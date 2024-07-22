The Fugees grabarán su primer disco casi 30 años después
El año pasado, durante una gira de reunión con The Fugees para conmemorar el 25º aniversario de The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (lee aquí nuestro especial sobre el disco elegido recientemente por Apple Music como el mejor de la historia), Wyclef Jean mencionó la posibilidad de que los tres miembros grabaran un nuevo álbum.
Según The New York Post, esto se hará realidad. El grupo se separó en 1997. Lauryn Hill continuó grabando y lanzando uno de los mejores álbumes de la historia, mientras que Pras Michel y Wyclef Jean también siguieron carreras en solitario. Pras tuvo un éxito moderado con el sencillo “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)”. Por su parte, Wyclef se mantuvo activo produciendo, escribiendo, actuando y creando múltiples discos de platino, siendo el miembro más activo de The Fugees.
Live Nation anunció recientemente que el grupo realizará una gira de 21 fechas este verano, Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues, que arrancará el próximo 9 de agosto en Tampa, Florida.
Próximas fechas de The Fugees
Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
Sept. 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Oct. 14 – London, UK – The O2
Oct. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct. 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome