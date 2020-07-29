Angel Olsen presenta canción y anuncia nuevo disco
Angel Olsen nos cautivaba el pasado año con su estupendo nuevo trabajo, All Mirrors, que acaba de dar continuación con un sencillo inédito que anticipa un nuevo álbum que llega casi por sorpresa.
Lo nuevo de Angel Olsen es un disco que complementa a su anterior obra que fue grabado durante las mismas sesiones, que será publicado por Jagjaguwar el próximo 28 de agosto y ya puede reservarse.
Whole New Mess – *THE SISTER RECORD of ALL MIRRORS * drops Aug 28. The first single “Whole New Mess” is out now with a video directed by Ashley Connor. (Slide for clip) You can preorder the album on translucent pink glass vinyl at link in bio. Also I’m happy to announce Cosmic Stream 3- Join me for the Whole New Mess Record Release Show on August 28, streaming from the beautiful Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville, NC. Tickets for that stream are available at noonchorus.com/angel-olsen and are good for 48 hours of viewing. And last but not least, I will be performing this new song, and debut single this evening on @fallontonight CREDITS. Album photography by @kyliecoutts. Design by @_staticparty. Hair by @lanahun Styling by @auroraillinois Makeup by @trippychickmakeup Music Video by @miss_ashcon Song produced by @higherprotocol At @anacortesunknownstudio Mixed by @congletonjohn Late night audio by @_dropofsun_ Late night visuals by @joshsliffe
La cantante norteamericana estrena una canción titulada “Whole New Mess”, que viene acompañada de un vídeo dirigido por Ashley Connor.
Angel Olsen estará actuando en Mad Cool 2021.