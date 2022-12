Singles Supremos: «Breakout» de Swing Out Sister

Breakout.

When explanations make no sense,

when every answer’s wrong.

You’re fighting with lost confidence,

all expectations gone.

The time has come to make or break.

Move on, don’t hesitate.

Breakout.

Don’t stop to ask

now you’ve found a break to make at last.

You’ve got to find a way,

say what you want to say.

Breakout.

When situations never change,

tomorrow looks unsure.

Don’t leave your destiny to chance.

What are you waiting for?

The time has come to make your break.

Breakout.

Don’t stop to ask…

(Chorus twice)

Some people stop at nothing,

if you’re searching for something.

Lay down the law,

shout out for more

Breakout and shout, day in day out.

Breakout. Breakout.

(Chorus twice)

Lay down the law,

shout out for more.

Breakout and shout, day in day out

and now you’ve found a break to make at last.

Breakout. Breakout.

Lay down the law,

shout out for more.

Breakout and shout, day in day out

and now you’ve found a break to make at last.

You’ve got to find a way…