Everything But The Girl estrenan otro single, ‘Caution To The Wind’

En otoño pasado, Tracey Thorn y Ben Watt confirmaron que habían grabado un nuevo álbum de Everything But The Girl, que saldrá la próxima primavera bajo el título de Fuse. El pasado mes de enero terminó una espera de 23 años con el lanzamiento del primer sencillo del álbum, «Nothing Left To Lose«, en el que la pareja retomaba su característico sonido sintetizado y elegante de los años 90, en lugar de volver a sus inicios.

El dúo de indie-electrónica lanzó diez álbumes antes de separarse en el 2000, siendo el último Temperamental en 1999. Ahora conocemos una segunda canción del disco, «Caution To The Wind», donde continúan evolucionando y explorando nuevas direcciones sonoras, mientras se mantienen fieles a su estilo distintivo.

Fuse, que saldrá el 21 de abril a través de Buzzin’ Fly / Virgin busca justo eso, sonar a 2023 como dejó claro Ben Watt en una reciente entrevista co NME: «Nunca hemos sido una banda particularmente nostálgica, siempre hemos sido conocidos por hacer un disco diferente cada vez. A veces eso ha significado ir en contra de la corriente principal, pero solo tratamos de mantenernos interesados y mantener las cosas contemporáneas».

Escucha ‘Caution To The Wind’ de Everything But The Girl

All the stars align

Shimmer and shine

I’ve waited all my life

For such a night

Out here in the dark

A cloud across the stars

The sky is a cathedral

And I’m home

Home to be with you

Home to be near you

Home to be with you

Home to be near you

Caution to the wind

Let me in

Caution to the wind

Let me in, let me in, let me in

All the stars align

Shimmer and shine

All the stars align

Shimmer and shine

Home to be with you

Home to be near you

Home to be with you

Home to be near you

Caution to the wind

Let me in, let me in

Caution to the wind

Let me in, let me in, let me in

Caution to the wind

Caution to the wind

Foto Everything But The Girl: Edward Bishop