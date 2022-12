Singles Supremos: «Get out of your lazy bed» de Matt Bianco

A-Get up. A-Get up.

Get out your lazy bed.

Before I count to three,

step to it, baby.

She goes out every night

till the morning’s light

and she sleeps all day.

So come on and get up

I won’t say it again, I’ll drag you out .

A-Get up. A-Get up.

Get out your lazy bed.

Before I count to three,

step to it, baby.

I don’t care anymore.

You can sleep on the floor,

‘cause I’m knockin’ you out.

So come on and get up.

I won’t say it again, I’ll drag you out .

GET UP!

A-Get up. A-Get up. A-Get up.

Get out your lazy bed

Before I count to three,

step to it, baby

(Repeat chorus)