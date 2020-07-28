Fallece Denise Johnson, vocalista de Primal Scream y New Order
Denise Johnson, reconocible voz en álbumes tan icónicos como Screamadelica de Primal Scream ha fallecido a los 56 años en su casa de Manchester.
En un comunicado, su familia dijo que la cantante había estado “enferma la semana anterior a su muerte, aunque había mejorado mucho el pasado viernes”.
Además de su trabajo con Primal Scream su formidable voz acompañó a varias leyendas de Manchester, desde A Certain Ratio, con quienes estuvo más de 25 años aparte de leyendas como New Order, Johnny Marr o The Charlatans.
El próximo mes de septiembre llegará su disco Where Does It Go en el que la cantante fallecida rinde tributo a la ciudad de Manchester a través de versiones de sus grandes bandas, entre las que se incluyen “Well I Wonder” de The Smiths o “True Faith” de New Order.
Muchos artistas que la conocieron o compartieron escenario con ella han querido despedirla:
