Nos encantan las listas, y una vez dejadas atrás las que han protagonizado los artistas que han lanzado material el pasado 2023, toca arrancar el año con los 500 mejores discos de los 80 para la revista británica UNCUT. Un número especial con Kate Bush en la portada, acompañada de la leyenda (spoiler, ella aparece en la lista).

Como avanzan en su web: «A medida que avanzaban los años 1980, el programa de televisión británico Top Of The Pops desarrolló una personalidad dividida. Por un lado, era un lugar de alegría forzada y ocasional subversión, donde principalmente locutores de radio de la BBC Radio 1 de mediana edad interactuaban incómodamente con miembros atractivos de la audiencia y presentaban éxitos pop. Sin embargo, a medida que la década continuaba, se convirtió en algo más parecido a un premio territorial en un conflicto conducido sigilosamente.

Como leerás en nuestro último número, como indicador de la salud de la música en los años 1980, ambas posiciones eran importantes. Por un lado, con éxitos en las listas de Adam and The Ants, ABC y The Specials, los jóvenes espectadores presenciaron la creciente sofisticación de la música que había surgido del punk a fines de la década de 1970. Músicos como Scritti Politti y The Human League, por otro lado, utilizaron su nueva libertad post-punk para construir estructuras relucientes y modernas de pop relacionable».

Como cada lista, hay mil debates abiertos, esta tiene un top 10 bastante compensado y variado, en el que confluyen géneros como el pop barroco de Bush, como la new wave, el post-punk, el hip-hop, el pop mayúsculo o el shoegaze.

Estos son los 500 mejores discos de los 80 (para UNCUT)

01. Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love – 1985

02. Talking Heads – Remain In Light – 1980

03. Joy Division – Closer – 1980

04. Kraftwerk – Computer World – 1980

05. De La Soul – 3 Feet High And Rising – 1989

06. Prince – Sign O’ The Times – 1987

07. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead – 1986

08. My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything – 1988

09. Talk Talk – Sprit Of Eden – 1988

10. The Smiths – Hatful Of Hollow – 1984

11. R.E.M. – Murmur – 1983

12. The Cure – Disintergration – 1989

13. Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation – 1988

14. The Human League – Dare – 1981

15. Bruce Sprinsteen – Nebraska – 1982

16. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses – 1989

17. Pixies – Doolittle – 1989

18. Public Enemy – It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back – 1988

19. Prince And The Revolution – Purple Rain – 1984

20. Lloyd Cole And The Commotions – Rattlesnakes – 1984

21. Pixies – Surfer Rosa – 1988

22. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Psychocandy – 1985

23. Roxy Music – Avalon – 1982

24. Prefab Sprout – Steve McQueen – 1985

25. Brian Eno & David Byrne – My Life In The Bush Of Ghosts – 1981

26. ABC – The Lexicon Of Love – 1982

27. Michael Jackson – Thriller – 1982

28. Prince And The Revolution – Parade – 1986

29. Beastie Boys – Paul’s Boutique – 1989

30. New Order – Technique – 1989

31. Paul Simon – Gracelands – 1986

32. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) – 1980

33. Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man – 1988

34. The Cure – The Head On The Door – 1985

35. Scritti Politti – Cupid & Psyche 85 – 1985

36. Dexys Midnight Runners – Searching For The Young Soul Rebels – 1980

37. Tom Waits – Rain Dogs – 1985

38. Donald Fagen – The Nightfly – 1982

39. Cocteau Twins – Treasure – 1984

40. New Order – Power, Corruption And Lies – 1983

41. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Blood And Chocolate – 1986

42. Happy Mondays – Bummed – 1988

43. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Juju – 1981

44. The Costello Show – King Of America – 1986

45. Tom Waits – Swordfishtrombones – 1983

46. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Darklands – 1987

47. Lou Reed – New York – 1989

48. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Imperial Bedroom – 1982

49. The Fall – Hex Enducation Hour – 1983

50. Prince And The Revolution – Around The World In A Day – 1985

51. The Blue Nile – Hats – 1989

52. The Smiths – The Smiths – 1984

53. Echo And The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain – 1984

54. The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace – 1985

55. The Sisters Of Mercy – Floodland – 1987

56. Kate Bush – The Dreaming – 1982

57. Echo And The Bunnymen – Crocodiles – 1980

58. AC/DC – Back In Black – 1980

59. Aztec Camera – High Land, Hard Rain – 1983

60. The Sisters Of Mercy – First And Last And Always – 1985

61. Orange Juice – You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever – 1982

62. Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret – 1981

63. Peter Gabriel – So – 1986

64. David Sylvian – Secrets Of The Beehive – 1987

65. The Clash – Sandinista! – 1980

66. Brian Eno – Apollo: Atmospheres And Soundtracks – 1983

67. The Cure – Faith – 1981

68. The Teardrop Explodes – Kilimanjaro – 1908

69. The Smiths – Strangeways, Here We Come – 1987

70. The House Of Love – The House Of Love – 1988

71. Mary Margaret O’Hara – Miss America – 1988

72. The Cramps – Songs The Lord Taught Us – 1980

73. Specials – More Specials – 1980

74. XTC – Skylarking – 1986

75. The Associates – Sulk – 1982

76. Propaganda – A Secret Wish – 1985

77. R.E.M. – Lifes Rich Pageant – 1986

78. New Order – Low-Life – 1985

79. Spacemen 3 – Playing With Fire – 1988

80. The Feelies – Crazy Rhythms – 1980

81. The Soft Boys – Underwater Moonlight – 1980

82. Steely Dan – Gaucho – 1980

83. The Jam – Sound Affects – 1980

84. Bruce Springsteen – The River – 1980

85. Pet Shop Boys – Please – 1986

86. The The – Soul Mining – 1983

87. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel (Pizza Face) – 1980

88. Tears For Fears – Songs From The Big Chair – 1985

89. The Raincoats – Odyshape – 1981

90. The Cure – Seventeen Seconds – 1980

91. Bruce Springsteen – Born In The USA – 1984

92. The Pogues – Rum, Sodomy And The Lash – 1985

93. Janet Jackson – Control – 1986

94. The Cure – Pornography – 1982

95. Felt – Forever Breathes The Lonely Word – 1986

96. The The – Infected – 1986

97. The Smiths – Meat Is Murder – 1985

98. Talk Talk – The Colour Of Spring – 1986

99. R.E.M. – Reckoning – 1984

100. Public Image Ltd – Album – 1986

101. The Birthday Party – Junkyard – 1982

102. The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me – 1987

103. Richard And Linda Thompson – Shoot Out The Lights – 1982

104. OMD– Architecture And Morality – 1981

105. R.E.M. – Fables Of The Reconstruction – 1985

106. Lucinda Williams – Lucinda Williams – 1988

107. Squeeze – East Side Story – 1981

108. Husker Du – Zen Arcade – 1984

109. Haircut 100 – Pelican West – 1982

110. Dexys Midnight Runners – Don’t Stand Me Down – 1985

111. R.E.M. – Green – 1988

112. Electric Light Orchestra – Time – 1981

113. Virginia Astley – From Gardens Where We Feel Secure – 1983

114. The Triffids – Born Sandy Devotional – 1986

115. R.E.M. – Document – 1987

116. Scritti Politti – Songs To Remember – 1982

117. The Replacements – Let It Be – 1984

118. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – From Her To Eternity – 1984

119. Opal – Happy Nightmare Baby – 1987

120. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me – 1987

121. Dinosaur Jr. – Bug – 1988

122. Echo And The Bunnymen – Heaven Up Here – 1981

123. The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace With God – 1988

124. Anita Baker – Rapture – 1986

125. The Pastels – Up For A Bit With The Pastels – 1987

126. The Dream Syndicate – The Days Of Wine And Roses – 1982

127. Tears For Fears – The Hurting – 1983

128. Prince And The Revolution – 1999 – 1982

129. ESG – Come Away Wit ESG – 1983

130. John Cale – Musicfor A New Society – 1982

131. Billy Bragg – Talking With The Taxman About Poetry – 1986

132. Mission Of Burma – Vs. – 1982

133. Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth – 1980

134. Husker Du – Warehouse: Songs And Stories – 1987

135. Genesis – Duke – 1980

136. Cocteau Twins – Blue Bell Knoll – 1988

137. Sade – Diamond Life – 1984

138. ZZ Top – Eliminator – 1983

139. Robert Wyatt – Old Rottenhat – 1985

140. The Wedding Present – George Best – 1987

141. The Go-Betweens – Liberty Belle & The Black Diamond Express – 1986

142. Madness – Absolutely – 1980

143. The Mekons – Fear And Whiskey – 1985

144. John Foxx – Metamatic – 1980

145. Cardiacs – A Little Man & A House & The Whole World Window – 1988

146. Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables – 1980

147. Metallica – Ride The Lightning – 1984

148. Dexys Midnight Runners – Too-Rye-Ay – 1982

149. Minutemen – Double Nickels On The Dime – 1984

150. Pharoah Sanders – Journey To The One – 1980

151. The Prisoners – The Last Fourfathers – 1985

152. Galaxie 500 – On Fire – 1989

153. The Style Council – Our Favourite Shop – 1985

154. Rickie Lee Jones – Pirates – 1981

155. Julian Cope – St Julian – 1987

156. Playn Jayn – Five Good Evils – 1985

157. Hoodoo Gurus – Stoneage Romeos – 1984

158. Red Guitars – Tales Of The Expected – 1986

159. U2 – The Joshua Tree – 1987

160. Bob Dylan – Oh Mercy – 1989

161. Ry Cooder – Paris, Texas OST – 1985

162. Black Uhuru – Red – 1981

163. King Crimson – Discipline – 1981

164. Tom Verlaine – Dreamtime – 1981

165. Manuel Gottsching – E2-E4 – 1984

166. Opal – Early Recordings – 1989

167. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Get Happy!! – 1980

168. The Beat – I Just Can’t Stop It – 1980

169. Diamond Head – The White Album – 1980

170. Grace Jones – Nightclubbing – 1981

171. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Punch The Clock – 1983

172. Magazine – The Correct Use Of Soap – 1980

173. Van Halen – 1984 – 1983

174. The Style Council – Cafe Bleu – 1984

175. The Cult – Electric – 1987

176. Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July – 1980

177. Kirsty MacColl – Kite – 1989

178. Metallica – Master Of Puppets – 1986

179. Depeche Mode – Music For The Masses – 1987

180. Jacobites – Robespierre’s Velvet Basement – 1985

181. The Waterboys – This Is The Sea – 1985

182. The Wedding Present – Bizarro – 1989

183. Ozzy Osborne – Blizzard Of Ozz – 1980

184. The Creatures – Boomerang – 1989

185. The Clash – Combat Rock – 1982

186. XTC – Black Sea – 1980

187. Television Personalities – The Painted – 1984

188. Killing Joke – What’s This For…? – 1981

189. Bauhaus – In The Flat Field – 1980

190. John Haitt – Bring The Family – 1987

191. Husker Du – Flip Your Wig – 1985

192. Talking Heads – Stop Making Sense – 1984

193. Big Audio Dynamite – This Is Big Audio Dynamite – 1985

194. Steve Earle – Copperhead Road – 1988

195. Rain Parade – Explosions In The Glass Place – 1984

196. The Woodentops – Giant – 1986

197. The Undertones – Hypnotised – 1980

198. Royal Trux – Royal Trux – 1988

199. The Lilac Time – The Lilac Time – 1987

200. Fun Boy Three – Waiting – 1983

201. New Order – Substance – 1987

202. Virgin Prunes – …If I Die, I Die – 1982

203. The Go-Betweens – 16 Lovers Lane – 1988

204. Laurie Anderson – Big Science – 1982

205. The Wonder Stuff – The Eight Legged Groove Machine – 1985

206. Pylon – Gyrate – 1980

207. Violent Femmes – Hallowed Ground – 1984

208. David Bowie – Let’s Dance – 1983

209. Prefab Sprout – Swoon – 1984

210. The Durutti Column – The Return Of The Durutti Column – 1980

211. Jane Siberry – The Walking – 1987

212. Bruce Springsteen – Tunnel Of Love – 1987

213. Slapp Happy – Acnalbasac Noom – 1980

214. Felt – Crumbling The Antiseptic Beauty – 1982

215. Tom Waits – Franks Wild Years – 1987

216. Griot Galaxy – Kins – 1982

217. The Gun Club – Miami – 1982

218. The Lilac Time – Paradise Circus – 1989

219. The Fall – Perverted By Language – 1983

220. Au Pairs – Playing Wit A Different Sex – 1981

221. Keith Richards – Talk Is Cheap – 1988

222. Keiji Haino – Watashi Dake? – 1981

223. Microdisney – 39 Minutes – 1988

224. The Cars – Heartbeat City – 1984

225. The Go-Betweens – Tallulah – 1987

226. Cowboy Junkies – The Trinity Sessions – 1988

227. The Proclaimers – This Is The Story – 1987

228. The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood – 1983

229. Robyn Hitchcock – Black Snake Diamond Role – 1981

230. Martin Stephenson & The Daintees – Boat To Bolivia – 1986

231. Pete Shelley – Heaven & The Sea – 1986

232. Robert Wyatt – Nothing Can Stop Us Now – 1982

233. AC Marias – One Of Our Girls (Has Gone Missing) – 1989

234. Ian Hunter – Welcome To The Club – 1980

235. Venom – Black Metal – 1982

236. Rain Parade – Emergency Third Rail Power Trip – 1983

237. Robert Cray Band – False Accusations – 1985

238. Felt – Let The Snakes Crinkle Their Heads To Death – 1987

239. Dire Straits – Making Movies – 1980

240. Kate Bush – Never For Ever – 1980

241. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Peepshow – 1988

242. Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel – 1982

243. Cyndi Lauper – She’s So Unusual – 1983

244. Sinead O’ Connor – The Lion And The Cobra – 1987

245. The Plimsouls – The Plimsouls – 1981

246. The Psychedelic Furs – The Psychedelic Furs – 1980

247. Paul McCartney – Tug Of War – 1982

248. Depeche Mode – 101 – 1989

249. Pet Shop Boys – Actually – 1987

250. Bengt Berger – Bitter Funeral Beer – 1982

251. The Vapors – New Clear Days – 1980

252. Elvis Costello And The Attractions – Trust – 1981

253. AR Kane – 69 – 1988

254. Lambrettas – Beat Boys In The Jet Age – 1980

255. Scott Walker – Climate Of Hunter – 1984

256. Van Morrison – Common One – 1980

257. The Psychedelic Furs – Forever Now – 1982

258. Hunters & Collectors – Human Frailty – 1986

259. Terence Trent D’arby – The Hardline According To…. – 1987

260. Eric B & Rakim – Paid In Full – 1987

261. The Jesus And Mary Chain – Automatic – 1989

262. The Blue Nile – A Walk Across The Rooftops – 1984

263. Malcolm McLaren – Duck Rock – 1983

264. Sonic Youth – Evol – 1986

265. The Waterboys – Fisherman’s Blues – 1988

266. Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician – 1987

267. Throwing Muses – Throwing Muses – 1986

268. Minutemen – What Makes A Man Start Fires? – 1983

269. Jane’s Addiction – Nothing Shocking – 1988

270. Echo And The Bunnymen – Porcupine – 1983

271. The Go-Betweens – Spring Hill Fair – 1984

272. Siouxsie And The Banshees – Tinderbox – 1986

273. David Bowie – Tonight – 1984

274. Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls – Under The Sun – 1987

275. The Fall – Bend Sinister – 1986

276. David Sylvian – Brilliant Trees – 1984

277. The Vaselines – Dum-Dum – 1989

278. The Cult – Love – 1985

279. Henry Badowski – Life Is A Grind… – 1981

280. Brian Eno – Ambient 4: On Land – 1982

281. Roxy Music – Flesh + Blood – 1980

282. The Beat – Special Beat Service – 1982

283. New Order – Brotherhood – 1986

284. Steve Earle – Guitar Town – 1986

285. Celtic Frost – Into The Pandemonium – 1987

286. The Red Crayola With Art & Language – Kangaroo? – 1981

287. Metallica – Kill ‘Em All – 1983

288. The Residents – Mark Of The Mole – 1981

289. Sade – Stronger Than Pride – 1988

290. Japan – Tin Drum – 1981

291. Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction – 1987

292. Neil Young – Freedom – 1989

293. The Hummingbirds – Lovebuzz – 1989

294. The Cramps – …Off The Bone – 1983

295. Duran Duran – Rio – 1983

296. Orange Juice – Rip It Up – 1982

297. John Haitt – Slow Turning – 1988

298. Gang Of Four – Songs Of The Free – 1982

299. The Prisoners – A Taste Of Pink! – 1982

300. The Rolling Stones – Tattoo You – 1981

301. XTC – English Settlement – 1982

302. The Gun Club – Fire Of Love – 1981

303. Paul McCartney – McCartney II – 1980

304. A Certain Ratio – Sextet – 1982

305. The Chords – So Far Away – 1980

306. Harold Budd, Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie, Simon Raymonde – The Moon And The Melodies – 1986

307. Spacemen 3 – The Perfect Prescription – 1987

308. U2 – War – 1983

309. Siouxsie And The Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse – 1982

310. The Blow Monkeys – Animal Magic – 1986

311. Big Black – Atomizer – 1986

312. Godfathers – Birth School Work Death – 1988

313. Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break The Oath – 1984

314. The Replacements – Don’t Tell A Soul – 1989

315. Marine Girls – Lazy Ways – 1983

316. World Domination Enterprises – Let’s Play Domination – 1988

317. Briyan Adams – Reckless – 1984

318. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Tender Prey – 1984

319. Sonic Youth – Sister – 1987

320. Echo And The Bunnymen – Songs To Learn And Sing – 1985

321. Tom Tom Club – Tom Tom Club – 1981

322. Cocteau Twins – Victorialand – 1986

323. Arthur Russell – World Of Echo – 1986

324. Van Morrison – Beautiful Vision – 1982

325. Duran Duran – Duran Duran – 1981

326. Green On Red – Gravity Talks – 1983

327. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Jonathan Sings! – 1983

328. Jean-Michel Jarre – Magnetic Fields – 1981

329. Meat Puppets – II – 1984

330. The Monochrome Set – “Strange Boutique” – 1980

331. Felt – The Pictorial Jackson Review – 1988

332. The Prisoners – The Wisermiserdemelza – 1983

333. Teddy Pentergrass – TP – 1980

334. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasuredome – 1984

335. Minor Threat – Complete Discography – 1989

336. Phil Collins – Face Value – 1981

337. Philip Glass – Glassworks – 1982

338. Weekend – La Variete – 1982

339. Warren Zevon – Sentimental Hygiene – 1987

340. Big Black – Songs About Fucking – 1987

341. The Durutti Column – LC – 1981

342. The Pale Fountains – Pacific Street – 1984

343. Bad Brains – Bad Brains – 1982

344. The Church – Heyday – 1985

345. Cirith Ungol – King Of The Dead – 1984

346. Laughing Clowns – Mr Uddich-Schmuddich Goes To Town – 1982

347. The Rolling Stones – Steel Wheels – 1989

348. Stray Cats – Stray Cats – 1981

349. U2 – Boy – 1980

350. Soul II Soul – Club Classics Vol. One – 1989

351. The Rolling Stones – Emotional Rescue – 1980

352. Corrosion Of Conformity – Eye For An Eye – 1985

353. Julian Cope – Fried – 1984

354. Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares – Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares – 1986

355. Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm – 1985

356. The Durutti Column – The Guitar And Other Machines – 1987

357. The Fall – The Wonderful And Frightening World Of The Fall – 1984

358. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman – 1988

359. Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays – As Falls Wichita, So Fall Wichita Falls – 1981

360. Simple Minds – Empires And Dance – 1980

361. Everything But The Girl – Idlewild – 1988

362. The Necks – Sex – 1988

363. Weddings, Parties, Anything – Roaring Days – 1988

364. Spacemen 3 – Sound Of Confusion – 1986

365. The Pogues – Red Roses For Me – 1984

366. The Verlaines – Bird-Dog – 1988

367. Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms – 1985

368. Black Flag – Damaged – 1981

369. Felt – Gold Mine Trash – 1985

370. Big Daddy Kane – Long Live The Kane – 1988

371. The Pretenders – Pretenders II – 1981

372. Talking Heads – Speaking In Tongues – 1983

373. Dead Can Dance – The Serpent’s Egg – 1988

374. The Colorblind James Experience – The Colorblind James Experience – 1987

375. Ed Kuepper – Rooms Of The Magnificent – 1986

376. John Cale – Honi Soit – 1981

377. Pet Shop Boys – Introspective – 1988

378. Madonna – Like A Prayer – 1989

379. The Band Of Holy Joy – Manic, Magic, Majestic – 1989

380. BEF – Music For Stowaways – 1981

381. Stiff Little Fingers – Nobody’s Heroes – 1980

382. Guy Clark – Old Friends – 1989

383. Elvis Costello – Spike – 1989

384. Art Bears – The World As It Is Today – 1981

385. Prince – Dirty Mind – 1980

386. The Fall – Grotesque – 1980

387. Inxs – Listen Like Thieves – 1985

388. Snakefinger – Manual Of Errors – 1982

389. Black Flag – My War – 1984

390. The Smiths – “Rank” – 1988

391. King Sunny Ade And His African Beats – Synchro System – 1983

392. Fleetwood Mac – Tango In The Night – 1987

393. Pink Floyd – The Final Cut – 1983

394. Felt – The Splendour Of Fear – 1984

395. Galaxie 500 – Today – 1988

396. The Only Ones – Baby’s Got A Gun – 1980

397. Midnight Oil – Diesel And Dust – 1987

398. Julee Cruise – Floating Into The Night – 1989

399. Kitchens Of Distinction – Love Is Hell – 1989

400. Wipers – Over The Edge – 1983

401. Rosanne Cash – Seven Year Ache – 1981

402. The Replacements – Tim – 1985

403. Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes – 1983

404. Madness – 7 – 1981

405. Husker Du – Candy Apple Grey – 1986

406. The Prisoners – In From The Cold – 1986

407. Bauhaus – Mask – 1981

408. Minor Threat – Minor Threat – 1984

409. Lyle Lovett – Pontiac – 1987

410. Kate Bush – The Sensual World – 1989

411. Inxs – Kick – 1987

412. The Housemartins – London 0 Hull 4 – 1986

413. Hall & Oates – Private Eyes – 1981

414. Roger Waters – Radio K.A.O.S. – 1987

415. Vivian Stanshall – Teddy Boys Don’t Knit – 1981

416. Swans – The Burning World – 1989

417. Various Artists – The House Sound Of Chicago – 1986

418. Iron Maiden – The Number Of The Beast – 1982

419. Meredith Monk – Dolmen Music – 1981

420. Dome – Dome – 1980

421. Genesis – Genesis – 1983

422. Sundgarden – Louder Than Love – 1989

423. Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement – 1981

424. Slayer – Reign In Blood – 1986

425. Nirvana – Bleach – 1989

426. Throwing Muses – Hunkpapa – 1989

427. Chaka Khan – I Feel For You – 1984

428. Thompson Twins – Into The Gap – 1984

429. Beastie Boys – Licensed To Ill – 1986

430. Felt – Me And A Monkey On The Moon – 1989

431. The Damned – Strawberries – 1982

432. Van Halen – Women And Children First – 1980

433. Motorhead – Ace Of Spades – 1980

434. Sonic Youth – Bad Moon Rising – 1985

435. John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy – 1980

436. Adam & The Ants – Kings Of The Wild Frontier – 1980

437. The Cure – Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – 1987

438. Nanci Griffith – Lone Star State Of Mind – 1987

439. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Rockin’ And Romance – 1985

440. Marillion – Script For A Jester’s Tear – 1983

441. Patrice Rushen – Straight From The Heart – 1982

442. The Smiths – The World Won’t Listen – 1987

443. The Colourfield – Virgins And Philistines – 1985

444. The B-52’S – Wild Planet – 1980

445. Television Personalities – …And Don’t The Kids Just Love It – 1981

446. Fugazi – 12 Songs – 1989

447. Suicide – Alan Vega Martin Rev – 1980

448. The Go-Go’s – Beauty And The Beat – 1981

449. Judas Priest – British Steel – 1980

450. Marden Hill – Cadaquez – 1988

451. American Music Club – California – 1988

452. Depeche Mode – Construction Time Again – 1983

453. Ultramagnetic MC’s – Critical Beatdown – 1988

454. This Heat – Deceit – 1981

455. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – Doc At The Radar Station – 1980

456. The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky – 1982

457. Michael Rother – Fernwarme – 1982

458. The Wonder Stuff – Hup – 1989

459. Robyn Hitchcock – I Often Dream Of Trains – 1984

460. This Mortal Coil – It’l End In Tears – 1984

461. Swell Maps – …In “Jane From Occupied Europe” – 1980

462. Talk Talk – The Party’s Over – 1982

463. They Might Be Giants – Lincoln – 1988

464. Joe Jackson – Night And Day – 1982

465. World Party – Private Revolution – 1987

466. Lifetones – For A Reason – 1983

467. Scientist – Scientist Rids The World Of The Evil Curse Of The Vampires – 1981

468. The King Of Luxemburg – Royal Bastard – 1987

469. Lush – Scar – 1989

470. Grace Jones – Slave To The Rhythm – 1985

471. The DB’s – Stands For Decibels – 1981

472. Jungle Brothers – Straight Out The Jungle – 1988

473. Godflesh – Streetcleaner – 1989

474. Mudhoney – Superfuzz Bigmuff – 1988

475. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Kicking Against The Pricks – 1986

476. Laurie Spiegel – The Expanding Universe – 1980

477. The Lounge Lizards – The Lounge Lizards – 1981

478. Eurythmics – Touch – 1983

479. Traveling Wilburys – Volume One – 1988

480. Miles Davis – Tutu – 1986

481. Bathory – Under The Sign Of The Black Mark – 1987

482. The Rolling Stones – Under Cover – 1983

483. Yazoo – Upstairs At Eric’s – 1983

484. Shack – Zilch – 1988

485. High Rise – Psychedelic Speed Freaks – 1984

486. The Teardrop Explodes – Wilder – 1981

487. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Your Funeral.. My Trial – 1983

488. Wipers – Youth Of America – 1981

489. They Might Be Giants – They Might Be Giants – 1986

490. Bryan Ferry – Boys And Girls – 1985

491. The Brilliant Corners – Joy Ride – 1989

492. Prefab Sprout – From Langley Park To Memphis – 1988

493. Fun Boy Three – Fun Boy Three – 1982

494. Def Leppard – Hysteria – 1987

495. Chris Isaak – Heart Shaped World – 1989

496. Xmal Deutschland – Tocsin – 1985

497. King Sunny Ade – Juju Music – 1982

498. Madonna – Madonna – 1983

499. Fleetwood Mac – Mirage – 1982

500. 10,000 Maniacs – The Wishing Chair – 1985