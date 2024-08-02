Father John Misty lanza grandes éxitos y comparte nuevo single

Father John Misty lanza su primer grandes éxitos, Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Crawl, que ya está disponible en streaming través de Bella Union y estará en formato físico el 16 de agosto.

La colección abarca canciones de sus cinco álbumes hasta la fecha: ‘Fear Fun’ (2012), ‘I Love You, Honeybear’ (2015), ‘Pure Comedy’ (2017), ‘God’s Favorite Customer’ (2018), y ‘Chloe? and The Next 20th Century’ (2022).

Josh Tillman acompaña el recopilatorio de una canción nueva, «I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All» que también estará en un nuevo álbum que se lanzará «más adelante este año» según su comunicado. Incluye la canción favorita de los fans, ‘Real Love Baby’ de 2016, que aparece por primera vez en un álbum.

Escucha ‘Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Craw’ de Father John Misty

Estas son las canciones de ‘Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Craw’ de Father John Misty

1. ‘Nancy From Now On’

2. ‘Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All’

3. ‘Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)’

4. ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

5. ‘When You’re Smiling And Astride Me’

6. ‘Mr. Tillman’

7. ‘Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution’

8. ‘Please Don’t Die’

9. ‘I’m Writing a Novel’

10. ‘Real Love Baby’

11. ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’

12. ‘Total Entertainment Forever’

13. ‘Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings’

14. ‘Holy Shit’

15. ‘Pure Comedy’

16. ‘I Love You, Honeybear’

17. ‘I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All’