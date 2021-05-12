Los BRIT Awards 2021 premian a Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks y más
Hace pocas horas se celebraba la gala de los BRIT Awards 2021. La 41 edición de los premios volvió a recordarnos a los viejos tiempos, ya que hasta 4.000 personas pudieron juntarse en la gala, sin distancia social y sin mascarillas, previo test de antígenos.
Se celebraron en el O2 Arena de Londres con Jack Whitehall como maestro de ceremonias por cuarto año consecutivo.
Dua Lipa partía como favorita con su disco Future Nostalgia y terminó siendo la gran triunfadora de la noche, una noche tremendamente femenina, ya que la mayoría de galardones recayeron en Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks, Billie Eilish, Haim o Little Mix, primera banda de chicas en obtener el premio al mejor grupo. Además de los diferentes galardones, varios artistas actuaron para animar la gala.
Así fue la actuación de Coldplay
Así fue la actuación de The Weeknd
Así fue la actuación de Dua Lipa
Así fue la actuación de Arlo Parks
Así fue la actuación de Headie One
Así fue la actuación de Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk
Esta es la lista de los ganadores de los BRIT Awards 2021
- Global Icon Award: Taylor Swift
Please welcome to the stage your BRITs 2021 Global Icon @taylorswift13!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MgG3soAvsm
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Rising Star Award: Griff
Let’s hear it for our #BRITs 2021 Rising Star winner @wiffygriffy!! pic.twitter.com/ao8DbX7L40
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Best Breakthrough Artist: Arlo Parks
Massive congrats to @arloparks for taking home the Breakthrough Artist award!! Now go celebrate ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Mf2LF8hNcI
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor grupo: Little Mix
All of @LittleMix’s dreams from the sky drop like confetti in the form of winning BRITs British Group!!! ? ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Nnv2m6b16d
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor artista masculino: JHus
Let’s go J Hus!! He’s only gone and won the BRIT Award for Male Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Hg3svInBeV
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor artista femenina internacional: Billie Eilish
The BRIT Award for International Female Solo Artist goes to… @billieeilish!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/Pzgcow4gAJ
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor artista femenina: Dua Lipa
We’re excited to announce that @DUALIPA has won the award for Female Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/nubOSzTsTF
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor sencillo británico: Watermelon Sugar de Harry Styles
‘Watermelon Sugar’ has just been crowned British Single with @MastercardUK, congrats @Harry_Styles!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/JdDdPB9cf0
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor grupo internacional: HAIM
Huge congrats to @HAIMtheband for winning #BRITs 2021 International Group!! ? pic.twitter.com/FvAwvt0XCM
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
- Mejor artista masculino internacional: The Weeknd
Please give it up for your International Male Solo Artist winner… @theweeknd!! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/S6NqxVz5rw
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021
2 comentarios sobre “Los BRIT Awards 2021 premian a Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Arlo Parks y más”
Pereza de premios, pero me alegra por el tono feminista. Coldplay MUY PESAOS
la prueba de que la música actual en su mayoría, la comercial , es una completa basura.