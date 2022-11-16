Panda Bear & Sonic Boom reeditan ‘Reset’ con material extra

Panda Bear ( Noah Lennox ) y Sonic Boom ( Peter Kember ) lanzaron Reset el pasado mes de agosto, un luminoso y veraniego álbum de bonitas armonías vocales al estilo Beach Boys, arropadas por borrosas capas de psicodelia. Un accesible y disfrutable instrumento que sorprende dado el en ocasiones enrevesado bagaje de sus protagonistas, donde las melodías más sencillas conviven con el reconocible estilo de ambos.

Este viernes llegará una edición expendida del mismo que incluye tres nuevos remixes: » Gettin ‘ to the Point» del productor y compositor de cine irlandés David Holmes y «Everything’s Been Leading to This» y «Edge of the Edge» del trío londinense Voka Gentle, así como mezclas alternativas y versiones instrumentales de las nueve pistas.

La nueva edición de ‘Reset’ incluye:

Disc 1

Gettin’ to the Point Go On Everyday Edge of the Edge In My Body Whirlpool Danger Livin’ in the After Everything’s Been Leading to This

Disc 2

Gettin’ to the Point (Songbook Instrumental) Go On (Songbook Instrumental) Everyday (Songbook Instrumental) Edge of the Edge (Songbook Instrumental) In My Body (Songbook Instrumental) Whirlpool (Songbook Instrumental) Danger (Songbook Instrumental) Livin’ in the After (Songbook Instrumental) Everything’s Been Leading to This (Songbook Instrumental) Gettin’ to the Point (David Holmes Remix) Edge of the Edge (Voka Gentle Remix) Everything’s Been Leading to This (Voka Gentle Remix)

Escucha una de sus canciones