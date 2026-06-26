Se anuncia caja de directos de Joy Division con material inédito

Coincidiendo con el 50 aniversario de su formación y con su próxima incorporación al Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, Joy Division publicará Eternal (Live), la primera colección oficial dedicada íntegramente a sus actuaciones en directo.

El recopilatorio, distribuido en 14 CD, reúne el audio de 16 conciertos y recupera dos actuaciones inéditas, grabadas en Hope & Anchor y Acklam Hall de Londres, además de tres directos nunca antes publicados en Factory, Lyceum y Moonlight Club.

La colección también incluye el que fuera último concierto de la banda previo al suicidio de Ian Curtis. Un show celebrado en 1980 en High Hall (Birmingham), con la única interpretación en vivo de «Ceremony» que se conserva, un tema que terminaría convirtiéndose en el primer sencillo de New Order.

La edición se completa con dos DVD que suman más de dos horas y media de material audiovisual de Joy Division. Entre sus contenidos destacan la actuación inédita en Plan K de Bruselas, dos conciertos completos y una prueba de sonido en el Apollo Theatre de Manchester que fueron publicados parcialmente en VHS en 1982, así como una nueva edición del documental Joy Division – A Malcolm Whitehead Film.

Eternal (Live) se presenta en una caja de gran formato de 30 cm con tapa extraíble. Cabe destacar que no incluye un libro de lujo, sino un libreto de 16 páginas con notas de Simon Armitage y fotos de Anton Corbijn, Kevin Cummins y otros.

Junto con el anuncio de hoy, Joy Division ha publicado la grabación de «Transmission» en Les Bains Douches, París.

Este será el contenido de The Eternal (Live) de Joy Division

CD1: Hope And Anchor, London

01 «Exercise One»

02 «She’s Lost Control»

03 «Shadowplay»

04 «Leaders Of Men»

05 «Insight»

06 «The Only Mistake»

07 «Disorder»

08 «Glass»

09 «Digital»

10 «Warsaw»

11 «Transmission»

12 «I Remember Nothing»

13 «Interzone»

14 «Ice Age»

CD2: Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham

01 «Exercise One»

02 «She’s Lost Control»

03 «Shadowplay»

04 «Leaders Of Men»

05 «Insight»

06 «Disorder»

07 «Glass»

08 «Digital»

09 «Ice Age»

10 «Warsaw»

11 «Transmission»

12 «I Remember Nothing»

13 «No Love Lost»

Acklam Hall, London

14 «Disorder»

15 «She’s Lost Control»

16 «Shadowplay»

17 «Wilderness»

18 «Insight»

19 «Candidate»

20 «Digital»

CD3: The Factory, Manchester

01 «Dead Souls»

02 «The Only Mistake»

03 «Insight»

04 «Candidate»

05 «Wilderness»

06 «She’s Lost Control»

07 «Shadowplay»

08 «Disorder»

09 «Interzone»

10 «Atrocity Exhibition»

11 «Novelty»

12 «Transmission»

CD4: YMCA, London

01 «Dead Souls»

02 «Disorder»

03 «Wilderness»

04 «Autosuggestion»

05 «Transmission»

06 «Day Of The Lords»

07 «She’s Lost Control»

08 «Shadowplay»

09 «Atrocity Exhibition»

10 «Insight»

CD5: Futurama One Festival, Leeds

01 «I Remember Nothing»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Transmission»

04 «Colony»

05 «Disorder»

06 «Insight»

07 «Shadowplay»

08 «She’s Lost Control»

09 «Atrocity Exhibition»

10 «Dead Souls»

CD6: Les Bains Douches, Paris

01 «Passover»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Disorder»

04 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

05 «Insight»

06 «Shadowplay»

07 «Transmission»

08 «Day Of The Lords»

09 «Twenty Four Hours»

10 «Colony»

11 «These Days»

12 «A Means To An End»

13 «She’s Lost Control»

14 «Atrocity Exhibition»

15 «Interzone»

16 «Warsaw»

CD7: Paradiso, Amsterdam

01 «Passover»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Digital»

04 «Day Of The Lords»

05 «Insight»

06 «New Dawn Fades»

07 «Disorder»

08 «Transmission»

09 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

10 «These Days»

11 «A Means To An End»

12 «Twenty Four Hours»

13 «Shadowplay»

14 «She’s Lost Control»

15 «Atrocity Exhibition»

16 «Atmosphere»

17 «Interzone»

CD8: Effenaar, Eindhoven

01 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

02 «Digital»

03 «New Dawn Fades»

04 «Colony»

05 «These Days»

06 «Ice Age»

07 «Dead Souls»

08 «Disorder»

09 «Day Of The Lords»

10 «Autosuggestion»

11 «Shadowplay»

12 «She’s Lost Control»

13 «Transmission»

14 «Interzone»

15 «Atmosphere»

16 «Warsaw»

CD9: The Warehouse, Preston

01 «Incubation»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Twenty Four Hours»

04 «The Eternal»

05 «Heart And Soul»

06 «Shadowplay»

07 «Transmission»

08 «Disorder»

09 «Warsaw»

10 «Colony»

11 «Interzone»

12 «She’s Lost Control»

CD10: The Lyceum, London

01 «Incubation»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Twenty Four Hours»

04 «The Eternal»

05 «Heart And Soul»

06 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

07 «Isolation»

08 «Komakino»

09 «She’s Lost Control»

10 «These Days»

11 «Atrocity Exhibition»

12 «Heart And Soul Soundcheck»

13 «Incubation Soundcheck»

14 «Komakino Soundcheck»

15 «Isolation (Instrumental) Soundcheck»

16 «Isolation Soundcheck»

CD11: The Moonlight Club, London — 2nd April, 1980

01 «Sound Of Music»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Colony»

04 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

05 «A Means To An End»

06 «Transmission»

07 «Dead Souls»

08 «Sister Ray»

CD11: The Moonlight Club, London — 3rd April, 1980

09 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

10 «Glass»

11 «Digital»

12 «Heart And Soul»

13 «Isolation»

14 «Disorder»

15 «Atrocity Exhibition»

16 «Atmosphere»

CD12: Winter Gardens, Malvern

01 «Disorder»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Twenty Four Hours»

04 «Heart And Soul»

05 «Atmosphere»

06 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

07 «Isolation»

08 «Interzone»

09 «She’s Lost Control»

10 «Girls Don’t Count»

CD13: Ajanta Theatre, Derby

01 «Dead Souls»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Digital»

04 «Insight»

05 «Passover»

06 «Heart And Soul»

07 «Isolation»

08 «These Days»

09 «Transmission»

10 «She’s Lost Control»

11 «Colony»

12 «Girls Don’t Count»

CD14: High Hall, Birmingham

01 «Ceremony»

02 «Shadowplay»

03 «A Means To An End»

04 «Passover»

05 «New Dawn Fades»

06 «Twenty Four Hours»

07 «Transmission»

08 «Disorder»

09 «Isolation»

10 «Decades»

11 «Digital»

DVD1

01 «Joy Division – A Malcolm Whitehead Film (2026 edit)»

02 «She’s Lost Control»

03 «Shadowplay»

04 «Leaders Of Men»

05 «Transmission»

06 «She’s Lost Control»

DVD1: Plan K, Brussels — Original 1979 Audio

07 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

08 «Wilderness»

09 «Disorder»

10 «Colony»

11 «Insight»

12 «Twenty Four Hours»

13 «New Dawn Fades»

14 «Transmission»

15 «Shadowplay»

16 «She’s Lost Control»

17 «Atrocity Exhibition»

18 «Interzone»

DVD1: Plan K, Brussels — 2026 Reconstructed Audio

19 «Wilderness»

20 «Disorder»

21 «Colony»

22 «Insight»

23 «Twenty Four Hours»

24 «New Dawn Fades»

25 «Transmission»

26 «Shadowplay»

27 «She’s Lost Control»

28 «Atrocity Exhibition»

29 «Interzone»

DVD2: Apollo Theatre, Manchester — 27th October, 1979

01 «Dead Souls»

02 «Wilderness»

03 «Colony»

04 «Autosuggestion»

05 «Love Will Tear Us Apart»

06 «Shadowplay»

07 «She’s Lost Control»

08 «Transmission»

DVD2: Apollo Theatre, Manchester — 28th October, 1979

09 «Sound Of Music»

10 «Shadowplay»

11 «Colony»

12 «Day Of The Lords»

13 «Twenty Four Hours»

14 «Disorder»

15 «Walked In Line»

16 «I Remember Nothing»

17 «Transmission»

Especial Ian Curtis, el alma de Joy Division

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