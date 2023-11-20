The Cure inician su gira sudamericana sin Roger O’Donnell
The Cure iniciaron su gira sudamericana en una masiva actuación en Corona Capital, en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, de ciudad de México. Una nueva ocasión de ver a la banda de Robert Smith con paradas en México, Perú, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brasil, Paraguay y Colombia, después de su paso por Europa (crónica de su concierto en Madrid) y EEUU.
Un tour que ha empezado con un contratiempo, la baja de Roger O’Donnell quien por enfermedad, tiene que someterse a tratamiento médico y no podrá viajar, siendo sustituido por el teclista Mike Lord.
FOR HEALTH REASONS ROGER WILL NOT BE WITH US ON THE LATAM LEG OF OUR SHOWS OF A LOST WORLD TOUR – WE ARE SURE YOU WILL JOIN WITH US IN WISHING HIM THE SPEEDIEST OF RECOVERIES – MIKE LORD WILL BE STEPPING IN TO PLAY KEYBOARDS ? @gaelleberi 2022 pic.twitter.com/eA3Xt7ViXW
— The Cure (@thecure) November 14, 2023
The Cure sigue ampliando la gira de presentación del que será su nuevo disco. Aún desconocemos la fecha de publicación de Songs Of The Lost World, aunque hemos escuchado seis de sus canciones en estas presentaciones: «Alone», «And Nothing Is Forever», «A Fragile Thing», «Endsong», «I Can Never Say Goodbye» y «Another happy birthday».
Próximas fechas de The Cure en Sudamérica
22 NOV
ESTADIO SAN MARCOS
LIMA – Peru
25 PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023 BUENOS AIRES
Argentina
27 NOV
ANTEL ARENA
MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay
30 NOV
ESTADIO MONUMENTAL
SANTIAGO – Chile
02 DEC2023
PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023 SÃO PAULO
São Paulo – Brazil
07 DEC
PRIMAVERA DAY SOUND ASUNCIÓN
Asunción – Paraguay
10 DEC
ROAD TO PRIMAVERA 2023 BOGOTÁ
Bogotá – Colombia
Más información y entradas en su web.
Estas fueron las canciones interpretadas por The Cure en Corona Capital
End
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Burn
Fascination Street
Charlotte Sometimes
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
At Night
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Bis 1
It Can Never Be the Same
Want
Plainsong
Disintegration
Bis 2:
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love
Close to me
Why Can’t I Be You?