Charlie Watts
El mundo de la música se despide de Charlie Watts

Redacción MZK

Fue una desagradable sorpresa. El pasado martes conocíamos el fallecimiento de Charlie Watts, batería de The Rolling Stones a los 80 años.

“Es con inmensa tristeza que anunciamos la muerte de nuestro querido Charlie Watts. Ha fallecido en paz en un hospital de Londres hoy mismo rodeado de su familia. Watts era un amado marido, padre y abuelo y también, como miembro de The Rolling Stones, uno de los mejores bateristas de su generación. Pedimos que se respete la intimidad de su familia, de los miembros de la banda y de sus amigos más cercanos en este difícil momento”.

Charlie Watts era miembro fundador de The Rolling Stones desde enero de 1963, cuando se unió a Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Brian Jones es considerado uno de los baterías más elegantes de la historia de la música popular por su toque jazzistico y ese impecable groove.

La noticia ha sido un shock para todo el sector cultural mundial y ha tenido cientos de muestras de cariño de todos los artistas imaginables, empezando por sus compañeros y amigos en The Rolling Stones.

