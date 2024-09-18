EA SPORTS FC 25 comparte su banda sonora

Electronic Arts ha presentado la banda sonora oficial de EA SPORTS FC™ 25 (el antes conocido como FIFA), compuesta por 117 canciones de artistas internacionales de diversos géneros. Desde su primera aparición en 1997, esta banda sonora se ha convertido en un momento cultural clave en el calendario musical, destacando por impulsar la carrera de artistas emergentes. Este año, la lista incluye géneros tan variados como el pop árabe-latino de Elyanna, el «future ghetto funk» de Moonchild Sanelly y la fusión de palenque y rap de Kombilesa Mi, además de artistas globales como Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Disclosure, y Kasabian, además de las españolas Hinds.

La banda sonora también contará con canciones inéditas, incluyendo temas de Coldplay y Delfina Dib, así como de FKA Twigs y Catfish and the Bottlemen. EA SPORTS ha mantenido una colaboración con Spotify durante tres años, lo que ha permitido a los aficionados disfrutar de las canciones más destacadas de cada edición del juego.

Toma nota de las canciones de EA SPORTS FC 25

49th & Main ft. A Little Sound – «Can’t Walk Away»

1300 ft. Easymind & Oddeen – «Wire»

ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – «Heard It Like This»

Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – «TAKA»

Alex Spencer – «Nightmares»

Alok & Brô MC’s – «JARAHA»

Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – «Hey Hey Hey»

Andruss & Sam Collins – «PAPI»

Angélica Garcia – «Juanita»

AntsLive – «Richer»

Apashe ft. Geoffroy – «Lost In Mumbai»

Arka – «Soul»

Balu Brigada – «So Cold»

Ben Böhmer ft. Enfant Sauvage – «Evermore»

Biig Piig – «Decimal»

Billie Eilish – «CHIHIRO»

Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – «Entre las de 20»

Bklava, bullet tooth – «makes me (wanna move)»

BLANCO – «Ancora, Ancora, Ancora»

Boston Bun – «NOBODY // ME»

Brittany Howard – «Prove It To You»

Buddy ft. Smino & Cedxric – «Should’ve Known»

Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – «LDN PLNQ»

Catfish and the Bottlemen – «Suntitled»

Channel Tres ft. Barney Bones – «Berghain»

Charli xcx – «Sympathy is a knife»

Coldplay – «iAAM»

Dahi (ft. Moses Sumney, Mez) – «Find Me»

Dawn Richard – «Babe Ruth»

DELFINA DIB – «A.T.A.»

DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – «NASSY»

DijahSB ft. Aahhhli! – «On Sight»

Disclosure – «She’s Gone, Dance On»

DJ LYAN ft. Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – «DESI TRILL (Remix)»

DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – «Feel Alive»

Dpart x Niall T – «Tainted»

Elyanna – «Ganeni»

Empress Of – «What Type Of Girl Am I?»

Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – «Shook Up»

Ezra Collective ft. Yazmin Lacey – «God Gave Me Feet For Dancing»

FKA twigs – «new song»

Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – «Trouble (dod)»

Fontaines D.C. – «Starburster»

Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – «places to be»

Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – «ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL»

Free Nationals ft. A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – «Gangsta»

Freq Motif x Kaleta – «Today»

Future Islands – «King Of Sweden»

Future Utopia – «Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)»

Geolier – «I P’ ME, TU P’ TE»

GIFT – «Light Runner»

Gino x P Money – «Villains»

Glass Animals – «A Tear in Space (Airlock)»

Good Neighbours – «Daisies»

Hinds – «En Forma»

Home Counties – «Uptight»

Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – «Lights»

Ice Spice x Central Cee – «Did It First»

J Balvin ft. SAIKO – «Gaga»

Jack White – «That’s How I’m Feeling»

Jamie xx (ft. The Avalanches) – «All You Children»

Joe P – «Everybody’s Different»

Jordan Rakei – «Trust»

JUMADIBA – «BABE»

Justice (starring Tame Impala) – «Neverender»

Justice (starring Thundercat) – «The End»

Kaeto – «Don’t Ask»

Kasabian – «Call»

Kat Dahlia – «Futuro Amor»

Logic – «Gardens III»

Lola Young – «Flicker Of Light»

Los Rabanes – «Billete»

MATA – «Lloret de Mar»

Maverick Sabre – «Roses Ether»

McKinley Dixon – «Run, Run, Run»

MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – «Dola re Dola»

Monrroe ft. Sparkz – «Blindside»

Moonchild Sanelly – «Gwara Gwara»

NERVO, Hook N Sling – «My Reason»

Nia Archives – «Cards On The Table»

Noga Erez – «Godmother»

Nonô – «Vem»

Nu:Tone x Doktor ft. Gardna – «Fighter»

Obongjayar – «Tomorrow Man»

Omah Lay – «Moving»

Overmono & The Streets – «Turn The Page»

OZworld ft. Tsubaki & Awich – «MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~»

Pa Salieu – «Allergy»

Pastel – «samba de rua»

Phantogram – «Come Alive»

Porter Robinson – «Cheerleader»

Rag’n’Bone Man – «What Do You Believe In?»

Rema, Shallipopi – «BENIN BOYS»

RÜFÜS DU SOL – «Break My Love»

SAIKO, Omar Montes – «YO LO SON?E?»

salute (ft. Karma Kid) – «reason»

SANITY ft. Kofi Stone – «Black Eye»

Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – «Big Man»

Shelailai – «GOODTIME»

Sia ft. Labrinth – «Incredible»

Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – «Cafuné»

Soft Launch – «Cartwheels»

St. Vincent – «Big Time Nothing»

Summer Cem – «Ver Kaç»

Sunday Scaries ft. Kaleena Zanders – «Dance No More»

Teddy Swims – «Apple Juice»

Tiakola – «Formidable»

Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – «Silence Of Love»

Touch Sensitive ft. Telenova – «U Want More»

Tseba & ELOQ – «Wikidest DJ»

Twenty One Pilots – «Midwest Indigo»

Vale, Yendry – «Escándalo»

Vince Staples – «Black&Blue»

Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – «Weak»

WAY2LATE ft. Confz & Keeya Keys – «On Job»

Willo – «Tha Rhythm»

Young Miko – «arcoíris»

