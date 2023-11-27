Remasterizaciones 2023, ¿valen la pena? en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Desde hace algunos años, las remasterizaciones ocupan un espacio muy importante en las tiendas de discos pero ¿realmente vale la pena gastarte el dinero?

En el programa de hoy repasamos algunas de las que han salido en 2023 y os doy mi opinión sobre ellas.

Suenan:

01. Longview (Cassette demo) – Green Day – Dookie 30th Anniversary

02. Acquiesce (Remastered) – Oasis – The Masterplan Remastered Edition

03. Go Man Go – The Breeders – 1993 – Last Splash 30th Anniversary

04. Very Ape – Nirvana – In Utero 30th Anniversary

05. Hollywood (Outtake) – The Cranberries – To The Faithful Departed 25th Anniversary E

06. Animal – Pearl Jam Vs. Remastered

07. Magical Mystery Tour – The Beatles 1967-1970 (2023 Edition)

08. Fidelity (Phil Spector Demo) – Starsailor – 2003 – Silence Is Easy 20th Anniversary

09. Lotus Party Of Five Recording R.E.M. Up 25th Anniversary

10. Baby Don’t You Do It (New York Record Plant Sessions) -The Who – Who’s Next – Life House Remastered

11. Acoustic Rick James Style – The Lemonheads – Come On Feel 30th Anniversary

12. She’s Not Dead – Suede – Suede 30th Anniversary

13. 20 – Hysteria (Demo 2002) – Muse Absolution XX Anniversary

14. Lost – Linkin Park – Meteora 20th Anniversary