Maddalena» (1971)

348. The Damned «Damned Damned Damned» (1977)

349. Little Feat «The Last Record Album» (1975)

350. Magma «Mëkanïk Dëstruktïw Kömmandöh» (1973)

351. Black Sabbath «Sabbath Bloody Sabbath» (1973)

352. Hall & Oates «Abandoned Luncheonette» (1973)

353. Ry Cooder «Bop Till You Drop» (1979)

354. Diana Ross «Diana Ross» (1976)

355. Elvis Presley «Elvis Country (I’m 10,000 Years Old)» (1971)

356. Gong «Flying Teapot» (1973)

357. Fela Kuti «Gentleman» (1973)

358. Emmylou Harris «Pieces of the Sky» (1975)

359. Van Morrison «Saint Dominic’s Preview» (1972)

360. Jimi Hendrix «The Cry of Love» (1971)

361. Sun Ra Solar-Myth Arkestra «The Solar-Myth Approach Vols 1 + 2» (1972)

362. Wire «Chairs Missing» (1978)

363. Carla Bley/Paul Haines «Escalation Over the Hill» (1971)

364. Lonnie Liston Smith & the Cosmic Echoes «Expansions» (1974)

365. John Fahey «Fare Forward Voyagers (Soldier’s Choice)» (1973)

366. Prince «Prince» (1979)

367. Marvin Gaye «Let’s Get It On» (1973)

368. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood «Nancy & Lee Again» (1972)

369. Curved Air «Phantasmagoria» (1972)

370. Graham Parker and the Rumour «Squeezing Out Sparks» (1979)

371. Pentangle «Cruel Sister» (1970)

372. Harmonia «Deluxe» (1975)

373. Dr Feelgood «Down by the Jetty» (1975)

374. Shirley Collins «Amaranth» (1976)

375. John Martyn «Inside Out» (1973)

376. Joan Armatrading «Joan Armatrading» (1976)

377. Sparks «Kimono My House» (1974)

378. Peter Hammill «Over» (1977)

379. King Crimson «Red» (1974)

380. Blondie «Eat to the Eat» (1979)

381. X-Ray Spex «Germfree Adolescents» (1978)

382. Ian Matthews «In You Saw Thro’ My Eyes» (1971)

383. Hawkwind «In Search of Space» (1971)

384. Donna Summer «Love to Love You Baby» (1975)

385. Bob Marley & the Wailers «Natty Dread» (1974)

386. Jerry Jeff Walker «Ridin’ High» (1975)

387. Leonard Cohen «Songs of Love and Hate» (1971)

388. James Brown «The Payback» (1973)

389. AC/DC «Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap» (1976)

390. La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela «Dream House 78′ 17″» (1974)

391. Linda Perhacs «Parallelograms» (1970)

392. Public Image «First Issue» (1978)

393. The Headhunters «Survival of the Fittest» (1975)

394. Tom Waits «The Heart of Saturday Night» (1974)

395. Mike Westbrook Orchestra «Citadel/Room 315» (1975)

396. Tom Waits «Closing Time» (1973)

397. Steve Reich «Music for 18 Musicians» (1978)

398. Tom Waits «Small Change» (1976)

399. Robert Palmer «Sneakin’ Sally Through the Alley» (1974)

400. Stevie Wonder «Talking Book» (1972)

401. Pharoah Sanders «Thembi» (1971)

402. Ian Hunter «You’re Never Alone with a Schizophrenic» (1979)

403. War «All Day Music» (1971)

404. Aretha Franklin «Almighty Fire» (1971)

405. Dolly Parton «Coat of Many Colors» (1971)

406. Bill Withers «+Justments» (1974)

407. Karen Dalton «In My Own Time» (1971)

408. The Kinks «Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One» (1970)

409. Roxy Music «Manifesto» (1979)

410. The Strawbs «Hero and Heroine» (1974)

411. Thin Lizzy «Live and Dangerous» (1978)

412. Tom Waits «Nighthawks at the Diner» (1975)

413. Cluster & Brian Eno «Old Land» (1977)

414. Electric Light Orchestra «On the Third Day» (1973)

415. Faust «The Faust Tapes» (1973)

416. Television «Adventure» (1978)

417. Arthur Verocai «Arthur Verocai» (1972)

418. Isaac Hayes «Black Moses» (1971)

419. Supertramp «Even in the Quietest Moments…» (1977)

420. Deep Purple «Machine Head» (1972)

421. Pretenders «Pretenders» (1979)

422. Johnny Paycheck «Slide Off Your Satin Sheets» (1977)

423. Terry Reid «River» (1973)

424. ZZ Top «Tres Hombres» (1973)

425. Marvin Gaye «Trouble Man» (1972)

426. Spirit «Twelve Dreams of Dr Sardonicus» (1970)

427. Culture «Two Sevens Clash» (1977)

428. Warren Zevon «Warren Zevon» (1976)

429. Paul Siebel «Woodsmoke and Oranges» (1970)

430. Evan Parker/Derek Bailey/Han Bennink «The Topography of the Lungs» (1970)

431. Faces «A Nod Is as Good as a Wink…» (1971)

432. George Jones «Alone Again» (1976)

433. The O’Jays «Back Stabbers» (1972)

434. Caetano Veloso «Caetano Veloso» (1971)

435. Lou Reed «Coney Island Baby» (1975)

436. Cheap Trick «In Color» (1977)

437. Siouxsie and the Banshees «Join Hands» (1979)

438. Harry Nilsson «Nilsson Sings Newman» (1970)

439. The Walker Brothers «Nite Flights» (1978)

440. Genesis «Nursery Cryme» (1971)

441. Cluster «Sowiesoso» (1976)

442. Aretha Franklin «Spirit in the Dark» (1970)

443. Tim Maia «Tim Maia» (1973)

444. Elton John «Tumbleweed Connection» (1970)

445. Randy Newman «12 Songs» (1970)

446. Kevin Ayers «Bananamour» (1973)

447. Keith Jarrett «Belonging» (1974)

448. Dr Alimantado «Best Dressed Chicken in Town» (1978)

449. Bill Fay «Bill Fay» (1970)

450. John Martyn «Bless the Weather» (1971)

451. Millie Jackson «Caught Up» (1974)

452. Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath «Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath» (1971)

453. Jane Birkin «Di Doo Dah» (1973)

454. U-Roy «Dread in a Babylon» (1975)

455. Devo «Duty Now for the Future» (1979)

456. Fripp & Eno «Evening Star» (1975)

457. Fela Kuti «Expensive Shit» (1975)

458. Bobbie Gentry «Fancy» (1970)

459. Roy Harper «Flat Baroque and Berserk» (1970)

460. Fotheringay «Fotheringay» (1970)

461. Funkadelic «Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow» (1970)

462. Michael Chapman «Fully Qualified Survivor» (1971)

463. Steel Pulse «Handsworth Revolution» (1978)

464. The Isley Brothers «The Heat Is On» (1975)

465. MC5 «High Time» (1971)

466. The Eagles «Hotel California» (1976)

467. Caravan «If I Could Do It All Over Again I’d Do It All Over You» (1970)

468. Kate & Anna McGarrigle «Kate & Anna McGarrigle» (1976)

469. Keith Jarrett «The Köln Concert» (1975)

470. King Crimson «Larks’ Tongues in Aspic» (1973)

471. Art Ensemble of Chicago «Les Stances a Sophie» (1970)

472. Burning Spear «Marcus Garvey» (1975)

473. Penguin Café Orchestra «Music from the Penguin Café» (1976)

474. Peter Hammill «Nadir’s Big Chance» (1975)

475. The Eagles «One of These Nights» (1975)

476. The Police «Reggatta de Blanc» (1979)

477. Tubeway Army «Replicas» (1979)

478. Upsetters «Return of the Super Ape» (1978)

479. Bert Jansch «Rosemary Lane» (1971)

480. 999 «Separates» (1978)

481. Queen «Sheer Heart Attack» (1974)

482. Spirit «Spirit of ’76» (1975)

483. Be-Bop Deluxe «Sunburst Finish» (1976)

484. The Beach Boys «Sunflower» (1970)

485. The Ruts «The Crack» (1979)

486. Genesis «The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway» (1974)

487. The Last Poets «The Last Poets» (1970)

488. Willie Hutch «The Mack» (1973)

489. The Roches «The Roches» (1979)

490. Soft Machine «Third» (1970)

491. Scott Walker «‘Til the Band Comes In» (1970)

492. Klaus Schulze «Timewind» (1975)

493. Gil Scott-Heron/Brian Jackson «Winter in America» (1974)

494. Aretha Franklin «Young Gifted and Black» (1972)

495. Fela Kuti «Zombie» (1976)

496. The Doors «Morrison Hotel» (1970)

497. Maddy Prior & June Tabor «Silly Sisters» (1976)

498. Neil Young «Rust Never Sleeps» (1978)

499. Mike Oldfield «Tubular Bells» (1973)

500. Hawkwind «Quark, Strangeness and Charm» (1976)