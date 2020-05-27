Gene recopilan su discografía en un boxset

A mediados de los 90 asistimos al nacimiento de Gene, uno de los candidatos a alzarse con la herencia del mejor pop británico. En sus canciones se dejaba sentir el poso de The Smiths, The Style Council o Small Faces.

Discos como Olympian (95), To See The Lights (96) y Drawn To The Deep End (1997) o canciones como “London, Can You Wait?”, “Be My Light, Be My Guide”, “For The Dead”, “Olympian” o “Where Are They Now?” son buena muestra de ello.

La banda se separó en 2004 y desde entonces no hemos tenido noticias suyas, tan solo de su cantante Martin Rossiter, que ha hecho sus pinitos en solitario sin mucha suerte.

Su música sigue teniendo una tremenda vigencia, por lo que han decidido compilarla en una jugosa boxset para coleccionistas en el que se recopila toda su discografía, aparte de sus cuatro álbumes ,un buen número de rarezas, directos, maquetas y caras B.

Gene: The Albums se edita el próximo 14 de agosto en dos formatos: uno contiene 9 CDs y otro 8 vinilos de colores.

Este será su contenido:

CD 1: Olympian

1.Haunted By You

2.Your Love, It Lies

3.Truth, Rest Your Head

4.A Car That Sped

5.Left-Handed

6.London Can You Wait?

7.To The City

8.Still Can’t Find The Phone

9.Sleep Well Tonight

10.Olympian

11.We’ll Find Our Own Way

CD 2: To See The Lights

1.Be My Light, Be My Guide

2.Sick, Sober & Sorry

3.Her Fifteen Years

4.Haunted By You (Live Helter Skelter6/7/95)

5.I Can’t Decide If She Really Loves Me

6.To See The Lights

7.I Can’t Help Myself

8.A Car That Sped (Radio 1 Session 1/2/95)

9.For The Dead (US Version / Remix)

10.Sleep Well Tonight (Live Forum 31/3/95)

11.How Much For Love

12.London Can You Wait? (Radio 1 Session 18/5/94)

13.I Can’t Help Myself (Radio 1 Session 18/5/94)

14.Child’s Body

15.Don’t Let Me Down ( Radio 1 Session 01/02/95)

16.I Say A Little Prayer (Live Glastonbury 25/6/95)

17.Do You Want To Hear It From Me

18.This Is Not My Crime

19.Olympian (Live Forum 31/3/95)

20.Child’s Body (Live Forum 31/3/95)

21.For The Dead (Hidden track, as per original release)

CD3: Drawn To The Deep End

1.New Amusements

2.Fighting Fit

3.Where Are They Now?

4.Speak To Me Someone

5.We Could Be Kings

6.Why I Was Born

7.Long Sleeves For The Summer

8.Save Me I’m Yours

9.Voice Of The Father

10.The Accidental

11.I Love You, What Are You?

12.Sub Rosa

CD 4: Drawn To The Deep End – Bonus Tracks

1.Drawn To The Deep End

2.Autumn Stone (Small Faces cover)

3.Cast Out In The Seventies

4. Nightswimming (REM cover)

5. We Could Be Kings

6.Dolce & Gabbana Or Nowt

7.Wasteland (The Jam cover)

8.As The Bruises Fade

9.The Ship Song (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cover)

CD 5: Revelations

1.As Good As It Gets

2.In Love With Love

3.Love Won’t Work

4.The British Disease

5.Fill Her Up

6.Something In The Water

7.Mayday

8.Angel

9.The Looker

10.Little Child

11.Stop

12.The Police Will Never Find You

13.You’ll Never Walk Again

CD 6: Revelations -Single Edits & B Sides

1.Toasting The Union

2.Man On Earth

3.All Night

4.To All Who Sail On Her

5.Pass on To Me

6.Touched By The Hand Of Havoc

7.Common As Air

8.Slice

9.Town Called Malice

CD 7: Libertine

1. Does He Have A Name

2. A Simple Request

3. Is It Over?

4. O Lover

5. Let Me Rest

6. We’ll Get What We Deserve

7. Walking In The Shallows

8. Yours For The Taking

9. You

10. Spy In The Clubs

11. Somewhere In the World

CD 8: Libertine Bonus Tracks

1.Let Me Move On (Long Version)

2.If I’m A Friend

3.Left For Dust

4.Supermarket Bombscare

5.Little Diamond

6.Rising for Sunset (Unreleased Studio Version)

7.Who Said This Was The End?

8.From Georgia to Osaka

9.With Love In Mind

10.Welcome to Dover

11.Baby I’m Sorry (Unreleased Studio Track)

12.Man Seeks Life (Unreleased Demo)

13.6 am (Unreleased Demo)

14.Skin Parade (Unreleased Demo)

15.You (Chapel Studio Version)

16.Does He Have A Name (Demo)

17.Simple Request (Demo)

18.Is it Over (Demo)

19.Spy in the Clubs (Demo)

20.Walking In The Shallows (Demo)

21.Let Me Move On (Demo)

22.O Lover (Demo)

CD 9: Rising For Sunset

1.Does He Have A Name? -Excerpt

2.Fill Her Up

3.The British Disease

4.Where Are They Now?

5.London, Can You Wait?

6.Mayday

7.As Good As It Gets

8.Your Love, It Lies

9.Rising For Sunset

10.For The Dead

11.Be My Light, Be My Guide

12.Speak To Me Someone

13.Olympian

14.You’ll Never Walk Again

15.Somewhere In The World