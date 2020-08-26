Tears for Fears anuncian edición ampliada de The Seeds Of Love

The Seeds Of Love es el tercer álbum de estudio de Tears for Fears. El álbum fue lanzado en septiembre de 1989, ingresando en la lista de álbumes del Reino Unido en el número 1 y sería certificado Platino por la BPI en tres semanas. En los EE. UU., el álbum alcanzó el puesto número 8 y también fue certificado como platino y también alcanzó el top ten en varios otros países del mundo. Ahora se presenta en diferentes formatos con nuevas remezclas realizadas en los estudios Abbey Road.

El álbum contenía los singles: Sowing the Seeds, Woman in Chains, Advice for the Young at Heart y Badman’s song, al ser lanzado fue calificado (y lo sigue siendo) como uno de los mejores álbumes de los 80.

La edición Superdeluxe contiene no solo el álbum original, sino una nueva mezcla 5.1 de Steven Wilson en conjunto con Roland Orzabal, así como todas las B-Sides, mezclas alternativas y alrededor de 60 minutos de demos y ensayos en vivo nunca antes escuchados. El set está alojado en una caja estilo caja de zapatos (similar a las otras 2 reediciones) con un extenso folleto, nuevas entrevistas del editor Paul Sinclair con la banda y otros músicos del álbum. También contiene el programa del tour.

Este será su contenido:

CD 1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM

NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

Woman In Chains: 6:31 Badman’s Song: 8:32 Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 ? Swords And Knives: 6:12 Year Of The Knife: 7:08 Famous Last Words: 4:26

CD 2 – THE SUN

45’s AND B-SIDES

Sowing The Seeds Of Love – 7″ Version: 5:43 ? Tears Roll Down: 3:16 Woman In Chains – 7” Version: 5:28 ? Always In The Past: 4:38 My Life In The Suicide Ranks: 4:32 Woman In Chains – Instrumental: 6:30 ? Advice For The Young At Heart – 7” Version: 4:49 ? Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental: 4:18 Music For Tables: 3:32 Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One: 6:22 Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two: 5:55 Sowing The Seeds Of Love – US Radio Edit: 4:04 Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 1: 4:42 Advice For The Young At Heart – Italian Radio Edit: 3:40 Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version: 5:4 Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams: 4:17

CD 3 – THE MOON

RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

Year Of The Knife – Overture: 1:47 ? Year Of The Knife – Early Mix – Instrumental: 8:50 ? Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Alternate Mix: 7:22 ? Tears Roll Down – Alternate Mix: 4:07 ? Year Of The Knife – Steve Chase 7″ Remix: 4.29 Badman’s Song – Early Mix: 7:56 ? Advice For The Young At Heart – Instrumental: 4:56 Year Of The Knife – The Mix: 06:55 ? Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams – Mix One Edit: 3:43 Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Early Mix – Instrumental: 6:40 Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 2: 4:19 ? Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version – Instrumental: 5:40 Famous Last Words – French Radio Edit: 3:07 ? Woman In Chains – Reprise: 6:39 ?

CD 4 – THE WIND

DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

Rhythm Of Life – Demo: 5:12 Advice For The Young At Heart – Demo: 4:52 ? Swords And Knives – Demo: 3:51 ? Famous Last Words – Demo: 4:12 ? Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Demo – Instrumental: 6:06 Badman’s Song – Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental: 7:30 ? Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam: 7:06 Broken – Townhouse Jam: 1:37 Tears For Fears Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam: 3:09 ? Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam: 8:17 ? Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam: 2:50 ? Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam: 9:09

BLU RAY – THE RAIN

ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

Woman In Chains: 6:31 (Original album master) Badman’s Song: 8:32 (Original album master) Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 ?(Original album master) Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 ? (Original album master) Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (Original album master) Swords And Knives: 6:12 (Original album master) Year Of The Knife: 7:08 (Original album master) Famous Last Words: 4:26 (Original album master) Woman In Chains: 6:30 ?(New remaster) Badman’s Song: 8:32 (New remaster) ? Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 ? (New remaster) ? Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 (New remaster) ? Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (New remaster) ? Swords And Knives: 6:20? (New remaster) ? Year Of The Knife: 6:55 ? (New remaster) ? Famous Last Words: 4:11 ?(New remaster) ?

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

Woman In Chains: 6:30 Badman’s Song: 8:32 Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 ? Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 ? Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 ? Swords And Knives: 6:20 Year Of The Knife: 6:55 Famous Last Words: 4:11

