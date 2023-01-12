El legendario guitarrista Jeff Beck fallece a los 78 años

El legendario guitarrista británico Jeff Beck ha fallecido a los 78 años según comentaban sus redes sociales hace pocas horas:

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

«En nombre de su familia, es con profunda tristeza que compartimos la noticia del fallecimiento de Jeff Beck. Después de contraer repentinamente meningitis bacteriana, falleció pacíficamente ayer. Su familia pide privacidad mientras procesan esta gran pérdida».

Geoffrey Arnold Beck más conocido como Jeff Beck nació en 1944 en Wallington, Surrey, Reino Unido. Comenzó su carrera musical en los años 60 como sustituto de Eric Clapton en los legendarios The Yardbirds. Durante su tiempo en la banda, desarrolló un estilo de guitarra único y experimentó con el uso de efectos y la distorsión, lo que lo convirtió en uno de los guitarristas más innovadores de su época. Durante un breve lapso coincidió en el grupo con otro guitarrista legendario, Jimmy Page que comenzó en el grupo como bajista y terminó sustituyéndole cuando les dejó.

Posteriormente formó Jeff Beck Group junto al vocalista Rod Stewart (Faces) y al bajista Ronnie Wood (The Rolling Stones) con quienes editó varios discos, entre ellos Truth y Beck-Ola considerados clásicos del rock. Con esta banda, Beck continuó explorando nuevas técnicas y sonidos en la guitarra, y también comenzó a experimentar con la psicodelia y el funk.

Nos quedamos cortos al intentar hacer un breve recorrido biográfico de un artista que lo ha sido todo en el mundo de la música. A finales de los años 70 se tomó un descanso de los directos y se centró en su carrera como solista. En 1975 lanzó Blow by Blow, un álbum de jazz-rock instrumental que alcanzó el número 4 en las listas de éxitos en el Reino Unido y recibió críticas positivas. El álbum también le valió un premio Grammy en 1976.

En los años 80 y 90, Beck continuó lanzando álbumes de estudio y colaborando con otros artistas en proyectos de grabación y actuaciones en vivo. Entre sus trabajos más notables de esta época se incluyen Flash (1985) y Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop (1989), un álbum colaborativo con el bajista y teclista Tony Hymas.

Tras unos 90 algo inactivos volví en 2000 con su primer álbum de estudio en siete años titulado You Had It Coming«. En él, se aventuró en el uso de la tecnología de sampleo y el sonido de la guitarra eléctrica se mezcla con el sonido orquestal. El disco recibió críticas positivas y ganó un premio Grammy en 2002.

A lo largo de su carrera, Jeff Beck ha sido reconocido como uno de los guitarristas más influyentes e innovadores de todos los tiempos. Ha sido incluido en varias listas de los mejores guitarristas de la historia, y ha sido nombrado Mejor Guitarrista del Mundo varias veces por la revista Guitar World. En 2016 recibió el premio a toda una carrera en los premios Grammy, y en 2010 fue incluido en el Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Descanse en paz.

El mundo de la música despide así al maestro Jeff Beck

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

?Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow. Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023