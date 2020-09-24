Los 500 mejores discos de la historia, según Rolling Stone
El pasado 2003 (te hablamos de ella aquí) la revista norteamericana Rolling Stone publicaba su lista con los 500 mejores discos de la historia. Una lista que ha ido actualizándose periódicamente y que estos días alcanza una nueva versión, para la que han contado con más de 300 artistas, productores, críticos y figuras de la industria musical, como bien dicen ellos mismos en sus redes sociales:
“Nuestra lista de los 500 mejores álbumes de todos los tiempos se publicó originalmente en 2003, con una ligera actualización en 2012. Pero ninguna lista es definitiva: los gustos cambian, surgen nuevos géneros, la historia de la música se sigue reescribiendo. Así que decidimos rehacer nuestra lista de mejores álbumes desde cero. El jurado incluye a Beyoncé, Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish; artistas emergentes como H.E.R., Tierra Whack y Lindsey Jordan de Snail Mail; así como músicos veteranos, como Adam Clayton y Edge de U2, Raekwon del Wu-Tang Clan, Gene Simmons y Stevie Nick. Echa un vistazo a los nuevos álbumes # RS500 en el enlace de nuestra biografía”.
La primera novedad respecto al listado original ha sido que el Sg. Peppers de The Beatles ha sido desbancado del primer puesto en favor de Marvin Gaye. Y la segunda, que una artista española ha sido incluida en el ranking, Rosalía con El Mal Querer en la posición 315.
Aquí puedes consultar los 50 primeros puestos de la lista de Los 500 mejores discos de la historia y en su web, tienes el resto:
- Marvin Gaye – Whats Going On
- The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
- Joni Mitchell – Blue
- Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life
- The Beatles – Abbey Road
- Nirvana – Nevermind
- Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
- Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain
- Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks
- Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
- The Beatles – Revolver
- Michael Jackson – Thriller
- Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You
- The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street
- Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
- The Clash – London Calling
- Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
- Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
- Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly
- Radiohead – Kid A
- Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die
- The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground and Nico
- The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Carole King – Tapestry
- Patti Smith – Horses
- Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang(36 Chambers)
- D’Angelo – Voodoo
- The Beatles – White Album
- Jimi Hendrix – Are You Experienced
- Miles Davis – Kind of Blue
- Beyonce? – Lemonade
- Amy Winehouse – Back to Black
- Stevie Wonder – Innervisions
- The Beatles – Rubber Soul
- Michael Jackson – Off the Wall
- Dre – The Chronic
- Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
- Talking Heads – Remain in Light
- David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars
- The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
- Radiohead – OK Computer
- A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory
- Nas – Illmatic
- Prince – Sign O the Times
- Paul Simon – Graceland
- Ramones – Ramones
- Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend
- OutKast – Aquemini
- Jay-Z – The Blueprint