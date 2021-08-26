Fue una desagradable sorpresa. El pasado martes conocíamos el fallecimiento de Charlie Watts, batería de The Rolling Stones a los 80 años.

“Es con inmensa tristeza que anunciamos la muerte de nuestro querido Charlie Watts. Ha fallecido en paz en un hospital de Londres hoy mismo rodeado de su familia. Watts era un amado marido, padre y abuelo y también, como miembro de The Rolling Stones, uno de los mejores bateristas de su generación. Pedimos que se respete la intimidad de su familia, de los miembros de la banda y de sus amigos más cercanos en este difícil momento”.

Charlie Watts era miembro fundador de The Rolling Stones desde enero de 1963, cuando se unió a Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Brian Jones es considerado uno de los baterías más elegantes de la historia de la música popular por su toque jazzistico y ese impecable groove.

La noticia ha sido un shock para todo el sector cultural mundial y ha tenido cientos de muestras de cariño de todos los artistas imaginables, empezando por sus compañeros y amigos en The Rolling Stones.

El mundo de la música se despide de Charlie Watts

I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best????? pic.twitter.com/aMYTGWikxB — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 25, 2021

Paul on Charlie Watts ?? pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo ?????????? pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

We are extremely saddened to hear the passing of the legendary Charlie Watts. Our deepest condolences to Charlie’s family and The Rolling Stones. Sincerely, from the guys in Aerosmith you’ve given us all so much! RIP CHARLIE. Photo by: Ron Pownall pic.twitter.com/18bAkjhVbG — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 24, 2021

Rest in peace, Charlie Watts. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and all The Rolling Stones family. Love, yoko pic.twitter.com/ePsEnA7Ai6 — Yoko Ono ?? (@yokoono) August 25, 2021

(1/3) “We are so deeply, deeply saddened to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The impact he’s had on musicians and listeners across the planet is profound. pic.twitter.com/Pr1alm6T1b — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 24, 2021

“You make a grown man cry…” RIP Charlie Watts (2/6/41-24/8/21)

Effortless elegance

The rock of The Rolling Stones

Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry pic.twitter.com/ba1YxQgIde — U2 (@U2) August 25, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 – 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/wOaM05p7Fe — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021