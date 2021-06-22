Metallica serán versionados por Dave Gahan, St. Vincent, IDLES, Weezer y más
Metallica celebrará el 30 aniversario de The Black Album con una enorme colección de versiones de algunos de los nombres más importantes de la música.
El próximo 10 de septiembre podremos escuchar el disco, que llegará en formato físico el 1 de octubre, cuenta con las contribuciones de más de 50 artistas, incluyendo a Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode), J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer , Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriel y Moses Sumney.
La colección presenta múltiples versiones de las 12 pistas del LP homónimo de Metallica de 1991 (también conocido como “The Black Album”). Por ejemplo, hay seis versiones de “Enter Sandman” y hasta ¡doce! versiones de “Nothing Else Matters”.
Esta es la lista de versiones de The Metallica Blacklist
Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within
