Fallece Bill Rieflin, batería de Ministry y R.E.M.
Bill Rieflin, el batería que se hizo un nombre en la escena industrial de finales de los años 80 y principios de los 90 de Chicago colaborando con bandas como Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Pigface y más, antes de unirse a R.E.M. en los últimos ocho años de la carrera de la banda, murió el martes de cáncer a los 59 años.
Un baterista poderoso y muy versátil, que también tocó con Robyn Hitchcock, King Crimson, Swans y más.
Los propios R.E.M. han sido quienes han comunicado el fallecimiento de Rieflin en su web y en redes:
Bill Rieflin (1960-2020) It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill. Bill sent me this picture last week of him and Lenny Kaye earlier this month when the Patti Smith Group were in town and they got to hang out. He was elated to see such great friends and gather at his favorite weird Chinese-American diner. A forever memory is decades old, when I first met Bill at a late night Policeman’s bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy table drinking scotch, and we listened to ‘Birdland’ off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe. His attentiveness to that song then and there indicated a lot to me about what it would be to work with Bill— which commenced to create some magical and beautiful collaborations and life long friendships. And so to Bill now, he is among all the fine points of the stars and we are looking up with love— and with our own reverence for his beauty, his humor, his relentless curiosity and of course his incredible musical ear, his time here with us so precious and golden.” —-Michael Photo of Bill and Michael, West Seattle, 2019
Al Jourgensen de Ministry también emitió un comunicado sobre Rieflin, quien tocó con la banda de 1986 a 1994: “Hoy perdimos a un artista maravilloso, un ser humano tremendo y una parte integral de los desarrollos y el éxito de Ministry … viaja hermano camino a tu próximo concierto universal”.
Descanse en paz.