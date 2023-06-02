El retiro de David Bowie como Ziggy Stardust en cines

El 3 de julio de 1973, David Bowie sorprendió a 5000 fans en el Hammersmith Odeon de Londres al retirar a Ziggy Stardust, su alter ego más famoso. Ahora, en conmemoración de su 50 aniversario, la película y la banda sonora han sido completamente restauradas y se lanzarán por primera vez. El aclamado cineasta D.A. Pennebaker (Monterey Pop, Bob Dylan – Don’t Look Back, Depeche Mode – 101) capturó el evento trascendental al filmar a Bowie & The Spiders From Mars tanto detrás del escenario como en el escenario. La nueva versión de la película ha sido restaurada digitalmente en calidad 4K y ha sido supervisada por su hijo, Frazer Pennebaker, quien se encargó del remasterizado del audio.

Hace 50 años se filmó una película que, lamentablemente, no fue vista durante más de una década. Sin embargo, recientemente se han remasterizado tanto la película como su banda sonora, incluyendo el popurrí de ‘The Jean Genie/Love Me Do’ y ‘Round And Round’, que cuenta con la participación del legendario Jeff Beck (recientemente fallecido); esta última pista hace su primera aparición. Estas actuaciones han sido mezcladas recientemente por Tony Visconti, colaborador de Bowie desde hace mucho tiempo.

El punto culminante del programa fue el famoso discurso de Bowie justo antes del bis final, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide‘, en el cual reveló su intención de retirar la personalidad de Ziggy Stardust. Este impactante anuncio sorprendió a todos los asistentes, incluyendo a los miembros de su banda, y se convirtió en la primera proclamación de este tipo en la historia del rock and roll.

Cincuenta años después, Ziggy finalmente se volverá global con una versión restaurada digitalmente de Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture, la cual se proyectará en más de 1.000 cines alrededor del mundo.

El 3 de julio de 2023, el Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (anteriormente Odeon) será el escenario del estreno mundial de esta versión recientemente restaurada de la película, justo en el día en que se celebra el 50 aniversario. Durante la noche, se llevará a cabo una charla en el escenario con colaboradores de David Bowie y músicos contemporáneos, quienes discutirán el legado del programa original y la influencia perdurable de Ziggy en diversas generaciones.

Mira el tráiler de ‘Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture’ de David Bowie

El 11 de agosto llegará a las tiendas en Bluray, vinilo y CD.

Este será el contenido de ‘Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture’ de David Bowie:

Blu-Ray

Opening Credits/Introduction

Hang On To Yourself

Ziggy Stardust

Watch That Man

Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

All The Young Dudes

Oh! You Pretty Things

Moonage Daydream

Changes

Space Oddity

My Death

Cracked Actor

Time

The Width Of A Circle

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Suffragette City

White Light/White Heat

Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

Farewell Speech

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

End Credits

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – 48kHz/24bit, PCM Stereo – 48kHz/24bit, Aspect Ratio – 4:3. All Regions. Exempt from classification.

5.1 Surround sound music mix by Tony Visconti, assisted by Rich Tozzoli/Gizmo Enterprises. Stereo mix by Tony Visconti.

‘The Jean Genie/Love Me Do’ medley and ‘Round And Round’ stereo: mixed and engineered by Tony Visconti, 5.1: mixed by Tony Visconti, engineered by Jannek Zechner

CD

Disc 1

Disc 2

Vinyl

Side 1

Digital (standard 44.1kHz/16bit resolution and 96kHz/24bit resolution)

Mastering and remastering by John Webber at AIR Studios, London