Los discos esenciales de Noel Gallagher (Oasis) en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’
Hoy en Bienvenido a los 90 uno de los mejores compositores de los años 90 nos revela sus discos esenciales, desde The Who a The Amorphous Androgynous… Con todos ustedes Noel Gallagher!
Suenan:
01. Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?
02. Sex Pistols – Problems – Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols
03. Pink Floyd – Nobody Home – The Wall
04. The Stone Roses – I Am the Resurrection – The Stone Roses
05. The La’s – There She Goes – The La’s
06. The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again – The Queen Is Dead
07. The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows – Revolver
08. The Kinks – Big Sky – The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society
09. The Who – Pinball Wizard – Best Of The Who
10. The Rolling Stones – Country Honk – Let it Bleed
11. The Soundtrack Of Our Lives – Into the Next Sun – Behind The Music
12. Various Artists – Happy Mondays – Hallelujah (club mix) – The Hacienda Classics
13. The Amorphous Androgynous – Donovan – Barabajagal (Love Is Hot) A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble Vol. 1
14. U2 – Running To Stand Still – The Joshua Tree
15. Oasis The Importance of Being Idle – Don’t Believe the Truth