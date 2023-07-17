Especial MAD COOL 2023 en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Llegó el momento de ponerte tu mejor camiseta y acompañarme a Mad Cool, el festival madrileño regresa cargado de grandes nombres y la eterna polémica de siempre.

Os lo cuento.

Suenan:

01. RHCP – Californication

02. RHCP – Give it away

03. Primal Scream – Moving On Up

04. Liam Gallagher – Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

05. Queens of the Stone Age – No One Knows

06. Robbie Williams – ROCK DJ

07. Nova Twins – Choose your fighter

08. Black Maracas – Disturbing Sound