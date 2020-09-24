500 mejores discos de la historia
Destacada Noticia 

Los 500 mejores discos de la historia, según Rolling Stone

Redacción MZK 0 Comentarios

El pasado 2003 (te hablamos de ella aquí) la revista norteamericana Rolling Stone publicaba su lista con los 500 mejores discos de la historia. Una lista que ha ido actualizándose periódicamente y que estos días alcanza una nueva versión, para la que han contado con más de 300 artistas, productores, críticos y figuras de la industria musical, como bien dicen ellos mismos en sus redes sociales:

“Nuestra lista de los 500 mejores álbumes de todos los tiempos se publicó originalmente en 2003, con una ligera actualización en 2012. Pero ninguna lista es definitiva: los gustos cambian, surgen nuevos géneros, la historia de la música se sigue reescribiendo. Así que decidimos rehacer nuestra lista de mejores álbumes desde cero. El jurado incluye a Beyoncé, Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish; artistas emergentes como H.E.R., Tierra Whack y Lindsey Jordan de Snail Mail; así como músicos veteranos, como Adam Clayton y Edge de U2, Raekwon del Wu-Tang Clan, Gene Simmons y Stevie Nick. Echa un vistazo a los nuevos álbumes # RS500 en el enlace de nuestra biografía”.

La primera novedad respecto al listado original ha sido que el Sg. Peppers de The Beatles ha sido desbancado del primer puesto en favor de Marvin Gaye. Y la segunda, que una artista española ha sido incluida en el ranking, Rosalía con El Mal Querer en la posición 315.

Aquí puedes consultar los 50 primeros puestos de la lista de Los 500 mejores discos de la historia y en su web, tienes el resto:

  1. Marvin Gaye – Whats Going On
  2. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
  3. Joni Mitchell – Blue
  4. Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life
  5. The Beatles – Abbey Road
  6. Nirvana – Nevermind
  7. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
  8. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
  9. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks
  10. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
  11. The Beatles – Revolver
  12. Michael Jackson – Thriller
  13. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
  14. The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street
  15. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
  16. The Clash – London Calling
  17. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
  18. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
  19. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
  20. Radiohead – Kid A
  21. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
  22. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die
  23. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground and Nico
  24. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  25. Carole King – Tapestry
  26. Patti Smith – Horses
  27. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang(36 Chambers)
  28. D’Angelo – Voodoo
  29. The Beatles – White Album
  30. Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced
  31. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue
  32. Beyonce? – Lemonade
  33. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
  34. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions
  35. The Beatles – Rubber Soul
  36. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall
  37. Dre – The Chronic
  38. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
  39. Talking Heads – Remain in Light
  40. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
  41. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
  42. Radiohead – OK Computer
  43. A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory
  44. Nas – Illmatic
  45. Prince – Sign O the Times
  46. Paul Simon – Graceland
  47. Ramones – Ramones
  48. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend
  49. OutKast – Aquemini
  50. Jay-Z – The Blueprint

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

También te puede gustar

The Autumn Defense de gira por España en mayo

Redacción MZK 0
Nick Cave

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds muestran vídeo en directo de ‘The Mercy Seat’

Redacción MZK 2

Holy Bouncer – Hippie Girl Lover (Maik Maier)

Icaro Lavia 0

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

error: Content is protected !!