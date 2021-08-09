El repaso definitivo a 1991 en ‘Bienvenido a los 90’

En la emisión de hoy de Bienvenido a los 90 repasamos de forma exhaustiva los discos internacionales que cumplen 30 años.

1991 es uno de los mejores años musicales dentro de la década de los 90 pero también uno de los mejores en la historia de la música.

Suenan:

01. Screaming Trees – Before We Arise (Uncle Anesthesia) 02. Queen – The Show Must Go On (Innuendo) 03. Motörhead – Going To Brazil (1916) 04. TAD – Wired God (8-Way Santa) 05. Dinosaur Jr. – Turnip Farm (Green Mind) 06. Butthole Surfers – The Hurdy Gurdy Man (Piouhgd) 07. Throwing Muses – Graffiti (The Real Ramona) 08. R.E.M. – Losing My Religion (Out of Time) 09. NOFX – Green Corn (Ribbed) 10. Sepultura – Arise (Arise) 11. Lenny Kravitz – Always On The Run (Mama Said) 12. Massive Attack – Safe From Harm (Safe From Harm) 13. Temple of the Dog – Reach Down (Temple of the Dog) 14. Melvins – Your Blessened (Bullhead) 15. Primus – American Life (Sailing The Seas Of Cheese) 16. Mercury Rev – Chasing A Bee (Yerself Is Steam) 17. The Wedding Present – Dalliance (Seamonsters) 18. Smashing Pumpkins – Rhinoceros (Gish) 19. Mudhoney – Overblown (Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge) 20. Fugazi – Reclamation (Steady Diet Of Nothing) 21. Skin Yard – Living Pool (1000 Smiling Knuckles) 22. Babes in Toyland – Catatonic (To Mother) 23. Metallica – Nothing Else Matters (Metallica) 24. Cypress Hill – Hand On The Pump (Cypress Hill) 25. Mr Bungle – Squeeze Me Macaroni (Mr. Bungle) 26. Sebadoh – The Freed Pig (III) 27. Julian Lennon – Saltwater (Help Yourself) 28. Spin Doctors – Two Princes (Pocket Full of Kryptonite) 29. Blur – Sing (Leisure) 30. Pearl Jam – Even Flow (Ten) 31. Hole – Good Sister – Bad Sister (Pretty On The Inside) 32. Guns N’ Roses – Bad Apples (Use Your Illusion) 33. Primal Scream – Loaded (Screamadelica) 34. Pixies – U-Mass (Trompe le Monde) 35. Kyuss – Black Widow (Wretch) 36. Soundgarden – Mind Riot (Badmotorfinger) 37. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Give It Away Now (Blood Sugar Sex Magik) 38. Nirvana- Territorial Pissings (Nevermind) 39. Teenage Fanclub – Star Sign (Bandwagonesque) 40. My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow (Loveless) 41. U2 – One (Achtung Baby) 42. Michael Jackson – Black Or White (Dangerous) 43. Green Day – One Of My Lies (Kerplunk) 44. Live – Operation Spirit (Mental Jewelry)