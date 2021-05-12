Los BRIT Awards 2021 premian a Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks y más

Hace pocas horas se celebraba la gala de los BRIT Awards 2021. La 41 edición de los premios volvió a recordarnos a los viejos tiempos, ya que hasta 4.000 personas pudieron juntarse en la gala, sin distancia social y sin mascarillas, previo test de antígenos.

Se celebraron en el O2 Arena de Londres con Jack Whitehall como maestro de ceremonias por cuarto año consecutivo.

Dua Lipa partía como favorita con su disco Future Nostalgia y terminó siendo la gran triunfadora de la noche, una noche tremendamente femenina, ya que la mayoría de galardones recayeron en Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Haim o Little Mix, primera banda de chicas en obtener el premio al mejor grupo. Además de los diferentes galardones, varios artistas actuaron para animar la gala.

Así fue la actuación de Coldplay

Así fue la actuación de The Weeknd

Así fue la actuación de Dua Lipa

Así fue la actuación de Arlo Parks

Así fue la actuación de Headie One

Así fue la actuación de Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk

Esta es la lista de los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021

Global Icon Award: Taylor Swift

Please welcome to the stage your BRITs 2021 Global Icon @taylorswift13!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MgG3soAvsm — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Rising Star Award: Griff

Best Breakthrough Artist: Arlo Parks

Massive congrats to @arloparks for taking home the Breakthrough Artist award!! Now go celebrate ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Mf2LF8hNcI — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Mejor grupo: Little Mix

All of @LittleMix’s dreams from the sky drop like confetti in the form of winning BRITs British Group!!! ? ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Nnv2m6b16d — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Mejor artista masculino: JHus

Let’s go J Hus!! He’s only gone and won the BRIT Award for Male Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Hg3svInBeV — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Mejor artista femenina internacional: Billie Eilish

The BRIT Award for International Female Solo Artist goes to… @billieeilish!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Pzgcow4gAJ — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Mejor artista femenina: Dua Lipa

We’re excited to announce that @DUALIPA has won the award for Female Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/nubOSzTsTF — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Mejor sencillo británico: Watermelon Sugar de Harry Styles

Mejor grupo internacional: HAIM

Mejor artista masculino internacional: The Weeknd