Fallece Denise Johnson, vocalista de Primal Scream y New Order

New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

Such sad news about our dear friend Denise Johnson. Playing alongside her was something else. It was a privilege to work with her. pic.twitter.com/QnY0Rsqx2Z — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 27, 2020

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020

My most sincere condolences to her family and friends.https://t.co/JNxKPcGRLu — erol alkan (@erolalkan) July 27, 2020

Just devastated by the news of the passing of such a beautiful lady Denise Johnson. Rest in Peace Sweetheart. lost for words. — Jimi Goodwin (@Jimi_Goodwin) July 27, 2020

Oh dear that’s awfully sad news about Denise Johnson, she was amazing. #rip#dontfightitfeelit — ed simons (@eddychemical) July 27, 2020

Just heard about @TheDJohnsonR3AL Absolutely devastated . She was one of the real ones. ??? — Reverend&TheMakers ? (@Reverend_Makers) July 27, 2020