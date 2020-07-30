Los pioneros del glam rock Slade, recopilan sus grandes éxitos
Slade son la banda sonora del Glam Rock, dentro de la “Glam Generation” (junto a David Bowie, T. Rex, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Sweet, Smokie, Gary Glittter…).
El 25 de septiembre de 2020, BMG lanzará con orgullo ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’, la más importante colección nunca publicada con todos los éxitos/singles, desde 1970 a 1991, de Slade.
‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ se editará en formato 2CD y también 2LP (vinilo de alto gramaje): el 2CD contendrá 43 temas, mientras que el vinilo doble presentará 24 grandes canciones.
‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ incluye los seis singles N#1 en el Reino Unido: “Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me” y “Merry Xmas Everybody”, además los 16 singles que llegaron al Top 10 y muchas más cosas.
Slade se formaron en la ciudad inglesa de Wolverhampton en 1966. Su carrera musical abarcó tres décadas. Durante los 70 fueron una maquina imparable de éxitos y grandes canciones. En esos años, se convirtieron en una de las bandas más grandes de toda Europa. En esa década editaron seis álbumes de gran éxito, tres de ellos fueron N#1. Todos sus discos están repletos de grandes singles y todos ellos marcaron la biografía musical de una gran época.
Estas son las canciones que incluirá:
CD1
1 Cum On Feel The Noize
2 Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3 Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4 Coz I Luv You
5 Take Me Bak ‘Ome
6 Gudbuy T’Jane
7 My Friend Stan
8 Far Far Away
9 My Oh My
10 Everyday
11 The Bangin’ Man
12 Look Wot You Dun
13 Thanks For The Memory
14 Run Runaway
15 We’ll Bring The House Down
16 In For A Penny
17 Let’s Call It Quits
18 How Does It Feel
19 All Join Hands
20 Get Down And Get With It
21 Radio Wall Of Sound
CD2
1 Lock Up Your Daughters
2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright
3 Gypsy Roadhog
4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie
5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6 Ruby Red
7 Do You Believe In Miracles
8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down
9 7 Year Bitch
10 Still The Same
11 The Shape Of Things To Come
12 Know Who You Are
13 Nobody’s Fool
14 Burning In The Heat Of Love
15 Give Us a Goal
16 Ginny Ginny
17 Sign Of The Times
18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19 Ooh La La in LA
20 That’s What Friends Are For
21 We Won’t Give In
22 Merry Xmas Everybody