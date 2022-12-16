Caramelo de Limón: Especial The Cure Primera Época (78-82)
Caramelo de Limón vuelve con uno de sus especiales monográficos sobre bandas legendarias. Le toca el turno a The Cure, grupo fundamental para entender el pop de guitarras de los años ochenta y noventa. No obstante, este podcast se centra en su primera etapa, los años en que el trío formado por Robert Smith, Simon Gallup y Lol Tolhurst definieron el post-punk y elaboraron su clásica “trilogía oscura”.
Playlist:
01. The Cure – Killing An Arab
02. The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night
03. The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys
04. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
05. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
06. The Cure – A Forest
07. The Cure – Play For Today
08. The Cure – M
09. The Cure – Primary
10. The Cure – The Holy Hour
11. The Cure – All Cats Are Grey
12. The Cure – Charlotte Sometimes
13. The Cure – One Hundred Years
14. The Cure – The Figurehead
15. The Cure – The Hanging Garden