Fallece Denise Johnson, vocalista de Primal Scream y New Order

Redacción MZK

Denise Johnson, reconocible voz en álbumes tan icónicos como Screamadelica de Primal Scream ha fallecido a los 56 años en su casa de Manchester.

En un comunicado, su familia dijo que la cantante había estado “enferma la semana anterior a su muerte, aunque había mejorado mucho el pasado viernes”.

Además de su trabajo con Primal Scream su formidable voz acompañó a varias leyendas de Manchester, desde A Certain Ratio, con quienes estuvo más de 25 años aparte de leyendas como New Order, Johnny Marr o The Charlatans.

El próximo mes de septiembre llegará su disco Where Does It Go en el que la cantante fallecida rinde tributo a la ciudad de Manchester a través de versiones de sus grandes bandas, entre las que se incluyen “Well I Wonder” de The Smiths o “True Faith” de New Order.

 

Muchos artistas que la conocieron o compartieron escenario con ella han querido despedirla:

 

 

 

Un comentario sobre "Fallece Denise Johnson, vocalista de Primal Scream y New Order

