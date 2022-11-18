New Order anuncian edición ampliada de ‘Low-Life’ con multitud de inéditos
New Order (recuerda nuestra retrospectiva) anuncian el lanzamiento de la edición definitiva de su álbum de estudio de Low-Life publicado en 1985. La colección incluye un LP (180 g), 2CD, 2DVD, un libro y presenta grabaciones raras inéditas en los diferentes formatos, además de nuevos diseños de carátula.
El disco contendrá mezclas inéditas y versiones alternativas, incluyendo instrumentales. Los dos DVDs incluyen una actuación inédita de The Manhattan Club, Bélgica y material de archivo raramente visto de Rotterdam Arena (Países Bajos), International Center (Toronto, Canadá) y un Whistle Test filmado por la BBC en The Hacienda, 1985.
El vinilo de 180g estará envuelto en su «papel de calco pesado» original, diseñado por Peter Saville. Además, el CD también se envolverá de la misma manera por primera vez en la historia.
También se incluye en el conjunto un libro de tapa dura cuidadosamente presentado que presenta fotos raras y una nueva entrevista con todos los miembros de la banda.
Este será el contenido de la edición ampliada de ‘Low-Life’ de New Order
12” Singles
Sub-Culture (with updated sleeve)
Shellshock
The Perfect Kiss
The Perfect Kiss D2C exclusivo (vinilo translúcido & Mirror Sleeve) – ed. limitada 5000 sólo en neworder.com
LP 180g Vinyl
Side one
1. Love Vigilantes
2. The Perfect Kiss
3. This Time of Night
4. Sunrise
Side two
1. Elegia
2. Sooner Than You Think
3. Sub-Culture
4. Face Up
CD1
1. Love Vigilantes
2. The Perfect Kiss
3. This Time Of Night
4. Sunrise
5. Elegia
6. Sooner Than You Think
7. Sub-Culture
8. Face Up
CD2: Extras
1. Love Vigilantes – TV Pitch Instrumental Edit (mono)
2. The Perfect Kiss – Writing Session Recording
3. Untitled no. 1 – Writing Session Recording
4. Sunrise – Instrumental Rough Mix **
5. Elegia – Full Length Version *
6. Sooner Than You Think – Album Session Unedited Version
7. Sub-Culture – Album Session Early Instrumental Version
8. Face Up – Writing Session Recording
9. Let’s Go – Album Session Instrumental
10. Untitled no. 2 – Writing Session Recording
11. Sunrise – Writing Session Recording
12. Love Vigilantes – Writing Session Recording
13. Sooner Than You Think – Writing Session Recording
14. Skullcrusher – Demo
Todos los temas previamente inéditos excepto* y ** (previamente inéditos en CD y Digital)
DVD1
Live in Tokyo
The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985
1. Confusion
2. Love Vigilantes
3. We All Stand
4. As It Is When It Was
5. Sub-Culture
6. Face Up
7. Sunrise
8. This Time Of Night
9. Blue Monday
Live in Rotterdam
The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985
10. As It Is When It Was
11. Everything’s Gone Green*
12. Sub-Culture*
13. Ceremony*
14. Let’s Go*
15. This Time Of Night*
16. The Village
17. The Perfect Kiss*
18. Age Of Consent*
19. Sunrise
20. Temptation*
21. Face Up*
Live in Manchester
Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985
22. As It Is When It Was
23. Sunrise
24. Face Up – Versión restaurada usando grabaciones realizadas en The Hacienda Dic ‘85 y Julio ‘85.
DVD2
Live in Leuven
The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985
1. Let’s Go*
2. The Perfect Kiss*
3. Age Of Consent*
4. State Of The Nation*
5. As It Is When It Was*
6. The Village*
7. Sub-Culture*
8. Atmosphere*
9. Blue Monday*
Bonus Tracks
10. Thieves Like Us*
11. Temptation*
12. Confusion – Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.*
Live in Toronto
Filmed by Paul Boyd
The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985
13. Elegia*
14. Sub-Culture*
15. The Village*
16. Sunrise*
17. We All Stand
18. As It Is When It Was*
19. Love Vigilantes*
20. 586*
21. Age Of Consent
22. Temptation
23. Ceremony*
24. The Perfect Kiss*
The Perfect Film
Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985
25. The Perfect Kiss
*inéditos