Los 250 mejores discos del siglo XXI para Rolling Stone

La revista Rolling Stone continúa entreteniendo al personal con sus listas de mejores de… e inicia el año echando la vista atrás estos últimos 25 para recopilar cuáles han sido para ellos los mejores discos de lo que llevamos de siglo, 25o discos de los más variados estilos.

En su artículo analiza cómo ha cambiado la industria en estos 25 años, cómo a principios de los 2000 el formato físico seguía en alza y la gente acumulaba multitud de álbumes en casa. Cómo la llegada de Napster y las descargas empezaron a hacer mella en el negocio y cómo se empezó a notar en la bajada de ventas. En poco tiempo, la tecnología transformó el consumo musical, permitiendo que miles de discos vivieran en un dispositivo portátil. Era el auge del mp3 y aparatos como los primeros ipods.

Después llegaron los teléfonos, los servicios de streaming y el cambio absoluto de paradigma, pero el formato álbum ha seguido ahí, mantenido su relevancia como pieza central de la experiencia musical. Pero también evolucionando para ser más significativo en un mundo dominado por los formatos virtuales.

Estos 25 años han dejado un número importante de discos a recordar, de los más variados estilos, que Rolling Stone ha querido compilar priorizando la diversidad, destacando álbumes que marcaron un impacto cultural o musical significativo. Además, es destacable la presencia de artistas españoles en la lista, como Rosalía, cuyo álbum El Mal Querer ocupa el puesto 22, y C. Tangana, con El Madrileño en la posición 234.