Spandau Ballet celebra sus 40 años de carrera

Spandau Ballet celebra 40 años de carrera en el 2020 con un disco recopilatorio que se publicará el 27 de noviembre y que contiene todos sus hits, rarezas y un tema inédito.

En octubre de 1980 Spandau Ballet firmó su primer contrato y lanzó su primer single “To Cut A Long Story Short”, iniciando una carrera que les llevaría al estrellato mundial. Spandau definió el sonido de los años 80 con canciones como “True”, “Gold”, “Through the barricades” o “Only when you leave”. El grupo londinense no solo dominó las listas de ventas en todo el mundo, sino que también tuvo un impacto enorme en la cultura juvenil y en la moda tal y como mostró el estupendo documental “Soulboys Of The Western World”.

40 years. The Greatest Hits se publicará el 27 de noviembre en 3CD e incluye 46 canciones con todos los éxitos, mezclas de maxis 12″ y una versión inédita de Simon & Garfunkel grabada en 1990, “The boxer”. También estará disponible en edición doble vinilo coloreado con 19 canciones.

