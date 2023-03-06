Lo último:

Muzikalia

Tu revista de música

Noticia Podcast 

Recordando a Mark Lanegan Vol.1 en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Redacción MZK 0 comentarios

Nuestro querido y admirado Lanegan se marchó hace un año y vamos a recordarle a través de canciones donde colaboró con otros músicos.
Un mapa sonoro sumamente interesante y apetecible donde descubriremos un montón de cosas nuevas.

Suenan:
01. Mark Lanegan  – At Zero Below – Straight Songs Of Sorrow (2020)
02. Humanist – Kingdom – HUMANIST (2020)
03. Humanist – Beast Of The Nation – HUMANIST (2020)
04. Humanist – Skull – HUMANIST (2020)
05. Humanist – Gospel – HUMANIST (2020)
06. Earth – Rooks Across the Gate – Primitive and Deadly (2014)
07. Earth –  There Is A Serpent Coming – Primitive and Deadly (2014)
08. Creature With The Atom Brain – Black Out, New Hit –  I Am The Golden Gate Bridge (2007)
09. Creature With The Atom Brain – Crawl Like A Dog –  I Am The Golden Gate Bridge (2007)
10. Creature With The Atom Brain – Lonely Light – Transylvania (2009)
11. Creature With The Atom Brain – Black Rider Run – The Birds Fly Low (2012)
12. Creature With The Atom Brain – Part 1 – Night Of The Hunter (2015)

También te puede gustar

David Beef y Joe Crepúsculo son Junco y Diamante

Redacción MZK 0
Blondie

Blondie desvelan un nuevo tema inédito, ‘Mr. Sightseer’

Redacción MZK 0
PlayList Emergente

La PlayList Emergente de la Semana

Fidel Oltra 0

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

WP-Backgrounds Lite by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann 1010 Wien