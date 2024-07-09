The Police reeditan ‘Sincronocity’ con 55 pistas inéditas

The Police (recuerda sus mejores canciones) fueron una de las bandas más influyentes de los ochenta, sobre todo gracias a discos como Synchronicity (1983), que contenía un himno como «Every Breath You Take«, un éxito sin igual que destacaba por su sencillez melódica y su lírica obsesiva, muy alejada de la «canción de amor» al uso. Junto a ella, momentos significativos como «King of Pain» y «Wrapped Around Your Finger».

Synchronicity no solo consolidó a The Police como una de las bandas más influyentes de su tiempo gracias a su producción sofisticada y arreglos complejos, sino que se mantiene vivo gracias su cohesión temática, explorando conceptos filosóficos y psicológicos, influenciados por las teorías de Carl Jung sobre la simultaneidad de eventos no relacionados. La producción del álbum, a cargo del propio grupo y del productor Hugh Padgham, exhibe un sonido pulido y expansivo, que sigue sorprendiendo por el innovador uso de la tecnología de grabación de la época.

Synchronicity fue un número 1 en todo el mundo, vendiendo más de 15 millones de discos (8.5 millones de los cuales se vendieron en América). El 26 de julio de 2024 se reedita en una edición definitiva, donde podremos disfrutar de jugoso material inédito. El trío formado por Sting, Andy Summers y Stewart Copeland ha tardado tres años en recopilar y configurar su contenido. Entre las reediciones se encuentra una edición limitada Deluxe con 6 discos que incluyen 55 canciones no escuchadas anteriormente, nuevas notas y entrevistas, memorabilia de archivo poco conocido y fotografías inéditas. Un verdadero tesoro para los fans de The Police.

La reedición ha costado tres años de trabajo, realizado con la participación de la banda y su apoyo. El libreto de 62 páginas que acompaña a la caja contiene notas escritas ampliadas escritas por el aclamado periodista musical Jason Draper.

Este es el contenido de la edición Deluxe de ‘Sincronocity’ de The Police

1. Synchronicity I (Remastered 2023)

2. Walking In Your Footsteps

3. O My God

4. Mother

5. Miss Gradenko

6. Synchronicity II

7. Every Breath You Take

8. King Of Pain

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger

10. Tea In The Sahara

11. Murder By Numbers

12. Truth Hits Everybody – Remix (Remix)

13. Man In A Suitcase – Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981 (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)

14. Someone To Talk To

15. Message In A Bottle – Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979 (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)

16. I Burn For You

17. Once Upon A Daydream

18. Tea In The Sahara – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983

19. Every Breath You Take – Backing Track (Backing Track)

20. Roxanne – Backing Track (Backing Track)

21. Wrapped Around Your Finger – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983

22. Every Bomb You Make

23. Walking On The Moon – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983 (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

24. Hole In My Life – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983

25. One World (Not Three) – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983 (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

26. Invisible Sun – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983

27. Murder By Numbers – Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983

28. Walking In Your Footsteps – Derangement (Derangement)

29. Tea In The Sahara – Derangement (Derangement)

30. Synchronicity I – Demo (Demo)

31. Synchronicity I – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

32. Synchronicity I – Instrumental (Instrumental)

33. Walking In Your Footsteps – Alternate Version (Alternate Version)

34. Walking In Your Footsteps – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

35. O My God – Demo (Demo)

36. O My God – Out-Take (Out-Take)

37. O My God – OBX Version (OBX Version)

38. O My God – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

39. Mother – Alternate Version (Alternate Version)

40. Mother – Instrumental (Instrumental)

41. Miss Gradenko – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

42. Synchronicity II – Demo (Demo)

43. Synchronicity II – Out-Take (Out-Take)

44. Synchronicity II – Extended Version (Extended Version)

45. Synchronicity II – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

46. Synchronicity II – Instrumental (Instrumental)

47. Every Breath You Take – Demo (Demo)

48. Every Breath You Take – Out-Take (Out-Take)

49. Every Breath You Take – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

50. King Of Pain – Demo (Demo)

51. King Of Pain – Alternate Version (Alternate Version)

52. King Of Pain – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

53. Wrapped Around Your Finger – Demo (Demo)

54. Wrapped Around Your Finger – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

55. Wrapped Around Your Finger – Instrumental (Instrumental)

56. Tea In The Sahara – Demo (Demo)

57. Tea In The Sahara – Alternate Mix (Alternate Mix)

58. Murder By Numbers – Demo (Demo)

59. I’m Blind – Demo (Demo)

60. Loch

61. Ragged Man

62. Goodbye Tomorrow

63. Truth Hits Everybody – Remix / Out-Take (Remix / Out-Take)

64. Three Steps To Heaven

65. Rock And Roll Music

66. Synchronicity I – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

67. Synchronicity II – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

68. Walking In Your Footsteps – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

69. Message In A Bottle – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

70. Walking On The Moon – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

71. O My God – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

72. De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

73. Wrapped Around Your Finger – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

74. Tea In The Sahara – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

75. Spirits In The Material World – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

76. Hole In My Life – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

77. Invisible Sun – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

78. One World (Not Three) – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

79. King Of Pain – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

80. Don’t Stand So Close To Me – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

81. Murder By Numbers – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

82. Every Breath You Take – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

83. Roxanne – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

84. Can’t Stand Losing You – Live At The Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

Escucha la versión estándar de ‘Sincronocity’ de The Police