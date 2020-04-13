noel gallagher
Los discos esenciales de Noel Gallagher (Oasis) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

Hoy en Bienvenido a los 90 uno de los mejores compositores de los años 90 nos revela sus discos esenciales, desde The Who a The Amorphous Androgynous… Con todos ustedes Noel Gallagher!

Suenan:

01. Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

02. Sex Pistols – Problems  – Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols

03. Pink Floyd – Nobody Home – The Wall

04. The Stone Roses – I Am the Resurrection – The Stone Roses 

05. The La’s – There She Goes – The La’s 

06. The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again – The Queen Is Dead

07. The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows – Revolver

08. The Kinks – Big Sky – The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society 

09. The Who – Pinball Wizard – Best Of The Who

10. The Rolling Stones – Country Honk – Let it Bleed

11. The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – Into the Next Sun – Behind The Music

12. Various Artists – Happy Mondays – Hallelujah (club mix) – The Hacienda Classics

13. The Amorphous Androgynous – Donovan – Barabajagal (Love Is Hot) A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble Vol. 1  

14. U2 – Running To Stand Still – The Joshua Tree  

15. Oasis The Importance of Being Idle – Don’t Believe the Truth  

