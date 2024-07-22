The Fugees grabarán su primer disco casi 30 años después

El año pasado, durante una gira de reunión con The Fugees para conmemorar el 25º aniversario de The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (lee aquí nuestro especial sobre el disco elegido recientemente por Apple Music como el mejor de la historia), Wyclef Jean mencionó la posibilidad de que los tres miembros grabaran un nuevo álbum.

Según The New York Post, esto se hará realidad. El grupo se separó en 1997. Lauryn Hill continuó grabando y lanzando uno de los mejores álbumes de la historia, mientras que Pras Michel y Wyclef Jean también siguieron carreras en solitario. Pras tuvo un éxito moderado con el sencillo “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)”. Por su parte, Wyclef se mantuvo activo produciendo, escribiendo, actuando y creando múltiples discos de platino, siendo el miembro más activo de The Fugees.

Live Nation anunció recientemente que el grupo realizará una gira de 21 fechas este verano, Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues, que arrancará el próximo 9 de agosto en Tampa, Florida.

Próximas fechas de The Fugees

Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sept. 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct. 14 – London, UK – The O2

Oct. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome