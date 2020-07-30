Los pioneros del glam rock Slade, recopilan sus grandes éxitos

Slade son la banda sonora del Glam Rock, dentro de la “Glam Generation” (junto a David Bowie, T. Rex, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Sweet, Smokie, Gary Glittter…).

El 25 de septiembre de 2020, BMG lanzará con orgullo ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’, la más importante colección nunca publicada con todos los éxitos/singles, desde 1970 a 1991, de Slade.

‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ se editará en formato 2CD y también 2LP (vinilo de alto gramaje): el 2CD contendrá 43 temas, mientras que el vinilo doble presentará 24 grandes canciones.

‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ incluye los seis singles N#1 en el Reino Unido: “Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me” y “Merry Xmas Everybody”, además los 16 singles que llegaron al Top 10 y muchas más cosas.

Slade se formaron en la ciudad inglesa de Wolverhampton en 1966. Su carrera musical abarcó tres décadas. Durante los 70 fueron una maquina imparable de éxitos y grandes canciones. En esos años, se convirtieron en una de las bandas más grandes de toda Europa. En esa década editaron seis álbumes de gran éxito, tres de ellos fueron N#1. Todos sus discos están repletos de grandes singles y todos ellos marcaron la biografía musical de una gran época.

Estas son las canciones que incluirá:

CD1

1 Cum On Feel The Noize

2 Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

3 Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4 Coz I Luv You

5 Take Me Bak ‘Ome

6 Gudbuy T’Jane

7 My Friend Stan

8 Far Far Away

9 My Oh My

10 Everyday

11 The Bangin’ Man

12 Look Wot You Dun

13 Thanks For The Memory

14 Run Runaway

15 We’ll Bring The House Down

16 In For A Penny

17 Let’s Call It Quits

18 How Does It Feel

19 All Join Hands

20 Get Down And Get With It

21 Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

1 Lock Up Your Daughters

2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright

3 Gypsy Roadhog

4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie

5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones

6 Ruby Red

7 Do You Believe In Miracles

8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down

9 7 Year Bitch

10 Still The Same

11 The Shape Of Things To Come

12 Know Who You Are

13 Nobody’s Fool

14 Burning In The Heat Of Love

15 Give Us a Goal

16 Ginny Ginny

17 Sign Of The Times

18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19 Ooh La La in LA

20 That’s What Friends Are For

21 We Won’t Give In

22 Merry Xmas Everybody