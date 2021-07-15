Tributo a The Velvet Underground & Nico con Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent y más

En 1967 se publicaba uno de los discos más icónicos e influyentes de la historia de la música, The Velvet Underground & Nico, trabajo que unía a la peculiar cantante alemana con Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison y Maureen Tucker con el apoyo del artista Andy Warhol. Piedra de toque incomprendida en su momento, que con el tiempo se erige como tótem de una revolución musical, conceptual y visual que llega a nuestros días.

El próximo 24 de septiembre llega un nuevo tributo a los norteamericanos a través del sello Verve. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, incluye la participación de artistas como Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger de The National, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore, Bobby Gillespie, Fontaines D.C., entre otros, que versionarán cada una de sus canciones.

Una nueva dimensión para unas canciones inmortales con la interesante participación de una serie de artistas igualmente importantes.

Tracklist de ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’

Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & the Violators All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett Heroin – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie There She Goes Again – King Princess I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

El primer tema que conocemos del LP es la versión de Kurt Vile & the Violators para “Run Run Run“.