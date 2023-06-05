Conoce a Josh Freese, nuevo baterista de Foo Fighters en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Josh Freese es el elegido para sustituir a Taylor pero ¿conoces la laaaarga carrera de este músico?

En la emisión de hoy Héctor, de la banda gallega LOIROS, nos habla desde sus inicios hasta la llegada a Foo Fighters.

Suenan:

01. Foo Fighters «All my life» (Retransmisión directo 2023)

02. Foo Fighters «Monkey wrench» (Retransmisión directo 2023)

03. Suicidal Tendencies «I´ll hear you better» (The Art of Rebellion 1992)

04. Infectious Grooves «Turtle Wax» (Sarsippius´Ark1993)

05. The Vandals «How they Getcha´» (Hollywood Potato Chip 2004)

06. Guns n Roses «Oh my God» (End of the days OST 1998)

07. Chris Cornell «Can´t change me» (Euphoria Morning. 1999)

08. A Perfect Circle «Judith» (Mer de Noms 2000)

09. Nine Inch Nails «Letting You» (Live)

10. Sting «Walking on the Moon» (Live at Olympia, Paris 2017)

11. Josh Freese «Heavy Metal Car Collection»

12. Josh Freese «Baby´s first beer»

13. Foo Fighters «All my life» (Concierto Tributo a Taylor Hawkins 2022)