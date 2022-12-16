Caramelo de Limón: Especial The Cure Primera Época (78-82)

Caramelo de Limón vuelve con uno de sus especiales monográficos sobre bandas legendarias. Le toca el turno a The Cure, grupo fundamental para entender el pop de guitarras de los años ochenta y noventa. No obstante, este podcast se centra en su primera etapa, los años en que el trío formado por Robert Smith, Simon Gallup y Lol Tolhurst definieron el post-punk y elaboraron su clásica “trilogía oscura”.

Playlist:

01. The Cure – Killing An Arab

02. The Cure – 10:15 Saturday Night

03. The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys

04. The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

05. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train

06. The Cure – A Forest

07. The Cure – Play For Today

08. The Cure – M

09. The Cure – Primary

10. The Cure – The Holy Hour

11. The Cure – All Cats Are Grey

12. The Cure – Charlotte Sometimes

13. The Cure – One Hundred Years

14. The Cure – The Figurehead

15. The Cure – The Hanging Garden