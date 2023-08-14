Lo último:

Novedades: Miles Kane, Alphawaves, Cucamaras, Ajeeb, Murmur… en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Vamos con una emisión repleta de novedades que os sorprenderán, palabrita!

Suenan: 01. Alphawaves – Yeah Yeah Yeah 02. Miles Kane – Troubled Son 03. James And The Cold Gun – Chewing Glass 04. Linda Gail Lewis – The Way I Walk 05. Kula Shaker – Waves 06. Cucamaras – Greener Lands 07. Paul Mccartney – Beautiful Night 08. Scott Weiland – Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down 09. The Baseball Project – The Yips 10. Brad – I’m Diggin U 11. 3rd Secret – Ditch 12. Ajeeb – Hollowed Out 13. PJ Harvey – Prayer at the Gate 14. Roger Waters – Money 15. Darkher – Like Suicide 16. Murmur – Silence Off 17. The Smile – Bending Hectic 18. QOTSA – Emotion Sickness

