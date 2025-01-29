Llega SENSITIVE, antología del indiepop de los 80
El próximo 14 de febrero se publica SENSITIVE. La primera antología que cubre la escena indiepop de los años 80. Un disco que incluye 30 canciones de artistas que definieron la estética indiepop.
La antología, que será editada en doble LP y doble CD, y toma su nombre del sencillo lanzado por The Field Mice y marca la primera vez que el grupo ha permitido que una de sus canciones se use en una recopilación. El disco también incluye «Dying Day» del influyente álbum debut de Orange Juice, You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever, también será la primera vez que una canción de Orange Juice se incluya en una antología.
La antología también incluye un ensayo de Pete Paphides, quien fue y sigue siendo un ávido defensor de la escena indiepop que narra esta colección, cuyas canciones han sido masterizadas recientemente en Abbey Road por Miles Showell.
Muchos de los discos incluidos en Sensitive se han convertido en artículos de colección muy buscados desde su lanzamiento original.
Este será el contenido de SENSITIVE
CD One
1 The Sea Urchins – Pristine Christine
2 The Clouds – Get Out Of My Dream
3 The Pastels – Truck Train Tractor
4 The Wedding Present – Once More
5 The Weather Prophets – Almost Prayed
6 Fantastic Something – If She Doesn’t Smile (It’ll Rain)
7 Talulah Gosh – Talulah Gosh
8 The Primitives – Crash
9 That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing
10 The Soup Dragons – Hang-Ten!
11 Miaow – When It All Comes Down
12 The Chills – Kaleidoscope World
13 Shop Assistants – Somewhere In China
14 Razorcuts – I’ll Still Be There
15 April Showers – Abandon Ship
CD Two
1 Biff Bang Pow! – Someone Stole My Wheels
2 Orange Juice -Dying Day
3 Del Amitri – Hammering Heart
4 The Loft – Why Does The Rain
5 The Nivens – Yesterday
6 Phil Wilson – Ten Miles
7 The Field Mice – Sensitive
8 The Railway Children – Brighter
9 The Sun And The Moon – Adam’s Song (Pour Fenella)
10 The Waltones – She Looks Right Through Me
11 The Bodines – Therese
12 Primal Scream – Velocity Girl
13 Dolly Mixture – Will He Kiss Me Tonight
14 The Jesus And Mary Chain – Some Candy Talking
15 Pop Will Eat Itself – Candydiosis
Puede adquiriese en este enlace.