Mark Lanegan fallece a los 57 años

Una triste e inesperada noticia ha sacudido el final del día. Mark Lanegan ha fallecido en su casa de Irlanda a los 57 años, según han confirmado las redes sociales del artista:

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy

