Nick Cave nos recomienda 50 libros para la pandemia
Nick Cave es uno de los artistas más comprometido con su público. Si al principio de la pandemia puso en marcha Bad Seed Teevee: un Canal de Youtube que 24 horas al día se encarga básicamente de transmitir conciertos, vídeos oficiales, entrevistas y algunas rarezas de la carrera de Nick Cave y de sus bandas pretéritas como The Birthday Party.
Paralelamente y tal y cómo lleva haciendo desde hace un buen tiempo, sigue manteniendo su web The Red Hand Files, esa página de preguntas y respuestas que sirve al australiano para tener un contacto continuo con sus fans.
Tras la pregunta de uno de sus seguidores sobre sus lecturas favoritas, decidió compartir estos 50 libros:
American Dreams – Sapphire
Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson
The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes
A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor
I and Thou – Martin Buber
Straight Life – Art Pepper
The Bible – King James Edition
Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe
High Windows – Philip Larkin
The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur
My Promised Land – Ari Shavit
The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat
King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild
America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg
Ariel – Sylvia Plath
The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards
The English and Scottish Popular Ballads
The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson
Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg
The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson
The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila
Moby Dick – Herman Melville
The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy
Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson
Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje
American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt
Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney
The Good Lord Bird – James McBride
Consolations – David Whyte
Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget
Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer
Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler
Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg
Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel
S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas
Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings
The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton
Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke
Victory – Joseph Conrad
A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene
The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis
The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith
Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov
Sanctuary – William Faulkner
Short Stories of Anton Chekhov
The Factory Series – Derek Raymond
The Dream Songs – John Berryman
Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl
Walkabout – James Vance Marshall
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds nos visitarán en 2021 con su gira, los días 23 de mayo de 2021 en el WiZik Center de Madrid y el día 27 de mayo de 2021 en el Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona.
Las entradas adquiridas para los conciertos aplazados son válidas para estas nuevas fechas, por lo que no es necesario realizar ningún cambio. Así mismo, ya están disponibles las entradas para los nuevos conciertos a través de doctormusic.com y entradas.com. El precio oscila entre los 48 Euros y los 94 Euros (gastos de distribución no incluidos).
