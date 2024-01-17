Los 500 mejores discos de los 80 (para UNCUT)
Nos encantan las listas, y una vez dejadas atrás las que han protagonizado los artistas que han lanzado material el pasado 2023, toca arrancar el año con los 500 mejores discos de los 80 para la revista británica UNCUT. Un número especial con Kate Bush en la portada, acompañada de la leyenda (spoiler, ella aparece en la lista).
Como avanzan en su web: «A medida que avanzaban los años 1980, el programa de televisión británico Top Of The Pops desarrolló una personalidad dividida. Por un lado, era un lugar de alegría forzada y ocasional subversión, donde principalmente locutores de radio de la BBC Radio 1 de mediana edad interactuaban incómodamente con miembros atractivos de la audiencia y presentaban éxitos pop. Sin embargo, a medida que la década continuaba, se convirtió en algo más parecido a un premio territorial en un conflicto conducido sigilosamente.
Como leerás en nuestro último número, como indicador de la salud de la música en los años 1980, ambas posiciones eran importantes. Por un lado, con éxitos en las listas de Adam and The Ants, ABC y The Specials, los jóvenes espectadores presenciaron la creciente sofisticación de la música que había surgido del punk a fines de la década de 1970. Músicos como Scritti Politti y The Human League, por otro lado, utilizaron su nueva libertad post-punk para construir estructuras relucientes y modernas de pop relacionable».
Como cada lista, hay mil debates abiertos, esta tiene un top 10 bastante compensado y variado, en el que confluyen géneros como el pop barroco de Bush, como la new wave, el post-punk, el hip-hop, el pop mayúsculo o el shoegaze.
Estos son los 500 mejores discos de los 80 (para UNCUT)
01. Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love – 1985
02. Talking Heads – Remain In Light – 1980
03. Joy Division – Closer – 1980
04. Kraftwerk – Computer World – 1980
05. De La Soul – 3 Feet High And Rising – 1989
06. Prince – Sign O’ The Times – 1987
07. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead – 1986
08. My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything – 1988
09. Talk Talk – Sprit Of Eden – 1988
10. The Smiths – Hatful Of Hollow – 1984
11. R.E.M. – Murmur – 1983
12. The Cure – Disintergration – 1989
13. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation – 1988
14. The Human League – Dare – 1981
15. Bruce Sprinsteen – Nebraska – 1982
16. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses – 1989
17. Pixies – Doolittle – 1989
18. Public Enemy – It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back – 1988
19. Prince And The Revolution – Purple Rain – 1984
20. Lloyd Cole And The Commotions – Rattlesnakes – 1984
21. Pixies – Surfer Rosa – 1988
22. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Psychocandy – 1985
23. Roxy Music – Avalon – 1982
24. Prefab Sprout – Steve McQueen – 1985
25. Brian Eno & David Byrne – My Life In The Bush Of Ghosts – 1981
26. ABC – The Lexicon Of Love – 1982
27. Michael Jackson – Thriller – 1982
28. Prince And The Revolution – Parade – 1986
29. Beastie Boys – Paul’s Boutique – 1989
30. New Order – Technique – 1989
31. Paul Simon – Gracelands – 1986
32. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) – 1980
33. Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man – 1988
34. The Cure – The Head On The Door – 1985
35. Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85 – 1985
36. Dexys Midnight Runners – Searching For The Young Soul Rebels – 1980
37. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs – 1985
38. Donald Fagen – The Nightfly – 1982
39. Cocteau Twins – Treasure – 1984
40. New Order – Power, Corruption And Lies – 1983
41. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Blood And Chocolate – 1986
42. Happy Mondays – Bummed – 1988
43. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Juju – 1981
44. The Costello Show – King Of America – 1986
45. Tom Waits – Swordfishtrombones – 1983
46. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Darklands – 1987
47. Lou Reed – New York – 1989
48. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Imperial Bedroom – 1982
49. The Fall – Hex Enducation Hour – 1983
50. Prince And The Revolution – Around The World In A Day – 1985
51. The Blue Nile – Hats – 1989
52. The Smiths – The Smiths – 1984
53. Echo And The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain – 1984
54. The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace – 1985
55. The Sisters Of Mercy – Floodland – 1987
56. Kate Bush – The Dreaming – 1982
57. Echo And The Bunnymen – Crocodiles – 1980
58. AC/DC – Back In Black – 1980
59. Aztec Camera – High Land, Hard Rain – 1983
60. The Sisters Of Mercy – First And Last And Always – 1985
61. Orange Juice – You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever – 1982
62. Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret – 1981
63. Peter Gabriel – So – 1986
64. David Sylvian – Secrets Of The Beehive – 1987
65. The Clash – Sandinista! – 1980
66. Brian Eno – Apollo: Atmospheres And Soundtracks – 1983
67. The Cure – Faith – 1981
68. The Teardrop Explodes – Kilimanjaro – 1908
69. The Smiths – Strangeways, Here We Come – 1987
70. The House Of Love – The House Of Love – 1988
71. Mary Margaret O’Hara – Miss America – 1988
72. The Cramps – Songs The Lord Taught Us – 1980
73. Specials – More Specials – 1980
74. XTC – Skylarking – 1986
75. The Associates – Sulk – 1982
76. Propaganda – A Secret Wish – 1985
77. R.E.M. – Lifes Rich Pageant – 1986
78. New Order – Low-Life – 1985
79. Spacemen 3 – Playing With Fire – 1988
80. The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms – 1980
81. The Soft Boys – Underwater Moonlight – 1980
82. Steely Dan – Gaucho – 1980
83. The Jam – Sound Affects – 1980
84. Bruce Springsteen – The River – 1980
85. Pet Shop Boys – Please – 1986
86. The The – Soul Mining – 1983
87. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel (Pizza Face) – 1980
88. Tears For Fears – Songs From The Big Chair – 1985
89. The Raincoats – Odyshape – 1981
90. The Cure – Seventeen Seconds – 1980
91. Bruce Springsteen – Born In The USA – 1984
92. The Pogues – Rum, Sodomy And The Lash – 1985
93. Janet Jackson – Control – 1986
94. The Cure – Pornography – 1982
95. Felt – Forever Breathes The Lonely Word – 1986
96. The The – Infected – 1986
97. The Smiths – Meat Is Murder – 1985
98. Talk Talk – The Colour Of Spring – 1986
99. R.E.M. – Reckoning – 1984
100. Public Image Ltd – Album – 1986
101. The Birthday Party – Junkyard – 1982
102. The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me – 1987
103. Richard And Linda Thompson – Shoot Out The Lights – 1982
104. OMD– Architecture And Morality – 1981
105. R.E.M. – Fables Of The Reconstruction – 1985
106. Lucinda Williams – Lucinda Williams – 1988
107. Squeeze – East Side Story – 1981
108. Husker Du – Zen Arcade – 1984
109. Haircut 100 – Pelican West – 1982
110. Dexys Midnight Runners – Don’t Stand Me Down – 1985
111. R.E.M. – Green – 1988
112. Electric Light Orchestra – Time – 1981
113. Virginia Astley – From Gardens Where We Feel Secure – 1983
114. The Triffids – Born Sandy Devotional – 1986
115. R.E.M. – Document – 1987
116. Scritti Politti – Songs To Remember – 1982
117. The Replacements – Let It Be – 1984
118. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – From Her To Eternity – 1984
119. Opal – Happy Nightmare Baby – 1987
120. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me – 1987
121. Dinosaur Jr. – Bug – 1988
122. Echo And The Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here – 1981
123. The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace With God – 1988
124. Anita Baker – Rapture – 1986
125. The Pastels – Up For A Bit With The Pastels – 1987
126. The Dream Syndicate – The Days Of Wine And Roses – 1982
127. Tears For Fears – The Hurting – 1983
128. Prince And The Revolution – 1999 – 1982
129. ESG – Come Away Wit ESG – 1983
130. John Cale – Musicfor A New Society – 1982
131. Billy Bragg – Talking With The Taxman About Poetry – 1986
132. Mission Of Burma – Vs. – 1982
133. Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth – 1980
134. Husker Du – Warehouse: Songs And Stories – 1987
135. Genesis – Duke – 1980
136. Cocteau Twins – Blue Bell Knoll – 1988
137. Sade – Diamond Life – 1984
138. ZZ Top – Eliminator – 1983
139. Robert Wyatt – Old Rottenhat – 1985
140. The Wedding Present – George Best – 1987
141. The Go-Betweens – Liberty Belle & The Black Diamond Express – 1986
142. Madness – Absolutely – 1980
143. The Mekons – Fear And Whiskey – 1985
144. John Foxx – Metamatic – 1980
145. Cardiacs – A Little Man & A House & The Whole World Window – 1988
146. Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables – 1980
147. Metallica – Ride The Lightning – 1984
148. Dexys Midnight Runners – Too-Rye-Ay – 1982
149. Minutemen – Double Nickels On The Dime – 1984
150. Pharoah Sanders – Journey To The One – 1980
151. The Prisoners – The Last Fourfathers – 1985
152. Galaxie 500 – On Fire – 1989
153. The Style Council – Our Favourite Shop – 1985
154. Rickie Lee Jones – Pirates – 1981
155. Julian Cope – St Julian – 1987
156. Playn Jayn – Five Good Evils – 1985
157. Hoodoo Gurus – Stoneage Romeos – 1984
158. Red Guitars – Tales Of The Expected – 1986
159. U2 – The Joshua Tree – 1987
160. Bob Dylan – Oh Mercy – 1989
161. Ry Cooder – Paris, Texas OST – 1985
162. Black Uhuru – Red – 1981
163. King Crimson – Discipline – 1981
164. Tom Verlaine – Dreamtime – 1981
165. Manuel Gottsching – E2-E4 – 1984
166. Opal – Early Recordings – 1989
167. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Get Happy!! – 1980
168. The Beat – I Just Can’t Stop It – 1980
169. Diamond Head – The White Album – 1980
170. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing – 1981
171. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Punch The Clock – 1983
172. Magazine – The Correct Use Of Soap – 1980
173. Van Halen – 1984 – 1983
174. The Style Council – Cafe Bleu – 1984
175. The Cult – Electric – 1987
176. Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July – 1980
177. Kirsty MacColl – Kite – 1989
178. Metallica – Master Of Puppets – 1986
179. Depeche Mode – Music For The Masses – 1987
180. Jacobites – Robespierre’s Velvet Basement – 1985
181. The Waterboys – This Is The Sea – 1985
182. The Wedding Present – Bizarro – 1989
183. Ozzy Osborne – Blizzard Of Ozz – 1980
184. The Creatures – Boomerang – 1989
185. The Clash – Combat Rock – 1982
186. XTC – Black Sea – 1980
187. Television Personalities – The Painted – 1984
188. Killing Joke – What’s This For…? – 1981
189. Bauhaus – In The Flat Field – 1980
190. John Haitt – Bring The Family – 1987
191. Husker Du – Flip Your Wig – 1985
192. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense – 1984
193. Big Audio Dynamite – This Is Big Audio Dynamite – 1985
194. Steve Earle – Copperhead Road – 1988
195. Rain Parade – Explosions In The Glass Place – 1984
196. The Woodentops – Giant – 1986
197. The Undertones – Hypnotised – 1980
198. Royal Trux – Royal Trux – 1988
199. The Lilac Time – The Lilac Time – 1987
200. Fun Boy Three – Waiting – 1983
201. New Order – Substance – 1987
202. Virgin Prunes – …If I Die, I Die – 1982
203. The Go-Betweens – 16 Lovers Lane – 1988
204. Laurie Anderson – Big Science – 1982
205. The Wonder Stuff – The Eight Legged Groove Machine – 1985
206. Pylon – Gyrate – 1980
207. Violent Femmes – Hallowed Ground – 1984
208. David Bowie – Let’s Dance – 1983
209. Prefab Sprout – Swoon – 1984
210. The Durutti Column – The Return Of The Durutti Column – 1980
211. Jane Siberry – The Walking – 1987
212. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel Of Love – 1987
213. Slapp Happy – Acnalbasac Noom – 1980
214. Felt – Crumbling The Antiseptic Beauty – 1982
215. Tom Waits – Franks Wild Years – 1987
216. Griot Galaxy – Kins – 1982
217. The Gun Club – Miami – 1982
218. The Lilac Time – Paradise Circus – 1989
219. The Fall – Perverted By Language – 1983
220. Au Pairs – Playing Wit A Different Sex – 1981
221. Keith Richards – Talk Is Cheap – 1988
222. Keiji Haino – Watashi Dake? – 1981
223. Microdisney – 39 Minutes – 1988
224. The Cars – Heartbeat City – 1984
225. The Go-Betweens – Tallulah – 1987
226. Cowboy Junkies – The Trinity Sessions – 1988
227. The Proclaimers – This Is The Story – 1987
228. The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood – 1983
229. Robyn Hitchcock – Black Snake Diamond Role – 1981
230. Martin Stephenson & The Daintees – Boat To Bolivia – 1986
231. Pete Shelley – Heaven & The Sea – 1986
232. Robert Wyatt – Nothing Can Stop Us Now – 1982
233. AC Marias – One Of Our Girls (Has Gone Missing) – 1989
234. Ian Hunter – Welcome To The Club – 1980
235. Venom – Black Metal – 1982
236. Rain Parade – Emergency Third Rail Power Trip – 1983
237. Robert Cray Band – False Accusations – 1985
238. Felt – Let The Snakes Crinkle Their Heads To Death – 1987
239. Dire Straits – Making Movies – 1980
240. Kate Bush – Never For Ever – 1980
241. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Peepshow – 1988
242. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel – 1982
243. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual – 1983
244. Sinead O’ Connor – The Lion And The Cobra – 1987
245. The Plimsouls – The Plimsouls – 1981
246. The Psychedelic Furs – The Psychedelic Furs – 1980
247. Paul McCartney – Tug Of War – 1982
248. Depeche Mode – 101 – 1989
249. Pet Shop Boys – Actually – 1987
250. Bengt Berger – Bitter Funeral Beer – 1982
251. The Vapors – New Clear Days – 1980
252. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Trust – 1981
253. AR Kane – 69 – 1988
254. Lambrettas – Beat Boys In The Jet Age – 1980
255. Scott Walker – Climate Of Hunter – 1984
256. Van Morrison – Common One – 1980
257. The Psychedelic Furs – Forever Now – 1982
258. Hunters & Collectors – Human Frailty – 1986
259. Terence Trent D’arby – The Hardline According To…. – 1987
260. Eric B & Rakim – Paid In Full – 1987
261. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Automatic – 1989
262. The Blue Nile – A Walk Across The Rooftops – 1984
263. Malcolm McLaren – Duck Rock – 1983
264. Sonic Youth – Evol – 1986
265. The Waterboys – Fisherman’s Blues – 1988
266. Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician – 1987
267. Throwing Muses – Throwing Muses – 1986
268. Minutemen – What Makes A Man Start Fires? – 1983
269. Jane’s Addiction – Nothing Shocking – 1988
270. Echo And The Bunnymen – Porcupine – 1983
271. The Go-Betweens – Spring Hill Fair – 1984
272. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Tinderbox – 1986
273. David Bowie – Tonight – 1984
274. Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls – Under The Sun – 1987
275. The Fall – Bend Sinister – 1986
276. David Sylvian – Brilliant Trees – 1984
277. The Vaselines – Dum-Dum – 1989
278. The Cult – Love – 1985
279. Henry Badowski – Life Is A Grind… – 1981
280. Brian Eno – Ambient 4: On Land – 1982
281. Roxy Music – Flesh + Blood – 1980
282. The Beat – Special Beat Service – 1982
283. New Order – Brotherhood – 1986
284. Steve Earle – Guitar Town – 1986
285. Celtic Frost – Into The Pandemonium – 1987
286. The Red Crayola With Art & Language – Kangaroo? – 1981
287. Metallica – Kill ‘Em All – 1983
288. The Residents – Mark Of The Mole – 1981
289. Sade – Stronger Than Pride – 1988
290. Japan – Tin Drum – 1981
291. Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction – 1987
292. Neil Young – Freedom – 1989
293. The Hummingbirds – Lovebuzz – 1989
294. The Cramps – …Off The Bone – 1983
295. Duran Duran – Rio – 1983
296. Orange Juice – Rip It Up – 1982
297. John Haitt – Slow Turning – 1988
298. Gang Of Four – Songs Of The Free – 1982
299. The Prisoners – A Taste Of Pink! – 1982
300. The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You – 1981
301. XTC – English Settlement – 1982
302. The Gun Club – Fire Of Love – 1981
303. Paul McCartney – McCartney II – 1980
304. A Certain Ratio – Sextet – 1982
305. The Chords – So Far Away – 1980
306. Harold Budd, Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie, Simon Raymonde – The Moon And The Melodies – 1986
307. Spacemen 3 – The Perfect Prescription – 1987
308. U2 – War – 1983
309. Siouxsie And The Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse – 1982
310. The Blow Monkeys – Animal Magic – 1986
311. Big Black – Atomizer – 1986
312. Godfathers – Birth School Work Death – 1988
313. Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break The Oath – 1984
314. The Replacements – Don’t Tell A Soul – 1989
315. Marine Girls – Lazy Ways – 1983
316. World Domination Enterprises – Let’s Play Domination – 1988
317. Briyan Adams – Reckless – 1984
318. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Tender Prey – 1984
319. Sonic Youth – Sister – 1987
320. Echo And The Bunnymen – Songs To Learn And Sing – 1985
321. Tom Tom Club – Tom Tom Club – 1981
322. Cocteau Twins – Victorialand – 1986
323. Arthur Russell – World Of Echo – 1986
324. Van Morrison – Beautiful Vision – 1982
325. Duran Duran – Duran Duran – 1981
326. Green On Red – Gravity Talks – 1983
327. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Jonathan Sings! – 1983
328. Jean-Michel Jarre – Magnetic Fields – 1981
329. Meat Puppets – II – 1984
330. The Monochrome Set – “Strange Boutique” – 1980
331. Felt – The Pictorial Jackson Review – 1988
332. The Prisoners – The Wisermiserdemelza – 1983
333. Teddy Pentergrass – TP – 1980
334. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasuredome – 1984
335. Minor Threat – Complete Discography – 1989
336. Phil Collins – Face Value – 1981
337. Philip Glass – Glassworks – 1982
338. Weekend – La Variete – 1982
339. Warren Zevon – Sentimental Hygiene – 1987
340. Big Black – Songs About Fucking – 1987
341. The Durutti Column – LC – 1981
342. The Pale Fountains – Pacific Street – 1984
343. Bad Brains – Bad Brains – 1982
344. The Church – Heyday – 1985
345. Cirith Ungol – King Of The Dead – 1984
346. Laughing Clowns – Mr Uddich-Schmuddich Goes To Town – 1982
347. The Rolling Stones – Steel Wheels – 1989
348. Stray Cats – Stray Cats – 1981
349. U2 – Boy – 1980
350. Soul II Soul – Club Classics Vol. One – 1989
351. The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue – 1980
352. Corrosion Of Conformity – Eye For An Eye – 1985
353. Julian Cope – Fried – 1984
354. Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares – Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares – 1986
355. Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm – 1985
356. The Durutti Column – The Guitar And Other Machines – 1987
357. The Fall – The Wonderful And Frightening World Of The Fall – 1984
358. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman – 1988
359. Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays – As Falls Wichita, So Fall Wichita Falls – 1981
360. Simple Minds – Empires And Dance – 1980
361. Everything But The Girl – Idlewild – 1988
362. The Necks – Sex – 1988
363. Weddings, Parties, Anything – Roaring Days – 1988
364. Spacemen 3 – Sound Of Confusion – 1986
365. The Pogues – Red Roses For Me – 1984
366. The Verlaines – Bird-Dog – 1988
367. Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms – 1985
368. Black Flag – Damaged – 1981
369. Felt – Gold Mine Trash – 1985
370. Big Daddy Kane – Long Live The Kane – 1988
371. The Pretenders – Pretenders II – 1981
372. Talking Heads – Speaking In Tongues – 1983
373. Dead Can Dance – The Serpent’s Egg – 1988
374. The Colorblind James Experience – The Colorblind James Experience – 1987
375. Ed Kuepper – Rooms Of The Magnificent – 1986
376. John Cale – Honi Soit – 1981
377. Pet Shop Boys – Introspective – 1988
378. Madonna – Like A Prayer – 1989
379. The Band Of Holy Joy – Manic, Magic, Majestic – 1989
380. BEF – Music For Stowaways – 1981
381. Stiff Little Fingers – Nobody’s Heroes – 1980
382. Guy Clark – Old Friends – 1989
383. Elvis Costello – Spike – 1989
384. Art Bears – The World As It Is Today – 1981
385. Prince – Dirty Mind – 1980
386. The Fall – Grotesque – 1980
387. Inxs – Listen Like Thieves – 1985
388. Snakefinger – Manual Of Errors – 1982
389. Black Flag – My War – 1984
390. The Smiths – “Rank” – 1988
391. King Sunny Ade And His African Beats – Synchro System – 1983
392. Fleetwood Mac – Tango In The Night – 1987
393. Pink Floyd – The Final Cut – 1983
394. Felt – The Splendour Of Fear – 1984
395. Galaxie 500 – Today – 1988
396. The Only Ones – Baby’s Got A Gun – 1980
397. Midnight Oil – Diesel And Dust – 1987
398. Julee Cruise – Floating Into The Night – 1989
399. Kitchens Of Distinction – Love Is Hell – 1989
400. Wipers – Over The Edge – 1983
401. Rosanne Cash – Seven Year Ache – 1981
402. The Replacements – Tim – 1985
403. Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes – 1983
404. Madness – 7 – 1981
405. Husker Du – Candy Apple Grey – 1986
406. The Prisoners – In From The Cold – 1986
407. Bauhaus – Mask – 1981
408. Minor Threat – Minor Threat – 1984
409. Lyle Lovett – Pontiac – 1987
410. Kate Bush – The Sensual World – 1989
411. Inxs – Kick – 1987
412. The Housemartins – London 0 Hull 4 – 1986
413. Hall & Oates – Private Eyes – 1981
414. Roger Waters – Radio K.A.O.S. – 1987
415. Vivian Stanshall – Teddy Boys Don’t Knit – 1981
416. Swans – The Burning World – 1989
417. Various Artists – The House Sound Of Chicago – 1986
418. Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast – 1982
419. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music – 1981
420. Dome – Dome – 1980
421. Genesis – Genesis – 1983
422. Sundgarden – Louder Than Love – 1989
423. Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement – 1981
424. Slayer – Reign In Blood – 1986
425. Nirvana – Bleach – 1989
426. Throwing Muses – Hunkpapa – 1989
427. Chaka Khan – I Feel For You – 1984
428. Thompson Twins – Into The Gap – 1984
429. Beastie Boys – Licensed To Ill – 1986
430. Felt – Me And A Monkey On The Moon – 1989
431. The Damned – Strawberries – 1982
432. Van Halen – Women And Children First – 1980
433. Motorhead – Ace Of Spades – 1980
434. Sonic Youth – Bad Moon Rising – 1985
435. John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy – 1980
436. Adam & The Ants – Kings Of The Wild Frontier – 1980
437. The Cure – Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – 1987
438. Nanci Griffith – Lone Star State Of Mind – 1987
439. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Rockin’ And Romance – 1985
440. Marillion – Script For A Jester’s Tear – 1983
441. Patrice Rushen – Straight From The Heart – 1982
442. The Smiths – The World Won’t Listen – 1987
443. The Colourfield – Virgins And Philistines – 1985
444. The B-52’S – Wild Planet – 1980
445. Television Personalities – …And Don’t The Kids Just Love It – 1981
446. Fugazi – 12 Songs – 1989
447. Suicide – Alan Vega Martin Rev – 1980
448. The Go-Go’s – Beauty And The Beat – 1981
449. Judas Priest – British Steel – 1980
450. Marden Hill – Cadaquez – 1988
451. American Music Club – California – 1988
452. Depeche Mode – Construction Time Again – 1983
453. Ultramagnetic MC’s – Critical Beatdown – 1988
454. This Heat – Deceit – 1981
455. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – Doc At The Radar Station – 1980
456. The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky – 1982
457. Michael Rother – Fernwarme – 1982
458. The Wonder Stuff – Hup – 1989
459. Robyn Hitchcock – I Often Dream Of Trains – 1984
460. This Mortal Coil – It’l End In Tears – 1984
461. Swell Maps – …In “Jane From Occupied Europe” – 1980
462. Talk Talk – The Party’s Over – 1982
463. They Might Be Giants – Lincoln – 1988
464. Joe Jackson – Night And Day – 1982
465. World Party – Private Revolution – 1987
466. Lifetones – For A Reason – 1983
467. Scientist – Scientist Rids The World Of The Evil Curse Of The Vampires – 1981
468. The King Of Luxemburg – Royal Bastard – 1987
469. Lush – Scar – 1989
470. Grace Jones – Slave To The Rhythm – 1985
471. The DB’s – Stands For Decibels – 1981
472. Jungle Brothers – Straight Out The Jungle – 1988
473. Godflesh – Streetcleaner – 1989
474. Mudhoney – Superfuzz Bigmuff – 1988
475. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Kicking Against The Pricks – 1986
476. Laurie Spiegel – The Expanding Universe – 1980
477. The Lounge Lizards – The Lounge Lizards – 1981
478. Eurythmics – Touch – 1983
479. Traveling Wilburys – Volume One – 1988
480. Miles Davis – Tutu – 1986
481. Bathory – Under The Sign Of The Black Mark – 1987
482. The Rolling Stones – Under Cover – 1983
483. Yazoo – Upstairs At Eric’s – 1983
484. Shack – Zilch – 1988
485. High Rise – Psychedelic Speed Freaks – 1984
486. The Teardrop Explodes – Wilder – 1981
487. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Your Funeral.. My Trial – 1983
488. Wipers – Youth Of America – 1981
489. They Might Be Giants – They Might Be Giants – 1986
490. Bryan Ferry – Boys And Girls – 1985
491. The Brilliant Corners – Joy Ride – 1989
492. Prefab Sprout – From Langley Park To Memphis – 1988
493. Fun Boy Three – Fun Boy Three – 1982
494. Def Leppard – Hysteria – 1987
495. Chris Isaak – Heart Shaped World – 1989
496. Xmal Deutschland – Tocsin – 1985
497. King Sunny Ade – Juju Music – 1982
498. Madonna – Madonna – 1983
499. Fleetwood Mac – Mirage – 1982
500. 10,000 Maniacs – The Wishing Chair – 1985