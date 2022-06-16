The Libertines reeditan su debut y anuncian conciertos por su 20 aniversario

The Libertines celebran el vigésimo aniversario de su álbum debut que definió una era, Up The Bracket. Producido por Mick Jones de The Clash, el disco es un viaje maravillosamente poético, un debut clásico del rock’n’roll británico enormemente convincente y atemporal, tan relevante ahora como lo fue en su lanzamiento.

Up The Bracket llegó como un toro furioso en una cansada tienda de porcelana post-Britpop y presentó al mundo a The Libertines, una nueva pandilla de bohemios londinenses, cuyas melodías irregulares definieron la angustia milenaria de principios de los noventa. Ahí estaban Peter Doherty y Carl Barat, hábilmente asistidos por los gemelos de ritmo sólido como una roca, John Hassall y Gary Powell.

The Libertines anuncian una Edición 20 Aniversario en múltiples formatos que será publicada a través de Rough Trade / Popstock, el 21 de octubre de 2022. La edición Super Deluxe también incluye unas extraordinarias 65 grabaciones inéditas, incluyendo muchas maquetas originales, sesiones de radio y grabaciones en directo que ayudan a trazar la creación de Up The Bracket, además de una grabación en directo del club 100 en 2002. También contiene un libro de 60 páginas con un prólogo de Matt Wilkinson, nuevas entrevistas con la banda por Anthony Thornton y muchas fotos y recuerdos inéditos.

Coincidiendo con el lanzamiento, The Libertines interpretarán el álbum en su totalidad junto con una selección de fragmentos de su inigualable catálogo. Para el espectáculo de Wembley, por una sola noche, la banda ha elegido a dos de sus grupos favoritos de la clase de 2002 para que les apoyen: The Cribs y The Paddingtons. También estará en el cartel la estrella emergente y favorita de las gradas del Arsenal, Louis Dunford, junto con la artista y DJ Amazonica, a los platos.

Este es el contenido de las diferentes versiones de ‘Up the Bracket’ de The Libertines

Doble vinilo de lujo, “Up The Bracket” (remasterizado) y “Live at the 100 Club” en negro y vinilo rojo exclusivo tiendas Indies.

Doble CD de lujo, “Up The Bracket” (remasterizado) y “Live at the 100 Club”.

Descarga digital, “Up The Bracket” (remasterizado) y “Live at the 100 Club”.

Full track:

• Vinyl 1 ‘Up The Bracket’ Remastered 2022 (Black Vinyl)

1. Vertigo

2. Death On The Stairs

3. Horrorshow

4. Time For Heroes

5. Boys In The Band

6. Radio America

7. Up The Bracket

8. Tell The King

9. The Boy Looked At Johnny

10. Begging

11. The Good Old Days

12. I Get Along

• Vinyl 2 – ‘100 Club Live 4/10/02’ (White Vinyl)

1. Horrorshow

2. Vertigo

3. The Delaney

4. What A Waster

5. Begging

6. Time For Heroes

7. Death On The Stairs

8. Boys In The Band

9. I Get Along

• Vinyl 3 – ‘Unheard Demos 2002’

1. Vertigo (Demo)

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny (Demo)

3. Death On The Stairs

4. All At Sea (Demo)

5. Wolfman (Demo)

6. Horror Show

7. Plan A (Demo)

• 7” Vinyl – Up The Bracket (Blue Vinyl)

A. ‘Up The Bracket’ AA. ‘Boys In The Band’

• 7” Vinyl – Time For Heroes (Red Vinyl)

A. ‘Time For Heroes’ B. ‘The 7 Deadly Sins (demo)’

• CD 1 – Album Studio Outtakes

1. Up The Bracket – Take 4

2. Vertigo – Take 2

3. The Ha Ha Wall – Take 1

4. Horror Show – Take 3

5. Bangkok – Take 1

6. Time For Heroes – Take 3

7. Begging – Take 1

8. What A Waster – Take 1

9. Breck Road Lover – Take 1

10. Never Never – Take 2

11. Tell The King – Take 1

12. The Domestic – Take 1

13. Don’t Talk To Me – Take 1

14. The Wolfman – Take 2

15. Radio America – Take 2

16. The Good Old Days – Take 1

17. The 7 Deadly Sins – Take 3

18. Sweets – Take 4

19. Mocking Bird – Take 6

20. Boys In The Band – Take 1

21. Skag & Bone Man – Take 2

• CD 2 – Demos/Radio Sessions/B-Sides/Live etc –

1. Vertigo – Demo

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Demo

3. Death On The Stairs – Demo

4. Horror Show – Demo

5. All At Sea (Misty) – Demo

6. Wolfman – Demo

7. Plan A – Demo

8. Up The Bracket – Evening Session

9. Boys In The Band – Evening Session

10. Time For Heroes – Evening Session

11. I Get Along/Mayday – Evening Session

12. Jo Whiley – Christmas Live Lounge

13. Skag & Bone Man – Up The Bracket B-Side

14. The Delaney – Up The Bracket B-Side

15. Plan A – Up The Bracket B-Side

16. General Smuts (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

17. Bangkok (Demo) – Time For Heroes – B-Side

18. Mr. Finnegan (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

19. Sally Brown (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

20. The 7 Deadly Sins (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

21. Up The Bracket – Live at The ICA – 3/6/02

22. Mayday – Live at Nottingham Rock City – 30/10/02

23. Begging – Live at Divan Du Monde, paris – 7/11/02

24. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 7/11/02

25. Death On The Stairs – Alt Guitar Version

• DVD

HD Videos of Up The Bracket, Time For Heroes and I Get Along. Later with Jools Holland 2002 – Up The Bracket & Time For Heroes. Top Of The Pops 2003 – Time For Heroes and exclusive bonus footage.

Exclusive Extras.

• Cassette – Early Demos

1. I Get Along – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

2. Time For Heroes – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

3. Never Never – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

4. Horror Show – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

5. Boys In The Band – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

6. Up The Bracket – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

7. Begging – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

8. What A Waster – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

9. Skint & minted – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

10. General Smuts – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

11. Bangkok – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

12. Mayday – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

13. Mr Finnegan – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

14. Tell The King – 25/1/02 – Demo

15. Death On The Stairs – 25/1/02 – Demo

16. Time For Heroes – 1/3/02 – Demo

17. I Get Along – 1/3/02 – Demo

18. Horror Show – 1/3/02 – Demo

19. Boys In The Band – 1/3/02 – Demo

20. General Smuts – 1/3/02 – Demo