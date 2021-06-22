Metallica serán versionados por Dave Gahan, St. Vincent, IDLES, Weezer y más

Metallica celebrará el 30 aniversario de The Black Album con una enorme colección de versiones de algunos de los nombres más importantes de la música.

El próximo 10 de septiembre podremos escuchar el disco, que llegará en formato físico el 1 de octubre, cuenta con las contribuciones de más de 50 artistas, incluyendo a Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode), J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Weezer , Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriel y Moses Sumney.

La colección presenta múltiples versiones de las 12 pistas del LP homónimo de Metallica de 1991 (también conocido como “The Black Album”). Por ejemplo, hay seis versiones de “Enter Sandman” y hasta ¡doce! versiones de “Nothing Else Matters”.

Esta es la lista de versiones de The Metallica Blacklist

Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman

Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman

Ghost – Enter Sandman

Juanes – Enter Sandman

Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman

Weezer – Enter Sandman

Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True

Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True

Royal Blood – Sad but True

St. Vincent – Sad but True

White Reaper – Sad but True

Yb – Sad but True

Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou

The Chats – Holier Than Thou

Off! – Holier Than Thou

Pup – Holier Than Thou

Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou

Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven

Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven

Diet Cig – the Unforgiven

Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven

Ha*ash – The Unforgiven

José Madero – The Unforgiven

Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven

J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam

Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam

The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam

Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam

Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters

Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me

Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me

The Hu – Through the Never

Tomi Owó – Through the Never

Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters

Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters

Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters

Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters

Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters

My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters

Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters

Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters

Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters

Tresor – Nothing Else Matters

Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man

Idles – The God That Failed

Imelda May – The God That Failed

Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery

Izïa – My Friend of Misery

Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within

Metallica estarán actuando en Mad Cool 2022.