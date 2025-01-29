Llega SENSITIVE, antología del indiepop de los 80

El próximo 14 de febrero se publica SENSITIVE. La primera antología que cubre la escena indiepop de los años 80. Un disco que incluye 30 canciones de artistas que definieron la estética indiepop.

La antología, que será editada en doble LP y doble CD, y toma su nombre del sencillo lanzado por The Field Mice y marca la primera vez que el grupo ha permitido que una de sus canciones se use en una recopilación. El disco también incluye «Dying Day» del influyente álbum debut de Orange Juice, You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever, también será la primera vez que una canción de Orange Juice se incluya en una antología.

La antología también incluye un ensayo de Pete Paphides, quien fue y sigue siendo un ávido defensor de la escena indiepop que narra esta colección, cuyas canciones han sido masterizadas recientemente en Abbey Road por Miles Showell.

Muchos de los discos incluidos en Sensitive se han convertido en artículos de colección muy buscados desde su lanzamiento original.

Este será el contenido de SENSITIVE

CD One

1 The Sea Urchins – Pristine Christine

2 The Clouds – Get Out Of My Dream

3 The Pastels – Truck Train Tractor

4 The Wedding Present – Once More

5 The Weather Prophets – Almost Prayed

6 Fantastic Something – If She Doesn’t Smile (It’ll Rain)

7 Talulah Gosh – Talulah Gosh

8 The Primitives – Crash

9 That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing

10 The Soup Dragons – Hang-Ten!

11 Miaow – When It All Comes Down

12 The Chills – Kaleidoscope World

13 Shop Assistants – Somewhere In China

14 Razorcuts – I’ll Still Be There

15 April Showers – Abandon Ship

CD Two

1 Biff Bang Pow! – Someone Stole My Wheels

2 Orange Juice -Dying Day

3 Del Amitri – Hammering Heart

4 The Loft – Why Does The Rain

5 The Nivens – Yesterday

6 Phil Wilson – Ten Miles

7 The Field Mice – Sensitive

8 The Railway Children – Brighter

9 The Sun And The Moon – Adam’s Song (Pour Fenella)

10 The Waltones – She Looks Right Through Me

11 The Bodines – Therese

12 Primal Scream – Velocity Girl

13 Dolly Mixture – Will He Kiss Me Tonight

14 The Jesus And Mary Chain – Some Candy Talking

15 Pop Will Eat Itself – Candydiosis

Puede adquiriese en este enlace.