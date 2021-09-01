Courtney Barnett versiona ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ de The Velvet Underground

Se avecina un otoño muy The Velvet Underground. El próximo 24 de septiembre llega un nuevo tributo a los norteamericanos a través del sello Verve. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, incluye la participación de artistas como Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger de The National, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore, Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C., entre otros, que versionarán cada una de sus canciones. A esto se le suma un documental que lanzará Apple TV.

En 1967 se publicaba uno de los discos más icónicos e influyentes de la historia de la música, The Velvet Underground & Nico, trabajo que unía a la peculiar cantante alemana con Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison y Maureen Tucker con el apoyo del artista Andy Warhol. Piedra de toque incomprendida en su momento, que con el tiempo se erige como tótem de una revolución musical, conceptual y visual que llega a nuestros días.

Tras las versiones de Kurt Vile & the Violators y Matt Berninger llega la de Courtney Barnett.

Escucha ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ de Courtney Barnett

Tracklist de ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’