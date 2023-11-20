The Cure inician su gira sudamericana sin Roger O’Donnell

The Cure iniciaron su gira sudamericana en una masiva actuación en Corona Capital, en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, de ciudad de México. Una nueva ocasión de ver a la banda de Robert Smith con paradas en México, Perú, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brasil, Paraguay y Colombia, después de su paso por Europa (crónica de su concierto en Madrid) y EEUU.

Un tour que ha empezado con un contratiempo, la baja de Roger O’Donnell quien por enfermedad, tiene que someterse a tratamiento médico y no podrá viajar, siendo sustituido por el teclista Mike Lord.

FOR HEALTH REASONS ROGER WILL NOT BE WITH US ON THE LATAM LEG OF OUR SHOWS OF A LOST WORLD TOUR – WE ARE SURE YOU WILL JOIN WITH US IN WISHING HIM THE SPEEDIEST OF RECOVERIES – MIKE LORD WILL BE STEPPING IN TO PLAY KEYBOARDS

The Cure sigue ampliando la gira de presentación del que será su nuevo disco. Aún desconocemos la fecha de publicación de Songs Of The Lost World, aunque hemos escuchado seis de sus canciones en estas presentaciones: «Alone», «And Nothing Is Forever», «A Fragile Thing», «Endsong», «I Can Never Say Goodbye» y «Another happy birthday».

Próximas fechas de The Cure en Sudamérica

22 NOV

ESTADIO SAN MARCOS

LIMA – Peru

25 PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023 BUENOS AIRES

Argentina

27 NOV

ANTEL ARENA

MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay

30 NOV

ESTADIO MONUMENTAL

SANTIAGO – Chile

02 DEC2023

PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023 SÃO PAULO

São Paulo – Brazil

07 DEC

PRIMAVERA DAY SOUND ASUNCIÓN

Asunción – Paraguay

10 DEC

ROAD TO PRIMAVERA 2023 BOGOTÁ

Bogotá – Colombia

Más información y entradas en su web.

Estas fueron las canciones interpretadas por The Cure en Corona Capital

End

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Burn

Fascination Street

Charlotte Sometimes

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

At Night

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Bis 1

It Can Never Be the Same

Want

Plainsong

Disintegration

Bis 2:

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Close to me

Why Can’t I Be You?