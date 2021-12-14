Lo último:

Caramelo de Limón: ¡Dame un re, maestro!

Programa especial dedicado íntegramente a la historia y las canciones de uno de los músicos más iconoclastas y singulares del mundo: Jonathan Richman.

Playlist:

01. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – It’s You
02. The Modern Lovers – Someone I Care About
03. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
04. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Government Center
05. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – New England
06. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Hey There Little Insect
07. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Egyptian Reggae
08. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Ice Cream Man
09. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – The Morning Of Our Lives (live)
10. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Back In Your Life
11. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – That Summer Feeling
12. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – I’m Just Beginning To Live
13. Jonathan Richman – I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
14. Jonathan Richman – Let Her Go Into The Darkness
15. Jonathan Richman – Vampiresa Mujer
16. Jonathan Richman – Dignified & Old

