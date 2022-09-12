Siouxsie and the Banshees anuncian un nuevo disco recopilatorio

Siouxsie and the Banshees (recuerda nuestra retrospectiva) se separaban en 1996. Tras la separación, su divorcio y separación también de The Creatures, en 2007 su líder lanzaba su primer y de momento único disco en solitario, Mantaray.

El próximo 21 de octubre Siouxsie and the Banshees publican All Souls, un disco recopilatorio que contendrá un total de diez canciones elegidas por la propia Siouxsie.

Cada uno de los temas fue remasterizado a media velocidad por Miles Showell en los estudios Abbey Road, con Siouxie supervisando todo el proceso y siendo también supervisora de la portada.

Estas serán las canciones de All Souls

Cara A

“Fireworks” (12” Version) (Single 1982)

“Halloween” (Juju album 1981)

“Supernatural Thing” (Arabian Knights single 1981)

“El Día De Los Muertos” (Last Beat Of My Heart single 1988)

“The Sweetest Chill” (Tinderbox album 1986)

Cara B

“Spellbound” (Juju album 1981)

“Something Wicked” (This Way Comes) (The Killing Jar single 1988)

“Rawhead And Bloodybones” (Peepshow album 1988)

“We Hunger” (Hyæna album 1984)

“Peek-A-Boo” (Peepshow album 1988)