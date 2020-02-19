Songs For Australia, el disco que junta a Kurt Vile, The National, Damien Rice y más

Songs For Australia es un disco benéfico impulsado por la cantante Julia Stone, quien ha juntado a una nómina de artistas para recaudar fondos para reconstruir los daños provocados por los incendios que han asolado el continente el pasado mes.

El disco cuenta con artistas como la propia Stone, acompañada por Damien Rice, Joan As Police Woman, Martha Wainwright, Sam Amidon, Dermot Kennedy, Dope Lemon, Paul Kelly, Dan Sultan, Pomme, Petit Biscuit y The National

Así lo han anunciando en redes los propios The National:

The National harán una versión del tema de INXS “Never Tear Us Apart”, Kurt Vile de “Stranger Than Kindness” de Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, mientras que Martha Wainwright se atreverá con “The Ship Song”. Otras versiones son la de “Chandelier” de Sia a cargo de Damien Rice, el “Resolution” de Matt Corby por Dermot Kennedy o la realizada por Dope Lemon de la canción de The Go-Betweens “Streets Of Your Town”.

La primera que conocemos del proyecto Songs For Australia, (que puede comprarse en este enlace) es la versión que Julia Stone ha creado del clásico de Midnight Oil “Bed Are Burning”.