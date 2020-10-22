Spandau Ballet celebra sus 40 años de carrera
Spandau Ballet celebra 40 años de carrera en el 2020 con un disco recopilatorio que se publicará el 27 de noviembre y que contiene todos sus hits, rarezas y un tema inédito.
En octubre de 1980 Spandau Ballet firmó su primer contrato y lanzó su primer single “To Cut A Long Story Short”, iniciando una carrera que les llevaría al estrellato mundial. Spandau definió el sonido de los años 80 con canciones como “True”, “Gold”, “Through the barricades” o “Only when you leave”. El grupo londinense no solo dominó las listas de ventas en todo el mundo, sino que también tuvo un impacto enorme en la cultura juvenil y en la moda tal y como mostró el estupendo documental “Soulboys Of The Western World”.
40 years. The Greatest Hits se publicará el 27 de noviembre en 3CD e incluye 46 canciones con todos los éxitos, mezclas de maxis 12″ y una versión inédita de Simon & Garfunkel grabada en 1990, “The boxer”. También estará disponible en edición doble vinilo coloreado con 19 canciones.
CD 1 – Hits? ?
1. To?Cut a Long Story Short
2. The?Freeze
3. Musclebound
4. Toys
5. Glow
6. Chant?no. 1
7. Paint?Me Down
8. Coffee?Club
9. She?Loved Like Diamond
10. Instinction
11. Lifeline
12. Communication
13. Heaven?is a Secret
14. True
15. Gold
16. Pleasure
17. Only?When You Leave
18. I’ll?Fly for You
CD 2 – Hits
1. Highly?Strung
2. Revenge?for Love
3. Round?& Round
4. Fight?For Ourselves
5. Swept
6. Cross?The Line
7. Through?The Barricades
8. How?Many Lies? – Remastered
9. Raw
10. Be?Free With your Love
11. Crashed?Into Love
12. Empty?Spaces
13. The?Boxer
14. Once?More
15. This?Is The Love
16. Soul?Boys
17. Steal
CD 3 – 12″?Mixes
1. To?Cut A Long Story Short
2. The?Freeze
3. Glow
4. Chant?No 1
5. Paint?Me Down
6. Lifeline
7. Communication
8. Gold
9.Fight?for Ourselves
10. Cross?The Line
11. Raw