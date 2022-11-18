New Order anuncian edición ampliada de ‘Low-Life’ con multitud de inéditos

New Order (recuerda nuestra retrospectiva) anuncian el lanzamiento de la edición definitiva de su álbum de estudio de Low-Life publicado en 1985. La colección incluye un LP (180 g), 2CD, 2DVD, un libro y presenta grabaciones raras inéditas en los diferentes formatos, además de nuevos diseños de carátula.

El disco contendrá mezclas inéditas y versiones alternativas, incluyendo instrumentales. Los dos DVDs incluyen una actuación inédita de The Manhattan Club, Bélgica y material de archivo raramente visto de Rotterdam Arena (Países Bajos), International Center (Toronto, Canadá) y un Whistle Test filmado por la BBC en The Hacienda, 1985.

El vinilo de 180g estará envuelto en su «papel de calco pesado» original, diseñado por Peter Saville. Además, el CD también se envolverá de la misma manera por primera vez en la historia.

También se incluye en el conjunto un libro de tapa dura cuidadosamente presentado que presenta fotos raras y una nueva entrevista con todos los miembros de la banda.

Este será el contenido de la edición ampliada de ‘Low-Life’ de New Order

12” Singles

Sub-Culture (with updated sleeve)

Shellshock

The Perfect Kiss

The Perfect Kiss D2C exclusivo (vinilo translúcido & Mirror Sleeve) – ed. limitada 5000 sólo en neworder.com

LP 180g Vinyl

Side one

1. Love Vigilantes

2. The Perfect Kiss

3. This Time of Night

4. Sunrise

Side two

1. Elegia

2. Sooner Than You Think

3. Sub-Culture

4. Face Up

CD1

1. Love Vigilantes

2. The Perfect Kiss

3. This Time Of Night

4. Sunrise

5. Elegia

6. Sooner Than You Think

7. Sub-Culture

8. Face Up

CD2: Extras

1. Love Vigilantes – TV Pitch Instrumental Edit (mono)

2. The Perfect Kiss – Writing Session Recording

3. Untitled no. 1 – Writing Session Recording

4. Sunrise – Instrumental Rough Mix **

5. Elegia – Full Length Version *

6. Sooner Than You Think – Album Session Unedited Version

7. Sub-Culture – Album Session Early Instrumental Version

8. Face Up – Writing Session Recording

9. Let’s Go – Album Session Instrumental

10. Untitled no. 2 – Writing Session Recording

11. Sunrise – Writing Session Recording

12. Love Vigilantes – Writing Session Recording

13. Sooner Than You Think – Writing Session Recording

14. Skullcrusher – Demo

Todos los temas previamente inéditos excepto* y ** (previamente inéditos en CD y Digital)

DVD1

Live in Tokyo

The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985

1. Confusion

2. Love Vigilantes

3. We All Stand

4. As It Is When It Was

5. Sub-Culture

6. Face Up

7. Sunrise

8. This Time Of Night

9. Blue Monday

Live in Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985

10. As It Is When It Was

11. Everything’s Gone Green*

12. Sub-Culture*

13. Ceremony*

14. Let’s Go*

15. This Time Of Night*

16. The Village

17. The Perfect Kiss*

18. Age Of Consent*

19. Sunrise

20. Temptation*

21. Face Up*

Live in Manchester

Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985

22. As It Is When It Was

23. Sunrise

24. Face Up – Versión restaurada usando grabaciones realizadas en The Hacienda Dic ‘85 y Julio ‘85.

DVD2

Live in Leuven

The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985

1. Let’s Go*

2. The Perfect Kiss*

3. Age Of Consent*

4. State Of The Nation*

5. As It Is When It Was*

6. The Village*

7. Sub-Culture*

8. Atmosphere*

9. Blue Monday*

Bonus Tracks

10. Thieves Like Us*

11. Temptation*

12. Confusion – Restored version from damaged tape with mixing desk audio.*

Live in Toronto

Filmed by Paul Boyd

The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985

13. Elegia*

14. Sub-Culture*

15. The Village*

16. Sunrise*

17. We All Stand

18. As It Is When It Was*

19. Love Vigilantes*

20. 586*

21. Age Of Consent

22. Temptation

23. Ceremony*

24. The Perfect Kiss*

The Perfect Film

Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985

25. The Perfect Kiss

*inéditos

Escucha la versión original de ‘Low-Life’ de New Order