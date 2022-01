Bunbury, Coque Malla, La M.O.D.A. y más, se unen al ciclo Mallorca Live Summer

at

in

Los Estanques in Madrid

at

in

Joana Serrat in Valencia

at

in

Brotherhood of Wolves

Brotherhood of Wolves in Madrid

at

in

Liuba María Hevia in Madrid

at

in

Jack Bisonte in Madrid

at

in

Ela Vin in Valencia

at

in

José González in Valencia

We Are Möno in Barcelona

at

Sala La Textil