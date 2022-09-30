The Flaming Lips celebran a lo grande los 20 años de ‘Yoshimi Battle The Pink Robots’

The Flaming Lips quieren dar la importancia que tuvo uno de sus discos más emblemáticos: Yoshimi Battle The Pink Robots (2002) y con motivo de su 20 aniversario planea una grandiosa reedición que llegará el 25 de noviembre en digital y en una caja de 6CDs. La reedición contiene 100 canciones, 50 de ellas inéditas y docenas de rarezas; caras B, remezclas, maquetas, dos conciertos y sesiones de radio.

Esta edición 20 aniversario ofrece una visión de 360 grados de la creatividad del grupo durante esa época. La caja compila caras B, maquetas inéditas, tomas alternativas y sesiones de radio en las que el grupo versionó canciones como «Lucifer Sam» y «Breathe» de Pink Floyd, «Knives Out» de Radiohead o «Can´t Get You Out of My Head» de Kylie Minogue. Los dos conciertos capturan al grupo en dos ambientes diferentes; uno más recogido y privado en Boston y el espéctaculo total en el Forum de Londres.

The Flaming Lips ha confirmado dos conciertos en Londres (28 abril 2023) y Washington (25 mayo 2023) en los que tocarán el disco íntegro.

Este será el contenido de la edición ampliada de ‘Yoshimi Battle The Pink Robots’ de The Flaming Lips

CD 1: Original Album, plus demos

Fight Test One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2 In The Morning Of The Magicians Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell Are You A Hypnotist It’s Summertime Do You Realize?? All We Have Is Now Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon All My Life – Morning Of The Magicians (Demo) Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo) Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo) Epic Systems Delirium (Demo) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo) Do You Realize?? (1st Chords Wayne) (Demo) Do You Realize?? (Steven New Part) (Demo)

CD 2 – Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs

Fight Test EP:

Fight Test Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP) The Golden Age (Live on CD 101) Knives Out (Live on KCRW) Do You Realize?? (Scott Hardkiss Remix) The Strange Design of Conscience Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)

Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EP:

Assassination Of The Sun I’m a Fly in a Sunbeam (Following the Funeral Procession of a Stranger) Sunship Balloons Do You Realize?? (T.P.S. Remix) Ego Tripping (Ego in Acceleration) (Jason Bentley Remix) Ego Tripping (Self Admiration with Blow-up Mix) A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So) Ego Tripping at The Gates of Hell (Utah Saints Remix)

CD 3 – Non-LP+

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Language Version From The Japanese Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots) SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie) Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips) Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From The Flaming Lips Archives) Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session) Waitin’ For A Superman (Live on WXPN) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW) White Christmas (Live on WXPN) The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips) If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1) Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1) Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2) Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2) The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1) Fight Test (Live on WXRT, May 2 nd , 2003) Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal) I Know I’ve Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (demo) Do You Realize?? (Instrumental) Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 2)

CD 4 – Radio Sessions



Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed) Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002) Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002) Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002) One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002) Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002) One More Robot (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002) Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002) One More Robot (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002) Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002) Fight Test (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003) Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003) Breathe (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003) Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM, November 11 th , 2003) Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM, November 11 th , 2003) Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show) Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

CD 5 – Live 2002+: Radio Broadcast WBOS (Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002), plus Yoshimi Demo



Introduction The Golden Age Wayne Intro 1 Lucifer Sam Wayne Intro 2 Do You Realize?? Wayne Intro 3 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Wayne Intro 4 Fight Test Intro Fight Test Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

CD 6 – Live 2003: Radio Broadcast BBC (Live at The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003)

1. Introduction

2. Race For The Prize

3. Fight Test

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

6. Lightning Strikes The Postman

7. In The Morning Of The Magicians

8. Happy Birthday

9. She Don’t Use Jelly

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Do You Realize??

12. Waitin’ For A Superman

13. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton

14. What Is The Light?

15. The Observer (Fade Out)

Escucha la versión original de ‘Yoshimi Battle The Pink Robots’ de The Flaming Lips