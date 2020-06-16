Nick Cave nos recomienda 50 libros para la pandemia

Nick Cave es uno de los artistas más comprometido con su público. Si al principio de la pandemia puso en marcha Bad Seed Teevee: un Canal de Youtube que 24 horas al día se encarga básicamente de transmitir conciertos, vídeos oficiales, entrevistas y algunas rarezas de la carrera de Nick Cave y de sus bandas pretéritas como The Birthday Party.

Paralelamente y tal y cómo lleva haciendo desde hace un buen tiempo, sigue manteniendo su web The Red Hand Files, esa página de preguntas y respuestas que sirve al australiano para tener un contacto continuo con sus fans.

Tras la pregunta de uno de sus seguidores sobre sus lecturas favoritas, decidió compartir estos 50 libros:

American Dreams – Sapphire

Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson

The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes

A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor

I and Thou – Martin Buber

Straight Life – Art Pepper

The Bible – King James Edition

Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe

High Windows – Philip Larkin

The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur

My Promised Land – Ari Shavit

The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat

King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild

America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg

Ariel – Sylvia Plath

The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards

The English and Scottish Popular Ballads

The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson

Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg

The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson

The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy

Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson

Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje

American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt

Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney

The Good Lord Bird – James McBride

Consolations – David Whyte

Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget

Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler

Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg

Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel

S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas

Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings

The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton

Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke

Victory – Joseph Conrad

A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene

The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis

The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith

Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov

Sanctuary – William Faulkner

Short Stories of Anton Chekhov

The Factory Series – Derek Raymond

The Dream Songs – John Berryman

Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl

Walkabout – James Vance Marshall

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds nos visitarán en 2021 con su gira, los días 23 de mayo de 2021 en el WiZik Center de Madrid y el día 27 de mayo de 2021 en el Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona.

Las entradas adquiridas para los conciertos aplazados son válidas para estas nuevas fechas, por lo que no es necesario realizar ningún cambio. Así mismo, ya están disponibles las entradas para los nuevos conciertos a través de doctormusic.com y entradas.com. El precio oscila entre los 48 Euros y los 94 Euros (gastos de distribución no incluidos).