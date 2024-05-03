Lo último:

El Telescopio 754, especial Cynthia Bernard (Marine Eyes & Awakened Souls)

Redacción MZK

Con motivo de la publicación de los últimos discos de Marine Eyes (To Belong), y Awakened Souls (If You Feel Lost), se repasa la discografía de Cynthia Bernard recalando en:

Marine Eyes: Idyll, Unfailing Love (& zaké), Healing Together: A Compilation For Mental Health Recovery, Chamomile, Nurture (& IKSRE), Half Dreaming, To Belong Awakened Souls: Awakened Souls, Palettes (& Pepo Galán), The Other Side Of Darkness (& 36), Night Songs, Music For Adverts And Film, If You Feel Lost.

