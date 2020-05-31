Rush reeditan Permanent Waves por su 40 aniversario

Para celebrar los 40 años de Permanent Waves, Rush reedita este icónico álbum de estudio en varias ediciones: una caja de edición súper Deluxe, 3 LPS, 2CDS y Digital.

Permanent Waves fue la primera de las muchas famosas visitas de la banda al estudio de grabación Le Studio en Morin Heights, Quebec, que ha recibido el apodo de Rush’s Abbey Road Studios.

En todos los formatos junto con el álbum original remasterizado en 2015 se ofrece material inédito en directo de la gira de 1980. La edición 3 LPS y la edición 2 CDS contienen el álbum original y las pistas inéditas de la gira 1980 además de un libreto con fotos inéditas.

La Caja superdeluxe limitada contiene 3 LP, 2CDS y más contenido para fans. El CD 1 y LP 1 incluyen el álbum remasterizado en 2015. El CD 2 y los LP 2 y 3 recogen el contenido adicional inédito en vivo. Estas pistas en vivo provienen de tres conciertos de la gira mundial de Permanent Waves de 1980: Manchester Apollo, Hammersmith Odeon de Londres y Kiel Auditorium de St. Louis. Esta edición súper deluxe también incluye un bloc de notas para coleccionistas de 20 páginas de 5 “x 7”, dos programas de esta gira : el programa oficial de la gira mundial de 1980 y el muy raro y no oficial programa de gira The Words & Pictures Vol II solo para el Reino Unido. Esta caja se completa con un libro de tapa dura de 40 páginas con fotos inéditas y notas exclusivas, 3 réplicas coleccionables de miembros de la banda, un póster de 24 “x 36” y 3 hojas con letras manuscritas de Neil Peart.

TRACKLISTING

Super Deluxe Edition

CD Disc 1 :: ORIGINAL ALBUM – 2015 Remaster on CD for First Time

The Spirit Of Radio Freewill Jacob’s Ladder Entre Nous Different Strings Natural Science

CD Disc 2 :: PERMANENT WAVES WORLD TOUR 1980

Beneath, Between & Behind (Live in Manchester) By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live in London) Xanadu (Live in London) The Spirit Of Radio (Live in Manchester) Natural Science (Live in Manchester) The Trees (Live in Manchester) Cygnus X-1 (Live in London) Cygnus X-1 Book II (Live in London) Closer To he Heart (Live in Manchester) Jacob’s Ladder (Live in Missouri) Freewill (Live in London)

LP 1:: ORIGINAL ALBUM – 2015 REMASTER

The Spirit Of Radio (Side A) Freewill (Side A) Jacob’s Ladder (Side A) Entre Nous (Side B) Different Strings (Side B) Natural Science (Side B)

LP 2 :: PERMANENT WAVES WORLD TOUR 1980

Beneath, Between & Behind (Live in Manchester) (Side A) By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live in London) (Side A) Xanadu (Live in London) (Side A) The Spirit Of Radio (Live in Manchester) (Side B) Natural Science (Live in Manchester) (Side B) A Passage To Bangkok (Live in Manchester) (Side B) The Trees (Live in Manchester) (Side B)

LP 3 :: PERMANENT WAVES WORLD TOUR 1980

Cygnus X-1 (Live in London) (Side A) Cygnus X-1 Book II (Live in London) (Side A) Closer To The Heart (Live in Manchester) (Side B) Jacob’s Ladder (Live in Missouri) (Side B) Freewill (Live in London) (Side B)

2 CD

3 LP

Digital

