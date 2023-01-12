Lo último:

Jeff Beck
El legendario guitarrista Jeff Beck fallece a los 78 años

Redacción MZK

El legendario guitarrista británico Jeff Beck ha fallecido a los 78 años según comentaban sus redes sociales hace pocas horas:

«En nombre de su familia, es con profunda tristeza que compartimos la noticia del fallecimiento de Jeff Beck. Después de contraer repentinamente meningitis bacteriana, falleció pacíficamente ayer. Su familia pide privacidad mientras procesan esta gran pérdida».

Geoffrey Arnold Beck más conocido como Jeff Beck nació en 1944 en Wallington, Surrey, Reino Unido. Comenzó su carrera musical en los años 60 como sustituto de Eric Clapton en los legendarios The Yardbirds. Durante su tiempo en la banda, desarrolló un estilo de guitarra único y experimentó con el uso de efectos y la distorsión, lo que lo convirtió en uno de los guitarristas más innovadores de su época. Durante un breve lapso coincidió en el grupo con otro guitarrista legendario, Jimmy Page que comenzó en el grupo como bajista y terminó sustituyéndole cuando les dejó.

Posteriormente formó Jeff Beck Group junto al vocalista Rod Stewart (Faces) y al bajista Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) con quienes editó varios discos, entre ellos Truth y Beck-Ola considerados clásicos del rock. Con esta banda, Beck continuó explorando nuevas técnicas y sonidos en la guitarra, y también comenzó a experimentar con la psicodelia y el funk.

Nos quedamos cortos al intentar hacer un breve recorrido biográfico de un artista que lo ha sido todo en el mundo de la música. A finales de los años 70 se tomó un descanso de los directos y se centró en su carrera como solista. En 1975 lanzó Blow by Blow, un álbum de jazz-rock instrumental que alcanzó el número 4 en las listas de éxitos en el Reino Unido y recibió críticas positivas. El álbum también le valió un premio Grammy en 1976.

En los años 80 y 90, Beck continuó lanzando álbumes de estudio y colaborando con otros artistas en proyectos de grabación y actuaciones en vivo. Entre sus trabajos más notables de esta época se incluyen Flash (1985) y Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop (1989), un álbum colaborativo con el bajista y teclista Tony Hymas.

Tras unos 90 algo inactivos volví en 2000 con su primer álbum de estudio en siete años titulado You Had It Coming«. En él, se aventuró en el uso de la tecnología de sampleo y el sonido de la guitarra eléctrica se mezcla con el sonido orquestal. El disco recibió críticas positivas y ganó un premio Grammy en 2002.

A lo largo de su carrera, Jeff Beck ha sido reconocido como uno de los guitarristas más influyentes e innovadores de todos los tiempos. Ha sido incluido en varias listas de los mejores guitarristas de la historia, y ha sido nombrado Mejor Guitarrista del Mundo varias veces por la revista Guitar World. En 2016 recibió el premio a toda una carrera en los premios Grammy, y en 2010 fue incluido en el Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Descanse en paz.

 

El mundo de la música despide así al maestro Jeff Beck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

