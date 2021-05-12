brit awards
Los BRIT Awards 2021 premian a Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks y más

Redacción MZK 2 comentarios ,

Hace pocas horas se celebraba la gala de los BRIT Awards 2021. La 41 edición de los premios volvió a recordarnos a los viejos tiempos, ya que hasta 4.000 personas pudieron juntarse en la gala, sin distancia social y sin mascarillas, previo test de antígenos.

Se celebraron en el O2 Arena de Londres con Jack Whitehall como maestro de ceremonias por cuarto año consecutivo.

Dua Lipa partía como favorita con su disco Future Nostalgia y terminó siendo la gran triunfadora de la noche, una noche tremendamente femenina, ya que la mayoría de galardones recayeron en Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Haim o Little Mix, primera banda de chicas en obtener el premio al mejor grupo. Además de los diferentes galardones, varios artistas actuaron para animar la gala.

Así fue la actuación de Coldplay

 

Así fue la actuación de The Weeknd

 

Así fue la actuación de Dua Lipa

 

Así fue la actuación de Arlo Parks

 

Así fue la actuación de Headie One

 

Así fue la actuación de Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk

 

Esta es la lista de los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021

  • Global Icon Award: Taylor Swift

  • Rising Star Award: Griff

  • Best Breakthrough Artist: Arlo Parks

  • Mejor grupo: Little Mix

  • Mejor artista masculino: JHus

  • Mejor artista femenina internacional: Billie Eilish

  • Mejor artista femenina: Dua Lipa

  • Mejor sencillo británico: Watermelon Sugar de Harry Styles

  • Mejor grupo internacional: HAIM

  • Mejor artista masculino internacional: The Weeknd

2 comentarios sobre “Los BRIT Awards 2021 premian a Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks y más

  • Anónimo
    el 12 Mayo, 2021 a las 9:19 am
    Permalink

    Pereza de premios, pero me alegra por el tono feminista. Coldplay MUY PESAOS

    Respuesta
  • Anónimo
    el 12 Mayo, 2021 a las 12:32 pm
    Permalink

    la prueba de que la música actual en su mayoría, la comercial , es una completa basura.

    Respuesta

